Jane Fonda Diagnosed With Cancer, Undergoing Chemo

Actress Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Fonda is 84 years old. The actress, who is the daughter of legendary actor Henry Fonda, made the announcement on her Instagram account. Fonda wrote, “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.”

She added, “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.” Additionally, Fonda would call herself “lucky” to “have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatment.” She acknowledges that she is “priviledged [sic]” as a celebrity. “Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right,” Fonda said.

Jane Fonda Fans Share Their Best Wishes For Actress

Fans quickly filled up her comments section with kind words and thoughts. One wrote, “we love you SO much Jane” while another one said, “Send you all the love and well wishes”. This pretty much was the general theme among the comments. Fonda’s recent work did include her turn with her friend and fellow actress Lily Tomlin in the show Grace and Frankie.

While she is taking care of her cancer diagnosis, it also might cause her to look at life itself. A while back, the actress appeared on the CBS late-night talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and talked about life and death. According to her beliefs, loved ones don’t just leave Earth after they die. They have a tendency, according to Fonda, to hang around both spiritually and energetically.

“I think that you remain energetically with the people that loved you, which is why it’s so important to be loved than to love,” she said. “If people love you, then you remain in their memory energetically.” Fonda brought up her father in a later comment. She said, “You know, I feel my father around me quite often, energetically. The more you can be intentional about how you’re living, the better. You can’t make your life longer, but you can make it deeper … by being intentional.”

But Fonda is also keeping life filled with fun and levity. She was a good sport in a recent appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In a skit on the show titled Egg Roulette, the Klute and 9 to 5 actress cracked eggs on her forehead. Oh, she got a couple of shots in on Fallon, too. Still, seeing someone like Fonda go ahead and get involved here was quite a sight to see.