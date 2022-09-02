ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Jane Fonda Diagnosed With Cancer, Undergoing Chemo

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ol91e_0hg48pMZ00

Actress Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Fonda is 84 years old. The actress, who is the daughter of legendary actor Henry Fonda, made the announcement on her Instagram account. Fonda wrote, “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.”

She added, “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.” Additionally, Fonda would call herself “lucky” to “have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatment.” She acknowledges that she is “priviledged [sic]” as a celebrity. “Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right,” Fonda said.

Jane Fonda Fans Share Their Best Wishes For Actress

Fans quickly filled up her comments section with kind words and thoughts. One wrote, “we love you SO much Jane” while another one said, “Send you all the love and well wishes”. This pretty much was the general theme among the comments. Fonda’s recent work did include her turn with her friend and fellow actress Lily Tomlin in the show Grace and Frankie.

While she is taking care of her cancer diagnosis, it also might cause her to look at life itself. A while back, the actress appeared on the CBS late-night talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and talked about life and death. According to her beliefs, loved ones don’t just leave Earth after they die. They have a tendency, according to Fonda, to hang around both spiritually and energetically.

“I think that you remain energetically with the people that loved you, which is why it’s so important to be loved than to love,” she said. “If people love you, then you remain in their memory energetically.” Fonda brought up her father in a later comment. She said, “You know, I feel my father around me quite often, energetically. The more you can be intentional about how you’re living, the better. You can’t make your life longer, but you can make it deeper … by being intentional.”

But Fonda is also keeping life filled with fun and levity. She was a good sport in a recent appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In a skit on the show titled Egg Roulette, the Klute and 9 to 5 actress cracked eggs on her forehead. Oh, she got a couple of shots in on Fallon, too. Still, seeing someone like Fonda go ahead and get involved here was quite a sight to see.

Comments / 9

Guest
3d ago

I would say I feel sorry but I still remember her as Jane Fonda the war protester. When poor young Americans were drafted and sent to Vietnam. No sympathy here.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Stunned Over Pat Sajak’s Daughter’s New Photos

While Pat Sajak, alongside Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, has become the face of the long-running game show, it’s his daughter Maggie Sajak that never fails to draw attention. In between seasons of Wheel of Fortune, with season 40 set to premiere on September 12th, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram with a couple of photos that left fans stunned. Check out the beauty queen’s latest post below.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Henry Fonda
Person
Lily Tomlin
Person
Stephen Colbert
TMZ.com

Jane Fonda Announces She's Been Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Jane Fonda has a lot of people rooting for her, after just revealing she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. The 84-year-old Hollywood legend made the announcement Friday, saying she's already started chemo treatments, and that she feels very lucky, as it's treatable and about 80% of people diagnosed survive. In...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Shock Diagnosis: Jane Fonda Reveals Battle With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma As She Starts Chemo Treatments

Fans are sending Jane Fonda well-wishes after she announced her personal battle with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Radar can confirm.The beloved actress, 84, shared the news on Friday, revealing she has started chemotherapy treatments after her shocking diagnosis."This is a very treatable cancer. 80 percent of people survive, so I feel very lucky," she shared via Instagram alongside a glamorous selfie, showing herself in good spirits."I'm also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it's painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with...
CANCER
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck

Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cancer Treatment#Chemo#Non Hodgkin S Lymphoma
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Reveals Health Update After Major Surgery

Following the news that she’ll be having major surgery on her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz gives her Instagram followers more details about the procedure. While speaking about her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter wrote about what led to the procedure. “Here’s the deal, the doctor I went to first when I had the injury, ordered an immediate MRI, wise, but before waiting for the results, said he would give me a cortisone shot in my knee to help me feel better.’ And it did.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kathy Griffin asks fans to help her understand cancer scan after surgeon ‘ghosts her’

Kathry Griffin has enlisted the help of her fans to interpret her medical results.The actor and comedian previously received treatment for lung cancer following a diagnosis in August 2021.In a post to Instagram on Monday (22 August) evening, Griffin claimed that the doctor who treated her cancer had “ghosted” her, and said that she did not understand her test results.“OK I know this is crazy but I cannot get an oncologist on the phone and the surgeon who did my half of lung removal has ghosted me,” she wrote in the caption alongside a photograph of her test results.She...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Lands New Gig

In April of 2019, professional sports better and Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer took his place behind the contestant’s podium on the Jeopardy! stage for the first time. After a thrilling game against his two fellow competitors, he won!. The next night, he won again. And again. And again....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Toby Keith Posts Moving New Message Amid Cancer Battle

On Monday afternoon, country music star Toby Keith shared a message of thanks to his fans and friends for their support as he battles stomach cancer. In a short clip, Keith’s social media team posted a video collage of numerous messages he’s received on Twitter wishing him well before sharing a post of his own at the end.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

554K+
Followers
59K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy