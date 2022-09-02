ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

The Independent

Ethereum Merge: What is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ crypto event and why is it so controversial?

It is being billed as the biggest event in crypto’s history. On Tuesday, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency will begin a complete upheaval of its underlying technology, switching to a new system that will cut its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude. In doing so, the developers of Ethereum are taking the most radical action ever seen in the crypto space to address environmental concerns surrounding the technology that have arisen in recent years. Anticipation surrounding the transition, known as ‘the Merge’ has seen the price of Ethereum’s token ETH more than double over the last two months, outstripping its more...
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
The Independent

Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins

The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s network...
The Independent

Ethereum Merge date announced for ‘biggest event in crypto history’

The developers of the Ethereum cryptocurrency have announced the dates for the highly anticipated ‘Merge’ event, which will vastly reduce its electricity consumption.The Ethereum Foundation revealed on Wednesday that the upgrade to its underlying technology will take place in two stages, with the first set to occur on 6 September, 2022. The second and final step will then be completed at some point between 10-20 September.The event will see Ethereum switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake protocol, meaning that it will no longer require vast amounts of computing power to mint new units of the cryptocurrency and verify transactions....
#Linus Stocks#Currency#Cryptocurrency#Coins#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Exi
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
altcoinbuzz.io

Ethereum Merge Will Crash Crypto?! Strategy Revealed

Ethereum Merge is about to happen. It is due in less than two weeks. In general, everybody seems to be worried about it. But I strongly believe “The Merge” may trigger a crypto crash. Let’s discover 3 very valid reasons for that. But the question is what...
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Actor Bill Murray Loses $185K in Crypto After Hack; Georgian Coinbase Users Benefit From Tech Bug

Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia have reportedly been exploiting a price bug to cash out holdings for 100 times the exchange rate. Georgia’s lari currency was priced at $290 rather than $2.90 on Wednesday (Aug. 31), CoinDesk wrote Friday (Sept. 2), which Coinbase said was a “third-party technical issue.” But because of the error, users holding $100 worth of the currency on Coinbase could withdraw it for $10,000.
investing.com

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's no longer the king of the swingers

(Reuters) - Bitcoin's been called a lot of things. Buzzy, beguiling, baffling, even bogus. But never boring. Yet, of late, it's been eerily subdued. The king of the swingers has been uncharacteristically treading water for days at around $20,000 and hasn't ventured far beyond that since June. That spells trouble...
NEWSBTC

Cryptocurrency for Beginners – Big Eyes Coin and Dogecoin

Since the introduction of Bitcoin, the globe has seen a growth in the number of crypto firms, tokens, and financial services. Apart from the desire for success shared by all, these various bodies have other aims. Most organizations, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Algorand (ALGO), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), are focused on solving a specific problem or providing functionality that other currencies lack.
themarketperiodical.com

Eight Cryptocurrencies You Should Watch Out For in the Coming Months

The growth of cryptocurrencies cannot be understated, as we’ve seen numerous industries integrate them into their system. Cryptocurrencies are becoming a norm in our daily lives, and what we can say is that they can only get better. With the growing interest in crypto coins, we believe they will be a big part of our future.
