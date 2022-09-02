Read full article on original website
Ethereum Merge: What is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ crypto event and why is it so controversial?
It is being billed as the biggest event in crypto’s history. On Tuesday, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency will begin a complete upheaval of its underlying technology, switching to a new system that will cut its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude. In doing so, the developers of Ethereum are taking the most radical action ever seen in the crypto space to address environmental concerns surrounding the technology that have arisen in recent years. Anticipation surrounding the transition, known as ‘the Merge’ has seen the price of Ethereum’s token ETH more than double over the last two months, outstripping its more...
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins
The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s network...
Ethereum Merge date announced for ‘biggest event in crypto history’
The developers of the Ethereum cryptocurrency have announced the dates for the highly anticipated ‘Merge’ event, which will vastly reduce its electricity consumption.The Ethereum Foundation revealed on Wednesday that the upgrade to its underlying technology will take place in two stages, with the first set to occur on 6 September, 2022. The second and final step will then be completed at some point between 10-20 September.The event will see Ethereum switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake protocol, meaning that it will no longer require vast amounts of computing power to mint new units of the cryptocurrency and verify transactions....
The City Where People Cannot Sell Their Houses
A recent analysis reveals that the number of listings per 10,000 homes remains particularly low in this Florida city.
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
2 Beaten-Down Buffett Stocks to Buy in September
Act now and you could get in at better prices than Berkshire Hathaway paid.
Ethereum Merge Will Crash Crypto?! Strategy Revealed
Ethereum Merge is about to happen. It is due in less than two weeks. In general, everybody seems to be worried about it. But I strongly believe “The Merge” may trigger a crypto crash. Let’s discover 3 very valid reasons for that. But the question is what...
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
Shifting narratives about the Merge could affect how investors view Ethereum.
'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams
In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days
On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days. What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats. The meme coin rallied...
3 Reasons Ethereum's Price Will Increase With the Upcoming Merge
How will the Merge impact prices for Ethereum?
Today in Crypto: Actor Bill Murray Loses $185K in Crypto After Hack; Georgian Coinbase Users Benefit From Tech Bug
Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia have reportedly been exploiting a price bug to cash out holdings for 100 times the exchange rate. Georgia’s lari currency was priced at $290 rather than $2.90 on Wednesday (Aug. 31), CoinDesk wrote Friday (Sept. 2), which Coinbase said was a “third-party technical issue.” But because of the error, users holding $100 worth of the currency on Coinbase could withdraw it for $10,000.
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's no longer the king of the swingers
(Reuters) - Bitcoin's been called a lot of things. Buzzy, beguiling, baffling, even bogus. But never boring. Yet, of late, it's been eerily subdued. The king of the swingers has been uncharacteristically treading water for days at around $20,000 and hasn't ventured far beyond that since June. That spells trouble...
Cardano Creator Calls Ethereum Classic Dead Project, while ETC Price Grows 30%
A rare day goes by in the crypto space without feuds between Cardano's head and founder Charles Hoskinson and people who oppose him. Today was no exception, when, in response to accusations of a miner tax for ETC miners, Hoskinson made some loud statements regarding the entire Ethereum Classic project.
Cryptocurrency for Beginners – Big Eyes Coin and Dogecoin
Since the introduction of Bitcoin, the globe has seen a growth in the number of crypto firms, tokens, and financial services. Apart from the desire for success shared by all, these various bodies have other aims. Most organizations, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Algorand (ALGO), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), are focused on solving a specific problem or providing functionality that other currencies lack.
Eight Cryptocurrencies You Should Watch Out For in the Coming Months
The growth of cryptocurrencies cannot be understated, as we’ve seen numerous industries integrate them into their system. Cryptocurrencies are becoming a norm in our daily lives, and what we can say is that they can only get better. With the growing interest in crypto coins, we believe they will be a big part of our future.
Here's My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September
This retailer is seeing explosive growth in its dividend.
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
