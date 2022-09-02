Read full article on original website
Related
China Officials Drain 30-Acre City Lake to Search For Invading Alligator Gar—Don’t Find It
China has undertaken a major search effort for a fugitive fish in a city park. Staff at Central Park in the Henan Province are trying to round up an alligator gar, which they consider a high-risk invasive fish. The multi-week recovery effort has drawn international attention. According to the Washington...
5,700-year-old neolithic woman’s facial reconstruction revealed by scientists
She could be related to modern-day Malaysians.
getnews.info
Oral Anti Diabetes Drugs Market Share, Size, Trends, Demand and Growth Strategies Insight – DataM Intelligence
Oral Anti Diabetes Drugs Market is segmented By Drug Class, By Dosage Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) Oral Anti Diabetes Drugs Market Outlook 2022-2029:. According to the research report published by DataM Intelligence, the global Oral Anti...
Scientists Declare Massive Marine Mammal “Functionally Extinct” in China
According to a recent study, a giant marine mammal is now “functionally extinct” in China. Dugongs are native to the waters of southern China. They’re cousins to manatees and are often known as “sea cows.” They can weigh up to 800 pounds, grow to over 10 feet long, and live for up to 70 years. They typically feed on underwater seagrass. Dugongs have not been seen in China since 2008.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
'Space Treasure': Webb Snaps Its First-Ever Direct Image of an Exoplanet
Hello, HIP 65426 b! That jumble of letters and numbers belongs to an exoplanet (a planet outside our solar system) that has the honor of being the subject of the James Webb Space Telescope's first direct image of a distant world. "This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Nature.com
BIAN-based durable polymer metal complex as a cathode material for Li"“O battery applications
Among several strategies employed to reduce overpotential and achieve reliable reversibility with Li"“O2 batteries, the use of atomically dispersed bifunctional carbon catalysts is very attractive. However, most of the methods used to prepare these bifunctional oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) and oxygen evolution reaction (OER) catalysts require high temperatures and exhibit low yields, and it is therefore difficult to predetermine the active sites qualitatively and quantitatively. Here, we propose the use of atomically dispersed metal centers coordinated to diimine moieties of conjugated polymers as bifunctional catalysts without further modification (pyrolysis or composite formation) for Li"“O2 battery applications. Poly(bisiminoacenaphthenequinone) (BIAN) iron complex (BP-Fe) catalysts showed high OER activities, which enabled 100% coulombic efficiency for 160 galvanostatic charge discharge cycles with a capacity limit of 500"‰mAh/g at a current density of 250"‰mA/g. The overpotential corresponding to charging was as low as ~1.0"‰V and exhibited almost no change in discharge overpotential across 160 cycles. Additionally, it showed a commendable rate capability with only a 170"‰mV increase in charge overpotential when the charge"’discharge rate was increased from 100 to 500"‰mA/g.
New images of ancient waterways of Mars could unlock the secrets of planet's past
Life could have existed in the minerals in the once water rich Holden Basin in the past. The European Space Agency's Mars Express spacecraft captured impressive images of the Holden Basin on Mars, part of an area key for the ongoing search for life on the Red Planet. The images and further investigation of the region could help reveal how water once flowed across the Martian surface.
The stunning space phenomenon 'diamond rain' may be more common than once thought
Diamonds are forever, the saying goes. The precious stones may also be surprisingly abundant throughout the universe, a press statement reveals. Scientists have used common plastic to recreate the process that leads to diamond rain on Uranus and Neptune in the lab. They found that it is likely diamonds actually form in these planets' atmospheres.
Comments / 0