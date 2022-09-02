ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists Declare Massive Marine Mammal “Functionally Extinct” in China

According to a recent study, a giant marine mammal is now “functionally extinct” in China. Dugongs are native to the waters of southern China. They’re cousins to manatees and are often known as “sea cows.” They can weigh up to 800 pounds, grow to over 10 feet long, and live for up to 70 years. They typically feed on underwater seagrass. Dugongs have not been seen in China since 2008.
BIAN-based durable polymer metal complex as a cathode material for Li"“O battery applications

Among several strategies employed to reduce overpotential and achieve reliable reversibility with Li"“O2 batteries, the use of atomically dispersed bifunctional carbon catalysts is very attractive. However, most of the methods used to prepare these bifunctional oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) and oxygen evolution reaction (OER) catalysts require high temperatures and exhibit low yields, and it is therefore difficult to predetermine the active sites qualitatively and quantitatively. Here, we propose the use of atomically dispersed metal centers coordinated to diimine moieties of conjugated polymers as bifunctional catalysts without further modification (pyrolysis or composite formation) for Li"“O2 battery applications. Poly(bisiminoacenaphthenequinone) (BIAN) iron complex (BP-Fe) catalysts showed high OER activities, which enabled 100% coulombic efficiency for 160 galvanostatic charge discharge cycles with a capacity limit of 500"‰mAh/g at a current density of 250"‰mA/g. The overpotential corresponding to charging was as low as ~1.0"‰V and exhibited almost no change in discharge overpotential across 160 cycles. Additionally, it showed a commendable rate capability with only a 170"‰mV increase in charge overpotential when the charge"’discharge rate was increased from 100 to 500"‰mA/g.
New images of ancient waterways of Mars could unlock the secrets of planet's past

Life could have existed in the minerals in the once water rich Holden Basin in the past. The European Space Agency's Mars Express spacecraft captured impressive images of the Holden Basin on Mars, part of an area key for the ongoing search for life on the Red Planet. The images and further investigation of the region  could help reveal how water once flowed across the Martian surface.
