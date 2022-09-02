Read full article on original website
Related
Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Cotton Field in Louisiana
Shreveport, Louisiana – On September 5, 2022, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that a small plane made an emergency landing in a cotton field on George Road in Shreveport, Louisiana. According to reports, the pilot of the aircraft was not injured, and no one else was on the plane.
KSLA
Bossier Parish receiving $700k grant to improve Lake Bistineau, Parish Camp facilities
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - After three years of work, Bossier Parish is finally receiving a $700,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Land Water Conservation Fund. Bossier Parish received a notice of approval on Aug. 19 that the parish is set to receive $700,000 in...
KTAL
1 wounded in vehicle theft, shootout in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are investigating a shooting in the Anderson Island neighborhood Monday night that seriously wounded a man. Police responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Knight St. just after 8:20 p.m., where they say three juvenile males stole a Jeep Liberty following an altercation. The owner gave chase, and one of the vehicles involved crashed.
KSLA
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) — These are the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch" — is the best of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex dies
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartrment complex Monday afternoon has died. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street, shortly after 3:30 p.m. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Kendrick Dotie, 21, of...
KSLA
Fire damages house on Shreveport cul-de-sac
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire damaged a house on a cul-de-sac a couple blocks east of Caddo Middle Magnet School. The fire in the single-story dwelling on Ballentine Circle in Shreveport was reported at 2:44 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. There’s no immediate word of...
bossierpress.com
Community Master Plan & Renovation Discussion on Hirsch Coliseum/Louisiana State Fairgrounds
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, we encourage you to attend a discussion about the future of Hirsch Coliseum and the Fairgrounds. We have some exciting news to share about improvements to the historic Hirsch, and we’ll be asking for your input on possible future improvements to the State Fairgrounds. We want the night to be both educational and fun! The first 100 attendees will be able to ice skate for free and each person who attends will get a free hot dog and drink, compliments of Shreveport Mudbugs. Sweetport Ice Cream and iArchitecture will be adding a sweet treat, a free scoop of ice cream, the State Fair will give out free fair tickets. There will be a variety of door prizes awarded to those who have registered. Community involvement in this discussion is important to us.
bossierpress.com
Bossier Sheriff Deputies Cite One Store for Underage Alcohol Sales, Six Stores checked
On Friday, Sept 2, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Vice and Bossier City Police Department. Vice units in a joint sting operation cited one store clerk in Bossier Parish for selling alcohol to. persons under the age of 21. All together six stores were checked in the operation. A clerk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on September 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
KTAL
Boil water advisory lifted for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The boil advisory for the city of Shreveport was lifted by the Louisiana Department of Health Saturday morning. A news release from the City of Shreveport announced that the system-wide boil advisory that was issued late Wednesday evening was lifted for the entire city. Today’s...
bossierpress.com
SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY BRANCHES RESUME SUNDAY HOURS SEPTEMBER 11
Beginning Sunday, September 11, all Shreve Memorial Library full-time branches will resume Sunday operating hours. Sunday hours were previously cut in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting this Sunday, September 11, all Shreve Memorial Library branches located within the City of Shreveport (with the exception of the Main (Downtown) Branch), and in Vivian will be open an additional four hours from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each Sunday.
KSLA
LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport
Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shreveport’s Latest Homicide Victim Named by Caddo Coroner
After two months without a homicide, violence broke out on Labor Day (9/5/22) in Shreveport. A man shot and mortally wounded in north Shreveport has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Kendrick Dotie, 21, of Texas, was shot just after 3:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North...
33-Year-Old Micah D Gehring Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
Official coroner reports state that a man from Texas died in a motorcycle accident when the vehicle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner as 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of [..]
bossierpress.com
Bossier parish rec grant
Bossier Parish is on the receiving end of a $700,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Land Water Conservation Fund to improve and. increase facilities at Parish Camp, located on the southern end of Lake Bistineau. off Fairview Point Rd. Bossier Parish Director of Parks and...
KSLA
Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three people are facing an attempted murder charge following a shoot out on Labor Day 2022. Juquentin Taylor, 19; Tyanna Waller, 24; and Keiuntre Normandin, 25 are all charged with attempted first-degree-murder. The incident involved three vehicles, one of which was stolen, that sent two...
Go Out to the Weiner Dog Races This Labor Day in Bossier
This weekend, there will be no lack of Labor Day activities. Although most of us are focused on getting out on the water or Labor Day BBQs our friends are hosting there is something very unique that has captured my attention. I mean they had me at weiner dogs. It's...
Bossier City, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Parkway High School football team will have a game with Bossier High School on September 05, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
This Burger Joint Just Closed Down For Good in Bossier
If I am craving a burger, a few places in town can always kill a craving. 5 Guys always comes up as an option when I am craving a cheeseburger. 5 Guys Burger and Fries Has Been A favorite Ever Since I Lived in California. I remember the first time...
KTAL
Arrest made in early morning Haughton fatal shooting
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in jail for a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning in Haughton. According to police, an emergency call for shots fired came in around 12:30 a.m. for the 600 block of Alex Way. When officers arrived, they found a male victim, 47-year-old Michael Allen Matthews, in the home’s garage area, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0