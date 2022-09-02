ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

KTAL

1 wounded in vehicle theft, shootout in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are investigating a shooting in the Anderson Island neighborhood Monday night that seriously wounded a man. Police responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Knight St. just after 8:20 p.m., where they say three juvenile males stole a Jeep Liberty following an altercation. The owner gave chase, and one of the vehicles involved crashed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) — These are the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch" — is the best of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex dies

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartrment complex Monday afternoon has died. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street, shortly after 3:30 p.m. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Kendrick Dotie, 21, of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fire damages house on Shreveport cul-de-sac

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire damaged a house on a cul-de-sac a couple blocks east of Caddo Middle Magnet School. The fire in the single-story dwelling on Ballentine Circle in Shreveport was reported at 2:44 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. There’s no immediate word of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Community Master Plan & Renovation Discussion on Hirsch Coliseum/Louisiana State Fairgrounds

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, we encourage you to attend a discussion about the future of Hirsch Coliseum and the Fairgrounds. We have some exciting news to share about improvements to the historic Hirsch, and we’ll be asking for your input on possible future improvements to the State Fairgrounds. We want the night to be both educational and fun! The first 100 attendees will be able to ice skate for free and each person who attends will get a free hot dog and drink, compliments of Shreveport Mudbugs. Sweetport Ice Cream and iArchitecture will be adding a sweet treat, a free scoop of ice cream, the State Fair will give out free fair tickets. There will be a variety of door prizes awarded to those who have registered. Community involvement in this discussion is important to us.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on September 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
HAUGHTON, LA
KTAL

Boil water advisory lifted for Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The boil advisory for the city of Shreveport was lifted by the Louisiana Department of Health Saturday morning. A news release from the City of Shreveport announced that the system-wide boil advisory that was issued late Wednesday evening was lifted for the entire city. Today’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY BRANCHES RESUME SUNDAY HOURS SEPTEMBER 11

Beginning Sunday, September 11, all Shreve Memorial Library full-time branches will resume Sunday operating hours. Sunday hours were previously cut in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting this Sunday, September 11, all Shreve Memorial Library branches located within the City of Shreveport (with the exception of the Main (Downtown) Branch), and in Vivian will be open an additional four hours from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each Sunday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport

Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier parish rec grant

Bossier Parish is on the receiving end of a $700,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Land Water Conservation Fund to improve and. increase facilities at Parish Camp, located on the southern end of Lake Bistineau. off Fairview Point Rd. Bossier Parish Director of Parks and...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Arrest made in early morning Haughton fatal shooting

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in jail for a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning in Haughton. According to police, an emergency call for shots fired came in around 12:30 a.m. for the 600 block of Alex Way. When officers arrived, they found a male victim, 47-year-old Michael Allen Matthews, in the home’s garage area, suffering from gunshot wounds.
HAUGHTON, LA

