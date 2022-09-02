Read full article on original website
Related
Person hit, killed by train in Washington County
CHARLEROI, Pa. — A person is dead after they were hit by a train in Washington County. According to Washington County 11, the accident took place on 5th Street in Charleroi. Crews were called to the scene at 11:52 a.m. Dispatchers for 911 said Pennsylvania State Police has been...
Duplex catches fire Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Crews were called to a fire Friday night in Washington County.The Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department said a duplex caught on fire, sending heavy smoke and flames through the front of the home.No word yet on any injuries.
One dead following train and dirt bike accident
One person is dead after a train hit a dirt bike rider in Washington County on Tuesday. It happened just before noon on 5th Street in Charleroi.
wtae.com
Neighbors report vehicles broken into, one stolen, in North Huntingdon
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors in one North Huntingdon community said they were targeted over the weekend by people breaking into vehicles. Multiple neighbors along Overholt Drive, Michael Drive and Sherrick Drive that their unlocked vehicles were broken into. One neighbor told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that her vehicle was stolen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monessen man accused of throwing rocks at business, fighting officers
MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Monessen man is in the Westmoreland County Jail after he allegedly threw rocks at a local business and fought the police. Monessen police say their run-in with Charles Turman began with a call from MRC Global, a business in town that claimed Turman was terrorizing employees and throwing rocks. Turman allegedly fled the scene but Monessen officers pulled him over a short time later. According to police, Turman got out of his car and immediately became aggressive and shouted racial epithets at the officers, threatening to shoot them. At 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, Turman battled multiple officers from different departments before law enforcement used a taser to subdue him. However, once back at the Monessen police station, investigators say he again became agitated, violent and destructive. "While he was being held in the cell, he started throwing toilet paper, feces on the wall, on the floor, and threatened to throw feces at officers," Monessen Police Chief David Yuhasz said.Yuhasz says a few officers suffered minor scrapes and bruises as a result. Turman is in the Westmoreland County Jail held on bond. He faces multiple counts, including aggravated assault.
Pittsburgh police officer injured in crash while blocking ramp for President Biden’s escort
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police officer was injured in a crash while he was blocking a ramp on the Parkway West for the presidential escort during President Biden’s Labor Day visit, according to public safety officials. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on along the Parkway West in...
Downed tree disrupts T service in South Hills
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A downed tree is disrupting T service in the South Hills. There is no service between Library Station and Washington Junction, according to a tweet from Pittsburgh Regional Transit. PRT said a shuttle bus is being sent. This is a developing story. Check back for...
Building collapses in Monessen during storm
MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man who narrowly escaped a building collapse in Monessen said he heard a rumble of thunder then bricks started falling.The pile of rubble in the alley and mounds of debris seen in what used to be windows give you an idea of the level of structural failure that occurred when parts of the old Mon Valley Independent lost their battle against gravity and time.The man didn't want to show his face but said he had an up close and personal look at the collapse as he walked through the alley behind the building."I was just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says a hiker saw human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest Saturday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says a hiker found the remains off the Mont Chateau Trail. Deputies responded to the area and confirmed human remains in the area.
Man Rescued from Hillside Mishap in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – Pittsburgh police and firefighters searched this weekend for a male who was...
Target 11 talks to mayor and county executive about impact of Shuman closing
PITTSBURGH — For the past several months, Target 11 has been reporting on concerns caused by last year’s sudden closing of Allegheny County’s only juvenile detention center. Police and politicians have expressed frustration that there’s not enough room to house the more violent young offenders. Earlier...
Jack Henne, longtime operator of Henne Jewelers, passes away at 92
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local businessman Jack Henne has died.His family says he passed away quietly on Monday at the age of 92. He ran Henne Jewelers for decades, taking over for his father in the 1970's.Under his management, the store moved from East Liberty to Shadyside.He also served as the President of the Shadyside Chamber of Commerce.He passed on the family business to his children in 1999.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest, Mon Sheriff’s Office confirms
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies found human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest on Saturday, the Sheriff's Office announced in a press release Tuesday.
Boil water advisory affecting thousands in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A large water main broke in Beaver Falls at the intersection of 26th Street and 10th Avenue around 2:30pm on Labor Day. A 24-inch main line leaked, impacting about 8,000 people in the area. “When the leak occurred, we went to zero pressure in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kick off autumn with the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival
As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
butlerradio.com
More Info Detailed On Rt. 68 Crash
We’re learning more information about an accident that happened over the weekend. The two vehicle crash happened Sunday around 3 p.m. on Evans City Road in Forward Township. Police say 64-year-old Pamela McKivigan of Butler was driving west on Evans City Road when she ran through a red light at the intersection to the entrance of Leslie Farms.
Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports
An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
Former Arnold police officer, chief takes over 'The Tomb' outreach ministry
Shannon Santucci served her hometown of Arnold as a police officer for 11 years and made history as the city’s first female police chief. She resigned from the department as a sergeant in 2018, having been chief from June 2015 to January 2016. “I miss patrolling,” Santucci said. “I...
Vehicle crashes into tree in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle had to be towed from a scene after it crashed into a tree in Westmoreland County. Dispatchers were called to Clay Pike Road and Stairs Road in Mount Pleasant Township at around 5:24 p.m. At least one person was involved in the...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police searching for missing man
Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 57-year-old man. Police are looking for David Henchell, who was last seen in the Carrick area on Sept. 1. It's believed he may be headed to Butler County. Henchell has brown eyes, brown hair and is 5 feet,...
Comments / 4