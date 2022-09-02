ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

wtae.com

Neighbors report vehicles broken into, one stolen, in North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors in one North Huntingdon community said they were targeted over the weekend by people breaking into vehicles. Multiple neighbors along Overholt Drive, Michael Drive and Sherrick Drive that their unlocked vehicles were broken into. One neighbor told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that her vehicle was stolen.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Monessen man accused of throwing rocks at business, fighting officers

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Monessen man is in the Westmoreland County Jail after he allegedly threw rocks at a local business and fought the police. Monessen police say their run-in with Charles Turman began with a call from MRC Global, a business in town that claimed Turman was terrorizing employees and throwing rocks. Turman allegedly fled the scene but Monessen officers pulled him over a short time later. According to police, Turman got out of his car and immediately became aggressive and shouted racial epithets at the officers, threatening to shoot them. At 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, Turman battled multiple officers from different departments before law enforcement used a taser to subdue him. However, once back at the Monessen police station, investigators say he again became agitated, violent and destructive. "While he was being held in the cell, he started throwing toilet paper, feces on the wall, on the floor, and threatened to throw feces at officers," Monessen Police Chief David Yuhasz said.Yuhasz says a few officers suffered minor scrapes and bruises as a result. Turman is in the Westmoreland County Jail held on bond. He faces multiple counts, including aggravated assault.
MONESSEN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Downed tree disrupts T service in South Hills

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A downed tree is disrupting T service in the South Hills. There is no service between Library Station and Washington Junction, according to a tweet from Pittsburgh Regional Transit. PRT said a shuttle bus is being sent. This is a developing story. Check back for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Building collapses in Monessen during storm

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man who narrowly escaped a building collapse in Monessen said he heard a rumble of thunder then bricks started falling.The pile of rubble in the alley and mounds of debris seen in what used to be windows give you an idea of the level of structural failure that occurred when parts of the old Mon Valley Independent lost their battle against gravity and time.The man didn't want to show his face but said he had an up close and personal look at the collapse as he walked through the alley behind the building."I was just...
MONESSEN, PA
WDTV

MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says a hiker saw human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest Saturday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says a hiker found the remains off the Mont Chateau Trail. Deputies responded to the area and confirmed human remains in the area.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Jack Henne, longtime operator of Henne Jewelers, passes away at 92

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local businessman Jack Henne has died.His family says he passed away quietly on Monday at the age of 92. He ran Henne Jewelers for decades, taking over for his father in the 1970's.Under his management, the store moved from East Liberty to Shadyside.He also served as the President of the Shadyside Chamber of Commerce.He passed on the family business to his children in 1999. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kick off autumn with the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival

As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

More Info Detailed On Rt. 68 Crash

We’re learning more information about an accident that happened over the weekend. The two vehicle crash happened Sunday around 3 p.m. on Evans City Road in Forward Township. Police say 64-year-old Pamela McKivigan of Butler was driving west on Evans City Road when she ran through a red light at the intersection to the entrance of Leslie Farms.
EVANS CITY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports

An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police searching for missing man

Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 57-year-old man. Police are looking for David Henchell, who was last seen in the Carrick area on Sept. 1. It's believed he may be headed to Butler County. Henchell has brown eyes, brown hair and is 5 feet,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

