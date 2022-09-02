MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Monessen man is in the Westmoreland County Jail after he allegedly threw rocks at a local business and fought the police. Monessen police say their run-in with Charles Turman began with a call from MRC Global, a business in town that claimed Turman was terrorizing employees and throwing rocks. Turman allegedly fled the scene but Monessen officers pulled him over a short time later. According to police, Turman got out of his car and immediately became aggressive and shouted racial epithets at the officers, threatening to shoot them. At 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, Turman battled multiple officers from different departments before law enforcement used a taser to subdue him. However, once back at the Monessen police station, investigators say he again became agitated, violent and destructive. "While he was being held in the cell, he started throwing toilet paper, feces on the wall, on the floor, and threatened to throw feces at officers," Monessen Police Chief David Yuhasz said.Yuhasz says a few officers suffered minor scrapes and bruises as a result. Turman is in the Westmoreland County Jail held on bond. He faces multiple counts, including aggravated assault.

MONESSEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO