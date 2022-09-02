Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Music mourns a humble star
Artists and listeners the world over have been shocked by the sudden death yesterday of the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and confronted the disease and its treatment with frankness, courage and humour. The end was swift and unexpected. The loss is universal.
ADHD ADDults: The Ultimate Success Manual, announced for release in the ADHD month of October
The book ADHD ADDults: The Ultimate Success Manual has been written by Jim Livingstone to assist ADHD-affected individuals. Millions of adults are diagnosed with ADHD worldwide, but few discover the treatments they require to succeed. A diagnosis of ADD or ADHD, which is merely a term for the underlying cause of behaviors, does not entail giving in to the difficulties. One’s perspective will alter as a result of learning how the ADHD brain functions and becoming the best version of themselves.
