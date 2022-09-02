ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Record crowd expected for Nebraska vs. Creighton

Hillside Orchard is switching things up this year as a hail storm claimed their apples, peaches and raspberries. Car clubs support teens injured in Memorial Day crash. Local car clubs gathered on Monday to support two teens who were injured in a Memorial Day weekend crash earlier this year. Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Heat returns Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will bring sunshine and hot temperatures across Nebraska on Tuesday. The heat will continue for some until at least Friday. Cooler temperatures expected for the weekend with a chance of rain Friday night and Saturday morning. Mainly sunny skies, hot and humid in Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost makes key change to Nebraska practices ahead of Week 2

Scott Frost addressed the media ahead of his Nebraska’s Week 2 bout with Georgia Southern. He said he’s made some changes in how the Cornhuskers practice. Moving forward, the 1s will practice against the 1s more often. You read that correctly. Are we absolutely sure this is Year...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Utah felon found in Pawnee County, Nebraska

BEATRICE - Pawnee County Sheriffs’ Officers Saturday responded to an emergency call at Ironhorse Lake in rural Pawnee County…a call originating as a reported double fatality at the entrance of the camping area of the lake. When deputies arrived, two men were located lying in the middle of...
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

The history at the end of the tunnel in Omaha

On 50th Street between Grover and F Streets is a tunnel. A time tunnel, if you will, that takes us back to the horse and buggy, the Iron Horse, the “Awful Tunnel” and its shoofly detour. All run through the story of the Union Pacific Railroad’s Lane Cutoff,...
OMAHA, NE
#Football Games#Buckling#University Of Nebraska#American Football#Sports#Ndot#Husker#I 80#Us 6#Destin
kmaland.com

Nebraska, Creighton stay put, Kansas moves up in latest AVCA Rankings

(KMAland) -- Nebraska is still ranked No. 2 behind Texas in the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Poll. The Huskers and Longhorns are joined in the top five by Minnesota, Louisville and Georgia Tech. Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Ohio State, Purdue and BYU rounded out the top 10. Creighton stayed put at...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS News

Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln, Memorial Stadium impress large group of UND fans

LINCOLN - On Saturday, Nebraska hosted North Dakota in their 2022 home opener and a large group of Fighting Hawks faithful made the trip to Lincoln. They were impressed by the town and appreciated the experience of playing at a venue such as Memorial Stadium. “It’s big it’s nice, the...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Grant named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska running back Anthony Grant has been named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Big Ten Conference. Grant scored two touchdowns for the second straight game and finished with 189 yards rushing on 23 carries to lead the Huskers in a win over North Dakota. View...
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Football
1011now.com

Husker fans return in force for first home game of the year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The return of home games means business is booming, especially in downtown Lincoln. Husker game day makes Memorial Stadium the third largest city in Nebraska, holding over 90,000 thousand fans. But before those fans file into the stands, they flock to local stores, bars and restaurants.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska prepares for in-state showdown at No. 17 Creighton

After beginning the season atop the national poll and breezing through its first five games in 15 sets, Nebraska volleyball will face its first ranked opponent in the form of in-state rival Creighton. Heading into this game, the No. 2 Huskers are 5-0, including wins over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tulsa,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Fire crews called twice to vacant home in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Twice on Monday, city fire crews were called to battle a fire at a vacant house in north Omaha. Omaha Fire Department crews responded at 10:38 p.m. to a fire at an empty home near 17th and Clark streets, east of Highway 75. It was the...
OMAHA, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

Nebraska’s Lincoln ranked as third-best state capital for living in U.S.

LINCOLN — An online financial advice firm is ranking Lincoln as the nation’s third best state capital to live in, right behind Pierre, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin. SmartAsset.com rated state capitals on a variety of factors, including estimated cost of living, unemployment rate, income growth, and high...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
CASS COUNTY, NE

