LOS ANGELES -- Andrew Heaney has found himself with a home run problem. The left-hander allowed four in the Dodgers’ 7-4 loss to the Giants on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, giving him a combined total of 10 in 21 innings over his last four starts. Prior to this stretch, Heaney had allowed just one homer in 31 innings across seven starts (including none in his first four starts back from the injured list). It was the third time in Heaney’s career that he has allowed four home runs in one game.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO