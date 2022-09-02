Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Related
MLB
Top prospects developing tight bond with Brewers
What better way to get to know a new teammate than sharing a hotel room? That’s how Brewers outfield prospects Garrett Mitchell (No. 5) and Esteury Ruiz (No. 8) got to know each other in early August, after Milwaukee acquired Ruiz from the Padres in the Josh Hader trade and sent him to Norfolk, Va., to join Mitchell and the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
MLB
Waters hits first homer, wins $100 bet with Greinke
KANSAS CITY -- Drew Waters knew the ball was gone as soon as he made contact Monday night. He dropped his bat and watched as it soared 400 feet into the Royals’ bullpen at Kauffman Stadium for his first career home run. And then he looked for Zack Greinke,...
MLB
Homer barrage hurts Heaney, Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- Andrew Heaney has found himself with a home run problem. The left-hander allowed four in the Dodgers’ 7-4 loss to the Giants on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, giving him a combined total of 10 in 21 innings over his last four starts. Prior to this stretch, Heaney had allowed just one homer in 31 innings across seven starts (including none in his first four starts back from the injured list). It was the third time in Heaney’s career that he has allowed four home runs in one game.
MLB
Ever the ideal starter, Pérez turns in 7 strong
HOUSTON -- Since taking over as interim manager, Tony Beasley has kept most things the status quo. The lineup is similar, the rotation has stayed mostly the same barring injuries, and bullpen roles have remained intact. But one thing Beasley wanted to change was the expectation of starting pitchers. "Five-and-dive"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Cron an example for young players finding their way
DENVER -- The Rockies aren’t playoff contenders, but C.J. Cron has found something to get excited about as the season winds down. “I guess when the season doesn't go how you want, you see a lot of these younger players -- it's something you almost look forward to,” Cron said. “It’s cool to see them all get their debuts.”
MLB
'Fired up from the get-go,' Brown notches win in electric debut
HOUSTON -- Hunter Brown had never actually been on the field at Minute Maid Park prior to Monday, which is why he took some time pregame to walk around and get the lay of the land. The Astros’ No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, had worked his whole life to get to this point, and it was time to let it all sink in.
MLB
Bichette's trio of HRs put him in rare baseball company
BALTIMORE -- For all their firepower, the Blue Jays know they’re really clicking, really the best version of themselves, when Bo Bichette is right. So maybe it’s that simple. After searching for consistency much of the year, Bichette is raking again. And just like that, here come the Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card race.
MLB
O's lose momentum in doubleheader sweep
Jordan Lyles gave it what he had. When the right-hander woke up under the weather, the Orioles had to move him from Game 1 to 2 of the doubleheader against the Blue Jays for the sake of resting up, knowing how needed his innings-eating mentality was on a day like Monday. He went to the bullpen and attempted to go through warmups, but he ultimately felt too ill with flu-like symptoms to continue.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Giants slug 5 homers to end skid vs. Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- On a night when temperatures soared into the upper 90s, the Giants fittingly leaned on their firepower to beat the Dodgers for the first time since June 12. The Giants matched their season high by hammering five home runs, including two by newly acquired outfielder Lewis Brinson, to roll to a 7-4 series-opening win on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
Wacha hits 1,000-K milestone in rejuvenated season
ST. PETERSBURG -- The date was May 30, 2013. The batter was Alex Gordon. The result for Michael Wacha as he opened his Major League debut in St. Louis against the Royals?. A strikeout. The next 999 of them wouldn’t come quite as quickly. That young gun who came...
MLB
Astros' franchise reaches .500 for 1st time since 2006
HOUSTON -- The Colt .45’s -- Houston’s baseball identity for the first three years of the franchise’s existence -- won their first three games. Bobby Shantz threw a complete game against the Cubs in the expansion team’s debut on April 10, 1962. Major League Baseball was off and running in Houston.
MLB
Gausman deals against ex-team in twin-bill opener
BALTIMORE -- The way interim manager John Schneider sees it, it’s not even worth watching the out-of-town scoreboard every night. That’s how jumbled this year’s American League Wild Card race is. The math is less overwhelming on paper, but it’s complex enough to forecast drama: four teams...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Gonzalez's late heroics put Guardians back in first
KANSAS CITY -- In what had to rank as one of his most memorable at-bats of the season, Oscar Gonzalez delivered in a big way Monday night and brought a collective sigh of relief to his Cleveland teammates. Tenth inning, tie game. Gonzalez stepped to the plate with two on...
MLB
Gallen joins Drysdale, Hershiser, Greinke with rare feat
PHOENIX -- When the ball left Tyrone Taylor's bat, D-backs ace Zac Gallen thought for sure his scoreless streak had ended. With Luis Urías running from first base with two outs and the ball headed toward the deepest part of Chase Field in right-center, there seemed to be little doubt that if the ball fell, the Brewers would score a run.
MLB
Peralta loses voice while lifting Rays to win
ST. PETERSBURG -- David Peralta contributed plenty on the field in the Rays’ 4-3 win over the Red Sox on Monday at Tropicana Field. You could see all that in the box score, from his first-inning single to his game-winning RBI double in the seventh. The veteran left fielder...
MLB
Streaking Mariners alone atop AL Wild Card standings
CLEVELAND -- The top spot in the American League Wild Card race belongs to the Mariners. It took a 4 1/2-hour weather delay, 11 innings, their entire bullpen and nearly all of their bench. After relinquishing a lead late and failing to capitalize on a golden scoring opportunity in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Abrams embracing learning opportunities with Nats
ST. LOUIS -- In the month of August alone, 21-year-old CJ Abrams was traded from the only organization he had ever played for as a headliner in the Nationals' blockbuster deal with the Padres, spent time getting acclimated to his new team on the Triple-A level and got called up to take over at shortstop as part of Washington's middle infield of the future.
MLB
10 statistical races that could go down to the wire
With about one month remaining in the regular season, some individual statistical races are already decided. Nobody is catching Aaron Judge in home runs, for example. But many other categories are shaping up to be a fight to the finish, with two or more players jockeying for leaderboard position. Here is a subjective look at the 10 most intriguing battles to watch down the stretch.
MLB・
MLB
Brewers remain confident in playoff pursuit
PHOENIX -- For as tough as the past five weeks have been for the Brewers, they still find themselves one winning streak from postseason position, even after becoming the latest lineup dismantled by D-backs ace Zac Gallen in a 5-1 loss at Chase Field on Sunday afternoon. But realistically, Milwaukee's...
MLB
Andrus slugging like an MVP at this ballpark
SEATTLE -- Elvis Andrus is by no means a power hitter, but there’s been something about T-Mobile Park this year that has turned him into an Aaron Judge-like menace against the Mariners. Andrus had a huge day on both sides of the ball Monday afternoon, as the White Sox...
Comments / 0