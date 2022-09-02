ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Hilo woman stabbed father-in-law, took child: Prosecutor

By Stephanie Shinno
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old Hilo woman was charged on Friday with attempted murder, custodial interference, terroristic threatening and violation of a protection order.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the Komohana Gardens residential area.

According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Frances Hartman threatened her 77-year-old father-in-law who was caring for her one-year-old daughter.

Authorities said Hartman struck her father-in-law with a knife to his abdomen, took her child, which was prohibited by court order, and fled the scene.

Hartman was quickly arrested at a nearby neighborhood park. There were no reports of any injuries to the child.

The child was returned to her guardians.

Bail was set at $1,020,000 and her first court appearance is on Friday, Sept. 2.

Comments / 8

Eric Doherty
3d ago

let's see how you folks would handle if your child was taken away, no judge if it didn't happen to you....and complete pushback you alway feel the need to say something don't you, it shows your IQ is as low as your comments are.......

Reply(2)
2
