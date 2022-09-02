Hilo woman stabbed father-in-law, took child: Prosecutor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old Hilo woman was charged on Friday with attempted murder, custodial interference, terroristic threatening and violation of a protection order.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the Komohana Gardens residential area.

According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Frances Hartman threatened her 77-year-old father-in-law who was caring for her one-year-old daughter.

Authorities said Hartman struck her father-in-law with a knife to his abdomen, took her child, which was prohibited by court order, and fled the scene.

Hartman was quickly arrested at a nearby neighborhood park. There were no reports of any injuries to the child.

The child was returned to her guardians.

Bail was set at $1,020,000 and her first court appearance is on Friday, Sept. 2.