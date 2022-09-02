The Greenwich Choral Society announces auditions for Fairfield and Westchester County singers interested in becoming a member of the area’s premier choral group. Auditions will be conducted in early September for those interested in joining the Greenwich Choral Society. Audition dates are: Saturday, September 10th beginning at 10:00 AM and Monday, September 12th beginning at 6:00 PM. Sopranos, altos, basses and, especially, tenors are invited to schedule an audition. Those interested may call Bill Fulton at 203-322-2990 or e-mail cbful@snet.net to schedule a date and time.

