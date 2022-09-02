ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giving back to the community

More than 20 Greenwich Hospital employees came together to assist an aging Vietnam veteran currently battling brain cancer with home repairs thanks to House of Heroes Connecticut. John McGovern, a U.S. Army combat vet who lives in Stamford, received no-cost home repairs. “It was an honor to assist a veteran and his family in such a meaningful way,” said Susan Cavanaugh, who helped coordinate the hospital’s volunteer effort.
Greenwich Choral Society Announces Auditions

The Greenwich Choral Society announces auditions for Fairfield and Westchester County singers interested in becoming a member of the area’s premier choral group. Auditions will be conducted in early September for those interested in joining the Greenwich Choral Society. Audition dates are: Saturday, September 10th beginning at 10:00 AM and Monday, September 12th beginning at 6:00 PM. Sopranos, altos, basses and, especially, tenors are invited to schedule an audition. Those interested may call Bill Fulton at 203-322-2990 or e-mail cbful@snet.net to schedule a date and time.
Stuart Malina new tour de force of the Greenwich Symphony debuts in September

On Saturday evening, September 10, at the Greenwich High School’s Performing Arts Center the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra (GSO) will welcome its new conductor and musical director, Stuart Malina, with his program full of a variety of American music, plus a Russian selection, Prokofiev’s 7th Symphony. “It’s Prokofiev’s last symphony with music that is directly speaking to the audience,” tells Malina. This maestro knows his music and will play George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” on piano, conducting from the keyboard.
