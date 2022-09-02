ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 14

Misty R. Miller
3d ago

i see a lot of states are getting checks . did state of ark get federal money for residents residen.if yes when this getting sent out. inflation is killing us ! or was this another plan readjusted by hutchinson . saying we do not. need housing help.yet people Fayetteville .are living in woods. Springdale they live under the bypass. HUD housing section 8, 3 year wait . yet he states we do not need housing this guy is not in ark best interests .

Reply
2
Judy Zwyghuizen
3d ago

Why has our Electric Bills Doubled And our water Bills More Than Trippled?????Answer Please we Seniors Cannot afford this Up 80.00 on the Water bill when it was 35.00 now 105.00 WHY????

Reply
2
GREAT CINDINSKI
3d ago

If the worker is so highly regarded Arkansas should create more high paying jobs and raise minimum wage.

Reply
3
Related
onlyinark.com

Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter

There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas Labor Day tradition carries on

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Labor Day is about celebrating America’s workforce, and in one Northeast Arkansas town, an event surrounding that carries on. The annual Rector Labor Day Picnic was held on Monday at the community center and city park. It was a day of parades full of fire...
RECTOR, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Arkansas Advocate

Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup

Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ALEXANDER, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grover Cleveland
fox16.com

AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
SHERWOOD, AR
Arkansas Advocate

UPDATE: Arkansas Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on hemp

This story has been updated. It remains unclear if Arkansans will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana at the ballot box in November, but some in the hemp industry are already concerned. For several weeks, hemp insiders have quietly raised questions about the language of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment, proposed by Responsible Growth […] The post UPDATE: Arkansas Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on hemp appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Economy#Localevent#Labor Day#Working Arkansans#Americans
5NEWS

Arkansas gas prices lowest in the country during Labor Day weekend

ARKANSAS, USA — According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices in the state of Arkansas are the lowest in the country. The state average was at $3.26 on AAA's gas prices page while the national average was at $3.78. It was good news for travelers in Arkansas as travel picked up for Labor Day weekend.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
KTAL

Labor Day begins 7 days of rain

The ArkLaTex is in between two upper-level high-pressure systems. One is over the western United States and another just off the East Coast. A rather sizeable upper-level low extends southwest from the Midwestern U.S. In fact, part of this low extends through the Ozarks and into the ArkLaTex. A disturbance near the Iowa and Missouri border will be forced southward through Arkansas and be nudged briefly into our area by the upper high to our west.
ARKANSAS STATE
vicksburgnews.com

Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.

If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
FORREST COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy