Read full article on original website
Misty R. Miller
3d ago
i see a lot of states are getting checks . did state of ark get federal money for residents residen.if yes when this getting sent out. inflation is killing us ! or was this another plan readjusted by hutchinson . saying we do not. need housing help.yet people Fayetteville .are living in woods. Springdale they live under the bypass. HUD housing section 8, 3 year wait . yet he states we do not need housing this guy is not in ark best interests .
Reply
2
Judy Zwyghuizen
3d ago
Why has our Electric Bills Doubled And our water Bills More Than Trippled?????Answer Please we Seniors Cannot afford this Up 80.00 on the Water bill when it was 35.00 now 105.00 WHY????
Reply
2
GREAT CINDINSKI
3d ago
If the worker is so highly regarded Arkansas should create more high paying jobs and raise minimum wage.
Reply
3
Related
Arkansas among the lowest in the nation for voter turnout
Arkansas' voter turnout is among the lowest in the nation, according to the United States Election Project.
onlyinark.com
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
U.S. Dept. of Treasury approves millions for Arkansas broadband, rural access emphasis
Federal officials approved a new plan to improve the broadband infrastructure in Arkansas, especially for rural communities.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas Labor Day tradition carries on
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Labor Day is about celebrating America’s workforce, and in one Northeast Arkansas town, an event surrounding that carries on. The annual Rector Labor Day Picnic was held on Monday at the community center and city park. It was a day of parades full of fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
talkbusiness.net
New Arkansas Broadband director studying state ‘Affordability Trust Fund’
The state’s new broadband director, Glen Howie, has been on the job for a little over a month and he’s already gauging where Arkansas can excel even further with Internet connectivity. Howie, who comes to Arkansas from Louisiana, says the state has a “great story to tell.”
talkbusiness.net
The argument over Arkansas sovereign immunity and taxpayers’ constitutional right to challenge the state
The right of Arkansas taxpayers to challenge improper use of state tax dollars is enshrined in the Arkansas constitution. But does that right belong to every Arkansan or is it reserved for only those Arkansans who can afford to pay substantial legal fees to vindicate it?. That fundamental question will...
Missouri and Arkansas part of multi-state victory in opioid addiction treatment lawsuit
Arkansas was part of a 41 state coalition which prevailed in court today regarding the drug Suboxone.
Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup
Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox16.com
Searching for Solutions: Arkansas Youth Challenge changes teens’ lives
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A military style program is offering Arkansas teens, like Jayden Ford, a second chance. Ford was one of nearly 50 cadets enrolled in the Arkansas National Guard Youth Challenge Program. “The first day was kind of shaky,” Ford, 17, said. Teens between 16...
fox16.com
AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
KHBS
Arkansas, other states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief
MINNEAPOLIS — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. But in some states, the tax man may demand a cut of that relief. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income. And that means borrowers who are...
UPDATE: Arkansas Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on hemp
This story has been updated. It remains unclear if Arkansans will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana at the ballot box in November, but some in the hemp industry are already concerned. For several weeks, hemp insiders have quietly raised questions about the language of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment, proposed by Responsible Growth […] The post UPDATE: Arkansas Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on hemp appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Awareness for hydrocephalus held in Springdale
People raised money and awareness for hydrocephalus, a chronic, neurological condition, by walking and meeting others a JB Hunt Park.
Arkansas ranks low on federal life expectancy charts
A federal report released this month shows Arkansas life expectancy is among the lowest of the states, and getting lower.
Arkansas gas prices lowest in the country during Labor Day weekend
ARKANSAS, USA — According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices in the state of Arkansas are the lowest in the country. The state average was at $3.26 on AAA's gas prices page while the national average was at $3.78. It was good news for travelers in Arkansas as travel picked up for Labor Day weekend.
$5M federal program to fund Arkansas abandoned gas and oil well clean-up
$5 million to Arkansas to support capping of orphaned oil and gas wells.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
USDA extends emergency credit for drought disaster in Arkansas
Farmers from Benton, Crawford and Washington counties are eligible for emergency loans due to drought intensity.
KTAL
Labor Day begins 7 days of rain
The ArkLaTex is in between two upper-level high-pressure systems. One is over the western United States and another just off the East Coast. A rather sizeable upper-level low extends southwest from the Midwestern U.S. In fact, part of this low extends through the Ozarks and into the ArkLaTex. A disturbance near the Iowa and Missouri border will be forced southward through Arkansas and be nudged briefly into our area by the upper high to our west.
Narcan availability expanding in Arkansas to help prevent opioid overdoses
In 2020, there were 546 opioid overdose deaths in the state of Arkansas, according to the CDC.
vicksburgnews.com
Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.
If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
Comments / 14