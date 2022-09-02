Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Labor Day enjoyed by people on Lowdermilk Beach
Along the coast in Naples, people were cooling off in the water at Lowdermilk Beach Park as they enjoyed the Labor Day holiday. When 4-year-old Adalynn Rominger goes to the beach, she smiles from ear to ear. “This is cool!”. Adalynn also laughs a lot because there’s the sun,...
coastalbreezenews.com
It’s Always a Fun Visit to the Naples Zoo
The Labor Day Weekend is sometimes called the last holiday weekend of the summer season, so spend some quality time with family and friends with a visit to the Naples Zoo and Caribbean Gardens. The zoo is always loaded with sights and sounds to enjoy – and I would bet that we all have fond memories of visiting a zoo. It is such a joy to spend time with the animals.
idesignarch.com
Tropical Colonial Style Luxury Home with Caribbean Vibe
This beautiful home in Naples, Florida features tropical inspired architecture with louvered Bahama shutters and lacy balcony railings. Designed by Kukk Architecture & Design, the home feels like a private boutique resort in the West Indies. The expansive outdoor living spaces include a covered patio, swimming pool and sunken poolside...
tourcounsel.com
The Long Beach of Naples in Florida
Naples has become a popular yet fairly quiet coastal community in Southwest Florida. In recent years, rapid growth is being noted in terms of resorts, shopping malls, and golf courses. However, they are still a beach place first and foremost, and they want it to stay that way. The beaches...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: ‘Evening on Fifth’ and more
Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing in downtown Naples. Monthly event returns to Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Restaurants and bars along the avenue will be offer specials on food and drinks. Evenings on Fifth continues every second Thursday of the month. For more information,...
Fort Myers taking the fight against addiction with arrival of Recovery Month
September marks Recovery Month, a time to raise awareness and support those recovering from drug use.
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of setting hidden camera in Sanibel bathroom in court Tuesday
Dana Caruso, 58, is the New Hampshire man accused of setting up a hidden camera in a Sanibel bathroom, is in Lee County. Investigators said he recorded people in a family bathroom on Bowman’s Beach Park in Sanibel. The charges suggest detectives have evidence that Caruso recorded both adults...
usf.edu
Hit with cancer at 4-months-old, Immokalee toddler gets clean bill following first birthday
Giselle Morales likely won’t remember much of the first year of her life and her eight-month battle with an uncommon form of cancer. At age four the Immokalee child was diagnosed with adrenal neuroblastoma and began chemotherapy treatment. And on Friday, close to a month after her first birthday, that treatment’s effects became reality when Giselle took the one action that many cancer patients look forward to … the ceremonial bell ringing on her last day of chemo.
WINKNEWS.com
Two bears caught on camera in a driveway of a home in Naples
Two bears were caught on camera having the time of their lives in a driveway of a Naples home on Saturday morning. Neighbors said this isn’t the first time it’s happened in that community. Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra have lived in Naples for five years. They never would...
fox13news.com
Video: Deputy wrangles rattlesnake outside Florida home
LEE COUNTYY, Fla. - A Southwest Florida homeowner is breathing a sigh of relief and a venous snake is back in the wild after a deputy captured the venomous varmint outside a Lee County residence. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies recently received a call about a large...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral PD helping you turn away unwanted visitors
The Cape Coral Police Department is partnering with the city to help you turn unwanted visitors away. CCPD and Cape Coral City are handing out bright yellow door hangers that can be recognized from the street to let solicitors know to skip your house. People can get the door hangers...
WINKNEWS.com
Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park in Cape Coral is being renovated
Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park in Cape Coral is being renovated to make way for a new project. At first glance, the park looks only like a construction site but the park is still open for business. The amusement park is planning a $15 million renovation. The newest additions...
Naples City Council to discuss smoking ban on public beaches and parks
The idea of banning smoking goes back 20 years, and the new state law, since July 1, gives local governments like Naples the authority to ban smoking.
‘It’s shallow’: Video shows shark swim near sheller on Florida beach
A video posted on TikTok shows the shark buzz past her in ankle-deep water.
WINKNEWS.com
Family of murdered Marine speaks out after non-guilty verdict
The family of a Marine Corps veteran murdered 25 years ago is speaking out after the non-guilty verdict on Friday. Keith Jones was staying at the former Tides Motel in downtown Fort Myers, when four men went into his room beat, robbed, and killed him. Michelle Ashley was accused of...
seahawkseye.org
Fall into fun this autumn season in Lee County
Living in Florida is oftentimes referred to as living with only one season: summer. Although it can get a bit chilly during the winter months, the temperature typically stays higher on average than in most other states. As the season transitions into fall, it can be discouraging to see people...
helpmechas.com
Coming Soon – Airline Will Offer Non Stop Between The Parlor City And The Sunshine State
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Fly BING with promotional one-way flights starting at $79 to Orlando and Fort Myers. Avelo Airlines today announced that it will begin serving Binghamton, New York with nonstop service to two popular Florida destinations: Orlando and Fort Myers, beginning this autumn. Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York’s Southern Tier to Florida when service begins on November 16. Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft will fly the new routes twice weekly.
ktbb.com
Florida teen battling suspected case of brain-eating amoeba for over 50 days
(NEW YORK) -- A Florida teen has been battling an infection suspected to be caused by a rare, brain-eating amoeba for over 50 days, as his family prays for him to wake up, they said. Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, was suffering from a severe headache, high fever and hallucinations when his...
Community Cat Trap-Neuter-Return Program — in Lee County Florida
Community Cat Trap-Neuter-Return Program reduces Lee County’s cat overpopulation problem and reduces the shelter intake of feral (un-owned) community cats for euthanasia. Cats breed faster than you can trap for eradication, and removing them simply allows for other new cats to re-populate the same area, known as the “Vacuum Effect.” With TNR, there are no more kittens. The colony numbers are gradually reduced, and annoying mating behaviors such as yowling, fighting, and urine marking stops. Most of all, it saves lives because there are not enough homes for all the kittens born each year.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers City Council expected to discuss allowing golf carts on certain roads
On Tuesday, the Fort Myers City Council is expected to discuss the possibility of taking the golf cart off the course and letting people drive them on certain roads. The people WINK News have spoken to are not too keen on the idea of having golf carts out there on the roads with other cars in the City of Fort Myers. They want to do everything in their power to make sure all of their family members, including the furry ones, are safe and out of harm’s way.
