Giselle Morales likely won’t remember much of the first year of her life and her eight-month battle with an uncommon form of cancer. At age four the Immokalee child was diagnosed with adrenal neuroblastoma and began chemotherapy treatment. And on Friday, close to a month after her first birthday, that treatment’s effects became reality when Giselle took the one action that many cancer patients look forward to … the ceremonial bell ringing on her last day of chemo.

IMMOKALEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO