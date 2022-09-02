Read full article on original website
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The DNA Doe Project Identifies 20 Year Old RemainsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Liberty, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SEARCH CONTINUES IN NATIONAL FOREST FOR MISSING MAN
Family and friends last heard from Christopher on Sunday at about 12:30 pm. Friends located his vehicle at the Sam Houston National Forest at about 4:30 pm on Monday. Detectives determined that Christopher’s phone was last tracked at the Sam Houston National Forest, and the signal is no longer active.
WFAA
Teen last seen alive at Houston restaurant before having body dumped along rural road
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out who killed a 16-year-old girl and why. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT AND SEARCH IN GRANGERLAND AREA
About 12:15 pm Monday a Montgomery County Sgt. spotted a Coleman 4-wheeler east on FM 2090 near the fire station. He attempted to stop the male driver who fled east to FM 1485 and then south to Linda Lane. He entered the subdivision running down Linda Lane traveling at a high rate of speed. He then turned around in a homeowner’s yard and headed back toward FM 1485. However, before getting to that point, drove the 4-wheeler into the woods and abandon it. Several units were in the area searching for a white male with a black shirt. Deputies have impounded the 4-wheeler which according to the hour meter is just hours old. The male was not found but was last seen behind Moorhead School. If spotted call MCSO.
fox26houston.com
2 critically injured in crash involving motorcycle on Tomball Parkway
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people are in the hospital after a crash caused a portion of Tomball Parkway to be closed on Monday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on the 11800 block of Tomball Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Hyundai...
bluebonnetnews.com
Updated: Homicide investigation underway in Colony Ridge community
The body of a woman was found lying in a ditch on CR 3550 in the Colony Ridge area south of Plum Grove on Sunday morning by a passerby. The female appears to have suffered a gunshot wound, authorities say. The murder investigation prompted the closure of CR 3550 east...
16-year-old found shot to death on roadside in north Liberty County, deputies say
Authorities said they have identified the victim but will not be releasing her name due to her age, but her family has been notified.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ONE MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY-OTHER STILL ON THE RUN AS IS A PERSON OF INTEREST
Christopher Allen Justice, 29, of 20681 Trinity Way was wanted in connection with the homicide Early on August 29, 2022, in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in the Lost Lake Subdivision off FM 1485. Warrants were issued for the trio. Friday evening Justice was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on robbery charges in connection with the homicide. The other person, Stephen Roger Edwards is still being sought as is Nicole Marie Crisp, a person of interest, who has an outstanding warrant for bond forfeiture in Montgomery County.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PLUM GROVE HOMICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS A 16-YEAR-OLD
Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have identified the female shooting victim in this case to be a 16-year-old juvenile, therefore the name will not be released. Her family has been notified and the investigation continues to locate the person or persons responsible. Once again, Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to this murder case to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). Any caller to the Crime Stopper organization who provides a “tip” leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible may receive a cash reward and the caller’s identity will remain anonymous.
Investigators identify body found alongside Liberty County road as 16-year-old girl, murder investigation underway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators have identified a body that was found alongside a road in Liberty County as that of a 16-year-old girl. The teenager had been shot to death, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release. While the victim's identity is known, investigators are not releasing...
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Teenager found shot to death on side of road in Liberty County
UPDATE: Liberty County sheriff detectives say someone shot and killed a 16-year-old girl and left her body on the side of the road. She was found Sunday around 8:30 a.m. on the side of the road at CR 3550 near CR 5708 on the north end of the county. The...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Who killed Kevin Hill?
Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, November 11, 2021, at approximately 1:53 a.m., the victim was killed in the 1000 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries to the head, which resulted in their death.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOMICIDE IN PLUM GROVE
Liberty County Detectives and the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a woman found shot and in the ditch on County Road 3550 at County Road 5708. The body was discovered about 8 am Sunday morning.
KBTX.com
Two DWI arrests made after separate collisions in the Northgate area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of DWI arrests were made after drivers struck vehicles in the Northgate area Sunday morning. Dustin Bookout, 30, reportedly backed into a vehicle as he was trying to leave. According to officers Bookout wouldn’t say he was driving and refused to take a standard field sobriety test.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Woman Found Shot to Death on Roadside
At approximately 8:29 am Sunday morning, the Liberty County Sheriff’s dispatcher received a 911 call from a motorist who reported a woman lying on the side of CR 3550 near CR 5708 on the north end of the county. Patrol Deputy Chris Martinez responded to the scene and he said he found an unidentified Hispanic female unresponsive and deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Navasota Examiner
Possible missing person near CR 201
Grimes County Sheriffs Officers and other first responders are searching for a potential missing person in Plantersville. According to Sheriff Don Sowell, a 42-year-old white male with red hair and a goatee was reportedly visiting friends off of County Road 201. Sowell said the alleged missing person called his aunt...
KHOU
Suspect identified in double murder in north Houston
Nathan Miller has been charged with capital murder and his bond was denied. He's due back in court on Tuesday.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN PLUM GROVE
Just after 11 pm Saturday night Liberty County received a call for a single vehicle crash on County Road 5102, in the Plum Grove area. Plum Grove Fire responded along with Plum Grove Police, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, and DPS. The first Liberty County unit arrived to find two persons in the vehicle non-responsive. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and determined the male passenger in his 40s was deceased. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition. Witnesses say the Nissan pickup turned off County Road 5107 onto County Road 5102 and rapidly accelerated. The truck left the roadway into the ditch and struck a culvert. Smith towing removed the vehicle from the scene. The deceased victim is being transported to Beaumont for an autopsy. DPS is investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS ON FM 1488
Multiple agencies have concluded a pursuit of theft suspects. Two are in custody at FM 1488 and Carriage Hills.
16-year-old's body found more than 50 miles from where she was last seen at work
The victim's west Harris County workplace confirmed with Eyewitness News on Monday that the girl found dead in Liberty County indeed worked for them.
Manslaughter charge filed against 17-year-old after allegedly shooting friend in NW Harris Co.
Deputies are revealing the name of a teenager who died inside his friend's northwest Harris County home, as well as two others now charged in the killing.
