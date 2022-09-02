ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

The final days of summer sun

Labor Day weekend has come and gone, signaling the unofficial end of summer for many. With the first day of fall rapidly approaching on Sept. 22, many took advantage of the long weekend to enjoy the sun and various events held in Detroit Lakes and surrounding communities. Detroit Lakes Tribune...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

James “Jim” Maloney

July 11, 1943 - Sept. 3, 2022. WADENA, Minn. - James “Jim” Maloney, 79, Deer Creek, Minn., died Saturday, Sept. 3, in Fair Oaks Lodge. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Belmont-Karvonen Funeral Home in Henning, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Henning.
DEER CREEK, MN
DL-Online

Stephen Dubel M.D.

June 26, 1930 - Sept. 4, 2022. HENNING, Minn. - Stephen Dubel M.D., 92, Henning, Minn., died Sunday, Sept. 4, in his home. A celebration of life open house will be from 6-10 p.m., with a memorial program at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at Trinity Center in Henning. Arrangements...
HENNING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crosby, MN
Sports
City
Crosby, MN
City
Park Rapids, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
Detroit Lakes, MN
Sports
DL-Online

John Wheeler: The summer of 2022 was warmer and drier than average

FARGO — The summer of 2022 brought variable conditions to the Red River Valley region. Following the heavy snows and rains of April and May, the summer started out warm and dry, then gradually trended toward average. In Fargo and at Hector Airport specifically, the average daily mean temperature was nominally warmer than average in June and July and then nominally cooler than average in August.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Emu enthusiasts flocking to Fargo

FARGO — The American Emu Association is coming to Fargo for its convention Sept. 15-17. While interest in the emu industry has waned since its heyday in the mid-1990s, about 35 to 40 emu enthusiasts are expected in Fargo for the two-day convention. That's according to Joylene Reavis, of...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Argil Lueders

July 9, 1932 - Sept. 2, 2022. PERHAM, Minn. - Argil Lueders, 90, Ottertail, Minn., died Friday, Sept. 2, in Perham Living. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ottertail. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
OTTERTAIL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#First Match#Rangers
DL-Online

Man accused of terroristic threats, child endangerment

Joseph Daniel Schultz, 40, of rural Ogema has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony making terroristic threats, gross misdemeanor child endangerment, and gross misdemeanor DWI. According to court records, on the afternoon of June 18, White Earth police officers went to a home in Ogema on the...
OGEMA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy