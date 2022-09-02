Read full article on original website
Related
DL-Online
The final days of summer sun
Labor Day weekend has come and gone, signaling the unofficial end of summer for many. With the first day of fall rapidly approaching on Sept. 22, many took advantage of the long weekend to enjoy the sun and various events held in Detroit Lakes and surrounding communities. Detroit Lakes Tribune...
DL-Online
James “Jim” Maloney
July 11, 1943 - Sept. 3, 2022. WADENA, Minn. - James “Jim” Maloney, 79, Deer Creek, Minn., died Saturday, Sept. 3, in Fair Oaks Lodge. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Belmont-Karvonen Funeral Home in Henning, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Henning.
DL-Online
Bucks Mill's grand opening brings big crowds: Detroit Lakes' newest brewery now open seven days a week
DETROIT LAKES — Right in the heart of downtown Detroit Lakes, in the Washington Square Mall space formerly occupied by a craft store, there now sits a brewery where you can find about seven different varieties of beer, ale and lager — with more on the way. "We...
DL-Online
Stephen Dubel M.D.
June 26, 1930 - Sept. 4, 2022. HENNING, Minn. - Stephen Dubel M.D., 92, Henning, Minn., died Sunday, Sept. 4, in his home. A celebration of life open house will be from 6-10 p.m., with a memorial program at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at Trinity Center in Henning. Arrangements...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DL-Online
John Wheeler: The summer of 2022 was warmer and drier than average
FARGO — The summer of 2022 brought variable conditions to the Red River Valley region. Following the heavy snows and rains of April and May, the summer started out warm and dry, then gradually trended toward average. In Fargo and at Hector Airport specifically, the average daily mean temperature was nominally warmer than average in June and July and then nominally cooler than average in August.
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes woman accused of ramming through door of house, beating up woman inside
DETROIT LAKES — Ashley Carol Pederson, 33, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first-degree burglary – assault on a person, and felony second-degree burglary. According to court records, on June 24, a deputy responded to a report of an assault at...
DL-Online
Emu enthusiasts flocking to Fargo
FARGO — The American Emu Association is coming to Fargo for its convention Sept. 15-17. While interest in the emu industry has waned since its heyday in the mid-1990s, about 35 to 40 emu enthusiasts are expected in Fargo for the two-day convention. That's according to Joylene Reavis, of...
DL-Online
Argil Lueders
July 9, 1932 - Sept. 2, 2022. PERHAM, Minn. - Argil Lueders, 90, Ottertail, Minn., died Friday, Sept. 2, in Perham Living. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ottertail. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DL-Online
Man accused of terroristic threats, child endangerment
Joseph Daniel Schultz, 40, of rural Ogema has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony making terroristic threats, gross misdemeanor child endangerment, and gross misdemeanor DWI. According to court records, on the afternoon of June 18, White Earth police officers went to a home in Ogema on the...
Comments / 0