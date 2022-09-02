FARGO — The summer of 2022 brought variable conditions to the Red River Valley region. Following the heavy snows and rains of April and May, the summer started out warm and dry, then gradually trended toward average. In Fargo and at Hector Airport specifically, the average daily mean temperature was nominally warmer than average in June and July and then nominally cooler than average in August.

