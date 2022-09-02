Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ICE! is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots adding former first-round WR to practice squad
The New England Patriots are intent on bolstering their back-end wide receiver depth, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Monday. Treadwell joined the Minnesota Vikings as the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft after a...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady uses negative assessments of new-look offensive line to motivate them
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the GOAT in more ways than one. He’s definitely among the best of all time when it comes to finding ways to affix a gigantic chip onto his shoulder. In the debut episode of the second season of his Let’s Go podcast with Jim...
NBC Sports
Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut
It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
NBC Sports
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Tom Brady addresses family situation, decision to unretire
There's a lot on Tom Brady's plate these days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested as much last week following his 11-day hiatus from the team, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on." There's been speculation that Brady is having some marital trouble, with the New York Post's Page Six reporting that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season after initially retiring in February.
NBC Sports
King predicts Jimmy G will take over for Lance by Week 7
Trey Lance is the 49ers’ starting quarterback, and Jimmy Garoppolo is his backup. That’s a fact, but NBC Sports’ Peter King believes it might not last long. In his weekly “Football Morning in America” column, King on Sunday predicted that Garoppolo will take over for Lance under center by the 49ers’ Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NBC Sports
Steelers update depth chart, move Kenny Pickett ahead of Mason Rudolph
The Steelers released a depth chart on Monday that showed Mitch Trubisky is in line to start against the Bengals this weekend and it had Mason Rudolph listed as the team’s No. 2 player at the position. Tuesday brought a change to the pecking order in Pittsburgh. The team...
NBC Sports
Phillip Lindsay signs with Colts practice squad
As it turns out, Phillip Lindsay will stick around Indianapolis. The Colts announced on Tuesday that Lindsay has signed with the team’s practice squad. The veteran running back signed with Indianapolis in May. He rushed for 55 yards with a touchdown and caught three passes for 14 yards during the preseason. But the Colts elected to move on when reducing their roster, keeping Deon Jackson on the 53-man roster behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson leads quartet of Broncos captains
The Broncos did, and to little surprise new quarterback Russell Wilson is one of four captains for 2022. The others are receiver Courtland Sutton, linebacker Bradley Chubb, and kicker Brandon McManus. Via Nick Kosmider of TheAthletic.com, coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed that the players picked the captains, and that “the greatest...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson is “locked in” on football but still “hopeful” to get new deal
The clock is winding down on contract talks between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, nearing the quarterback’s Week 1 deadline for a new deal. Only six days remain before the Ravens kick off the season against the Jets. With or without a contract extension, Jackson will open as the...
NBC Sports
Rams have left a light on, and locker ready, for Odell Beckham Jr.
They’ve given his number to Cam Akers. But not his locker. As receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be unsigned by any team, the Rams are ready to bring him back, at a moment’s notice. Via Jourdan Rodrique of TheAthletic.com, the Rams have left a locker for Beckham, complete with name plate, at the team’s training facility.
NBC Sports
Giants restructure Leonard Williams’ contract
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said last week that the Giants would have to make some moves to create salary cap space for the coming season and releasing linebacker Blake Martinez wasn’t enough to get them where they needed to be. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: “Mitch Trubisky is our starting quarterback and our captain”
Given that the depth chart may not always be accurate, it’s good to get the info straight from the source. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that, indeed, quarterback Mitch Trubisky is the starting quarterback. “Mitch Trubisky is our starting quarterback and our captain,” Tomlin said, before...
NBC Sports
One week from Week One, Cam Newton remains available
At a time when quarterback Tom Brady is playing as well as ever at age 45, a guy who entered the NFL more than a decade later remains available. Cam Newton, the first pick in the 2011 draft and the 2015 NFL MVP, has gotten zero sniffs during training camp and the preseason.
NBC Sports
Giants expect Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeel Ojulari to practice Tuesday
The Giants have been working without two of their top defensive players recently, but their chances of getting them back for Sunday’s game against the Titans are looking better. Head coach Brian Daboll said at his Tuesday press conference that he expects edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari...
NBC Sports
Cut by Broncos and signed by Bills, Sam Martin knows punters have to stay ready
Veteran punter Sam Martin saw his career impacted during the preseason by a domino effect that started with the Bills cutting Matt Haack and giving their starting job to Matt Araiza, then saw Araiza cut when it was revealed that he was accused of rape last year, then had the Bills needing a punter because Haack was no longer available when he signed with the Colts after Rigoberto Sanchez suffered a torn Achilles.
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Will O-line struggle, prevent Super Bowl bid?
On paper, yes, the 49ers’ weakness appears to be along the offensive line. This much is certain: The interior of their offensive line is the most uncertain spot of the team. Will the offensive line end up as the team’s downfall in the upcoming season? That is certainly a concern of 49ers fans -- and, potentially, for good reason.
NBC Sports
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams: TV, live stream info for 2022 NFL Season Kickoff Game
It’s the Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams this Thursday, September 8 at SoFi Stadium as the 2022 NFL season officially kicks off. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.
NBC Sports
Bart Scott calls out Bill Belichick for this Week 1 'desperation move'
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick surprised some people over the weekend when he announced his team would travel to Miami several days early to prepare for its Week 1 game against the Dolphins. Instead of going down to Florida on Saturday for a Sunday afternoon matchup, the Patriots...
NBC Sports
Eagles, Anthony Harris reportedly agree to cut ties
The Eagles have mutually agreed to part ways with Anthony Harris, their starting safety all last year and through training camp, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 30-year-old Harris, who played for Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with the Vikings in 2014 and 2015, started 14 games last year after signing a one-year contract.
Comments / 0