There's a lot on Tom Brady's plate these days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested as much last week following his 11-day hiatus from the team, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on." There's been speculation that Brady is having some marital trouble, with the New York Post's Page Six reporting that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season after initially retiring in February.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO