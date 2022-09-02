ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KCRG.com

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to end inpatient eating disorder care

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WOI) - The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is set to make some changes to their Eating Disorder Program this fall. These changes have motivated some Iowans to create a petition claiming the university is phasing the program out completely. The “Save the Eating Disorder Program” petition currently has over 6,500 signatures.
KCRG.com

Brandon Nelson makes initial appearance

New court documents show the Cedar Rapids man charged with killing a 22-year-old woman has been deemed not competent to stand trial. Southeast Iowa farmers coping with drought conditions, affecting yields. Updated: 9 hours ago. Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest...
KCRG.com

Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff members walked out at the Bohemian restaurant in Cedar Rapids on Saturday frustrated because they weren’t paid. Some of those employees have since been paid. But according to them, the damage was done when the owner was unable to pay them on time.
KCRG.com

School may start Monday for North Linn Community School District

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Linn Community School District says they hope to start their school year on Monday, September 12. The district had to delay the start of their school year due to work on their HVAC system and then subsequent asbestos clean up. Crews working on the HVAC system disturbed asbestos.
KCRG.com

Boil advisory for large portion of Dubuque County

New court documents show the Cedar Rapids man charged with killing a 22-year-old woman has been deemed not competent to stand trial. Southeast Iowa farmers coping with drought conditions, affecting yields. Updated: 7 hours ago. Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest...
KCRG.com

‘Welcoming Week’ set to kick off in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nationwide initiative that encourages local support and efforts to engage new Americans is set to kick off, and Cedar Rapids is also taking part. Welcoming Week begins on September 8th in Cedar Rapids and will have several inclusive events taking place around the city that “hope to bring together immigrants, refugees, and long-time residents to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity.”
KCRG.com

Basement fire causes damage to northwest Cedar Rapids residence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home on the northwest side of Cedar Rapid suffered some damage after an early evening fire. At around 5:41 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke emanating from a two-story apartment building in the 2500 block of Ellis View Court NW. Firefighters arrived and did not observe smoke outside, but located smoke inside the structure. Smoke was heaviest in the basement, where firefighters discovered where the fire started in a closed room.
KCRG.com

Construction underway on new Cedar Valley Humane Society facility

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re taking an early look inside the new facility that’s underway at the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Construction began around Memorial Day and is moving quickly, crews are about a week ahead of schedule right now. The Cedar Valley Humane Society serves 47...
NewsBreak
Health
KCRG.com

Linn-Mar teacher includes students in wedding by displaying their art

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - An elementary school teacher in Marion displayed artwork from her second graders as centerpieces at her wedding. Brandi Rickard (Hamdorf) says some of her students wanted to be there for her big day, so she found a way to include them. The Wilkins Elementary teacher had her students create art ahead of summer break, which she displayed on the tables at her August wedding.
KCRG.com

Davenport woman charged for role in alercation that invovled 3 people being slashed in May

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have arrested a woman in connection to a physical disturbance that took place back in May 2022. On May 15th, officials responded to 1st and Main St. at approximately 1:52 am for a report of a disturbance. Responders arrived and no disturbance was located. Later, they learned that three victims from the incident were at Finley Hospital.
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed; cancelled

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Police say Justin Reed was last seen at 5400 Kirkwood BLVD SW on September 6th, 2022 at 11:40 am. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and multi-colored Jordan shoes. He is 5′1″...
KCRG.com

McSweeney hopes to make her hometown proud in return to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Delaney McSweeney’s collegiate volleyball career started at Wake Forest University. As a redshirt sophomore, she led the team in blocks with 104 and was third on the team with 203 kills. “Last year especially, I was able to develop myself a lot as a...
KCRG.com

Little Cy-Hawk 2022: Ames, City High to face off Friday

AMES, Iowa (WOI) - While you could consider the big Cy-Hawk game between Iowa and Iowa State as the main event in Iowa on Saturday, there’s a pretty exciting opening act going down Friday night. Ames heads to Iowa City to take on City High in the little Cy-Hawk...
KCRG.com

All-inclusive playground in memory of a young boy to open in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. people can take part in a ribbon cutting and celebration for a new playground in memory of a young boy. Plans have been in the works for more than a year for the Austin Smith Inclusive Playground. The celebration starts at 5 with a dinner, and the ribbon cutting is set for 6 p.m. On Thursday the playground will fully open for children to use it.
KCRG.com

Waukee girl named ‘Kid Captain’ for Cy-Hawk rivalry game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. 7-year-old Audrey Schneller from Waukee has been named as Kid Captain for the Hawkeye/Cyclone football matchup on September 10th. When...
