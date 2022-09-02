MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - An elementary school teacher in Marion displayed artwork from her second graders as centerpieces at her wedding. Brandi Rickard (Hamdorf) says some of her students wanted to be there for her big day, so she found a way to include them. The Wilkins Elementary teacher had her students create art ahead of summer break, which she displayed on the tables at her August wedding.

MARION, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO