Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
sent-trib.com
Go on a glow ride down Slippery Elm Trail
In partnership with the Wood County Park District, the City of Bowling Green will be hosting a nocturnal, family-friendly, bright bike ride along the Slippery Elm Trail. The ride will meet at the Black Swamp Preserve on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Riders will learn safety tips for riding at...
Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm celebrates opening day
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — The rain has not made it easy for pumpkin farmers, but Dan Gust, the owner of the Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, said it will still be a good year for them. The farm opened to the public on Monday, and Gust...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Fair Continues To Bring The Fun
1001 NACHTS… A Fulton County Fair staple, the 1001 Nachts swings down with riders on it. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Fair began this past week on Friday, September 2nd. Continuing until Thursday the 8th, the fair gives a week-long opportunit... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
13abc.com
Imagination Station announces September events
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station has announced the events that will talk place at the science center throughout September. Imagination Station says the events will include new movies, new exhibitions and also some grown-up-only events. The September events are as follows:. Now Showing: KeyBank Discovery Theater. LAST CHANCE: “Journey...
13abc.com
Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 19 years of hair-raising twists and thrills, and more than 18 million riders, a signature attraction at Cedar Point is being taken out of service. The Top Thrill Dragster attraction will be retired according to officials Tuesday. Top Thrill Dragster was considered the world’s first...
Families wait years to get coveted camping spots at Fulton County Fair
WAUSEON, Ohio — The Fulton County Fair is one of the most popular fairs in the state and it continues to grow. "It's the best fair in Ohio. who wouldn't want to come here?" camper Cory Sheller said. Families come from all over and camp on the fairgrounds, which...
WTOL-TV
Toledo's Greek American Festival | This Week in Toledo History
Friday marks the beginning of Toledo's 50th Greek American Festival. For 2022, the festival is back in full force. Here's a look at its history with Diane Woodring.
thevillagereporter.com
Two Holes-In-One Recorded At Riverside Greens In Stryker
On August 27, 2022, Bret Sanderson from Paulding, Ohio aced the par 3, 180-yard, 14th hole at Riverside Greens G.C. in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 4/5 hybrid. Congratulations. On September 2, 2022, Larry Gorsuch of West Unity, Ohio aced the par 3 130 yard 14th hole...
13abc.com
Scoring software used in professional golf tournaments started in Toledo
Grace Kelly once said, "Pearls are the queen of gems, and the gem of queens." Dan Smith shows us how we get those shiny spheres from seashore to string! ⚪⚪⚪. Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured. Updated: 6 hours ago. Fiery crash at...
'The best time': Pop music superstar Mariah Carey spends the day at Cedar Point in Sandusky
SANDUSKY, Ohio — If you were at Cedar Point on Monday, you may have thought you were having a 'fantasy' moment as a special guest was making her way around the park. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
bvmsports.com
Final Stage On Sandusky Bay
Photos by Tanner & Travis Lyons That’s a wrap for Stop #5 of the NPFL Season on Sandusky Bay presented by Fishermans Central. Join the NPFL Pros for one final Stage Show on Showdown Saturday. Congratulations to our Champion, Scott Siller and we’ll see you in Florida. The post Final Stage On Sandusky Bay appeared first on Official Home –…
The fashion ‘oops’ Mariah Carey made at Cedar Point
There was a superstar sighting at Cedar Point this Labor Day.
Funeral home offers new service -- turning ashes of loved ones into keepsake stones
SALINE, MI -- Although Dr. Diana Little died in 2021, she can still be found with loved ones all across the country -- only now as different stones. Little, who practiced obstetrics and gynecology in the Ann Arbor area -- where she and husband, Jim Mulchay lived -- died after a prolonged illness, according to her obituary.
13abc.com
A golf technology company that started in Toledo 24 years ago ended up being a “hole in one” nationwide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year’s Dana open is in the books and LPGA golfers are moving on to Cincinnati for another tournament, but a little piece of Toledo will continue to follow them across the nation. “The moment that the walking scorer puts the shot hit in, that...
13abc.com
Bedroom catches fire in Toledo house Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bedroom in a Toledo house caught on fire Monday afternoon. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a single family home on the three thousand block of Daleford Drive for a fire. Officials say the homeowner was home at the time and attempted to put the fire out on her own before she called 911.
bvmsports.com
Final Day Begins on Sandusky
Story by Justin Brouillard | Photos by Tanner & Travis Lyons Sandusky, OH – The final day begins at Sandusky Bay presented by Fishermans Central as anglers head out on Lake Erie to compete for the $50,000 check and the NPFL Shield. The Progressive Angler of the Year is shaping up and some moves have been made. Partly cloudy skies…
sent-trib.com
Sinkhole stabilized in Rossford
ROSSFORD – Phase one of slope stabilization for a sinkhole that opened up at the end of Eagle Point Road has been completed, and phase two is now in the design phase. “The central issue is drainage. There’s a difference between road reconstruction and drainage,” Todd Audet, Rossford director of economic development, said. “I want to fix this for the next 50 years.”
fightnews.com
Bell dominant in Toledo
Albert “Prince” Bell scored a comprehensive win over Nicolas Polanco in the headline event of promoter Vick Green’s (Pulse Boxing) show at downtown Toledo’s Huntington Center Saturday night. In the process, Bell captured the vacant WBO/NABO super featherweight belt by scores of 100-90 x 2 and 99-91.
13abc.com
Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz retiring
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz will retire later this month after 31 years in the profession. The city announced the retirement Tuesday. Ruiz started as a firefighter in 1991 for the city of Sandusky. He worked there for 22 years as a firefighter, paramedic and fire marshal.
13abc.com
Anthony Wayne Trail traffic pattern to change for two months
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The traffic pattern for a certain stretch of the Anthony Wayne Trail will be changing for two months starting this week. According to the City of Toledo, in conjunction with a roadway reconstruction project, the traffic pattern will change on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale Avenue and Detroit Avenue.
