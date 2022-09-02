ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

sent-trib.com

Go on a glow ride down Slippery Elm Trail

In partnership with the Wood County Park District, the City of Bowling Green will be hosting a nocturnal, family-friendly, bright bike ride along the Slippery Elm Trail. The ride will meet at the Black Swamp Preserve on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Riders will learn safety tips for riding at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Fair Continues To Bring The Fun

1001 NACHTS… A Fulton County Fair staple, the 1001 Nachts swings down with riders on it. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Fair began this past week on Friday, September 2nd. Continuing until Thursday the 8th, the fair gives a week-long opportunit... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Imagination Station announces September events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station has announced the events that will talk place at the science center throughout September. Imagination Station says the events will include new movies, new exhibitions and also some grown-up-only events. The September events are as follows:. Now Showing: KeyBank Discovery Theater. LAST CHANCE: “Journey...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 19 years of hair-raising twists and thrills, and more than 18 million riders, a signature attraction at Cedar Point is being taken out of service. The Top Thrill Dragster attraction will be retired according to officials Tuesday. Top Thrill Dragster was considered the world’s first...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Two Holes-In-One Recorded At Riverside Greens In Stryker

On August 27, 2022, Bret Sanderson from Paulding, Ohio aced the par 3, 180-yard, 14th hole at Riverside Greens G.C. in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 4/5 hybrid. Congratulations. On September 2, 2022, Larry Gorsuch of West Unity, Ohio aced the par 3 130 yard 14th hole...
STRYKER, OH
bvmsports.com

Final Stage On Sandusky Bay

Photos by Tanner & Travis Lyons That’s a wrap for Stop #5 of the NPFL Season on Sandusky Bay presented by Fishermans Central. Join the NPFL Pros for one final Stage Show on Showdown Saturday. Congratulations to our Champion, Scott Siller and we’ll see you in Florida. The post Final Stage On Sandusky Bay appeared first on Official Home –…
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Bedroom catches fire in Toledo house Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bedroom in a Toledo house caught on fire Monday afternoon. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a single family home on the three thousand block of Daleford Drive for a fire. Officials say the homeowner was home at the time and attempted to put the fire out on her own before she called 911.
TOLEDO, OH
bvmsports.com

Final Day Begins on Sandusky

Story by Justin Brouillard | Photos by Tanner & Travis Lyons Sandusky, OH – The final day begins at Sandusky Bay presented by Fishermans Central as anglers head out on Lake Erie to compete for the $50,000 check and the NPFL Shield. The Progressive Angler of the Year is shaping up and some moves have been made. Partly cloudy skies…
SANDUSKY, OH
sent-trib.com

Sinkhole stabilized in Rossford

ROSSFORD – Phase one of slope stabilization for a sinkhole that opened up at the end of Eagle Point Road has been completed, and phase two is now in the design phase. “The central issue is drainage. There’s a difference between road reconstruction and drainage,” Todd Audet, Rossford director of economic development, said. “I want to fix this for the next 50 years.”
ROSSFORD, OH
fightnews.com

Bell dominant in Toledo

Albert “Prince” Bell scored a comprehensive win over Nicolas Polanco in the headline event of promoter Vick Green’s (Pulse Boxing) show at downtown Toledo’s Huntington Center Saturday night. In the process, Bell captured the vacant WBO/NABO super featherweight belt by scores of 100-90 x 2 and 99-91.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz retiring

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz will retire later this month after 31 years in the profession. The city announced the retirement Tuesday. Ruiz started as a firefighter in 1991 for the city of Sandusky. He worked there for 22 years as a firefighter, paramedic and fire marshal.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Anthony Wayne Trail traffic pattern to change for two months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The traffic pattern for a certain stretch of the Anthony Wayne Trail will be changing for two months starting this week. According to the City of Toledo, in conjunction with a roadway reconstruction project, the traffic pattern will change on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale Avenue and Detroit Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH

