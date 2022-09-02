ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

13News Now

Car crashes into Arby's in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A car drove into an Arby's in Norfolk Wednesday night. It happened at the store on North Military Highway just before 8 p.m. Police haven't said what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt. We've reached out to police to get more information.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

18 displaced after Chesapeake apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Almost 20 people are now without a place to live after an apartment fire in Chesapeake Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chesapeake Fire Dept., it happened just after 3:15 p.m. in the Lake Village Apartment Complex. That's in the Deep Creek section of the city. Police...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Indian River High student assaulted by several people off-campus, police investigating

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating after an Indian River High School student was assaulted by several people off campus on Wednesday afternoon. The assault happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Candlewood Circle, according to a spokesperson from the Chesapeake Police Department. During the assault, one of the suspects had a gun that went off. However, no one was shot.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Four displaced, dog dead after house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Four people are displaced and their dog has died after a fire Tuesday afternoon at their home on Rutledge Road in Chesapeake. Chesapeake Assistant Fire Marshal Steven Bradley says crews were called to the 800 block of Rutledge, right off Campostella Road, around 12:19 p.m. and found heavy fire showing from an attached garage.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
