NBC Sports
Report: Patriots adding former first-round WR to practice squad
The New England Patriots are intent on bolstering their back-end wide receiver depth, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Monday. Treadwell joined the Minnesota Vikings as the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft after a...
Report: Cowboys close to signing 9-time Pro Bowler
The Dallas Cowboys were dealt a major blow when starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a significant knee injury in practice on Aug. 24, and they may have found a replacement. The Cowboys are nearing an agreement with veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. While...
NBC Sports
Rams have left a light on, and locker ready, for Odell Beckham Jr.
They’ve given his number to Cam Akers. But not his locker. As receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be unsigned by any team, the Rams are ready to bring him back, at a moment’s notice. Via Jourdan Rodrique of TheAthletic.com, the Rams have left a locker for Beckham, complete with name plate, at the team’s training facility.
NBC Sports
Myles Garrett remains out of practice, but is expected back at Browns facility Monday
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice on Monday, but his availability for Sunday’s opener against the Panthers doesn’t look like a concern. Garrett missed the team’s final day of practice last week in order to deal with a personal matter and remained out on Monday for the same reason. Garrett previously missed time this summer for the same reason and reports indicated he was away from the team in order to be with an ill family member.
NBC Sports
Eagles, Anthony Harris “mutually agree” to terminate practice-squad contract
There was a time in the NFL when some coaches didn’t get fired. Instead, the moves were called a mutual parting. An NFL team and a veteran safety are trotting out that label when it comes to the decision to eliminate the player’s practice-squad contract. Via Adam Schefter...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady uses negative assessments of new-look offensive line to motivate them
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the GOAT in more ways than one. He’s definitely among the best of all time when it comes to finding ways to affix a gigantic chip onto his shoulder. In the debut episode of the second season of his Let’s Go podcast with Jim...
NBC Sports
Giants expect Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeel Ojulari to practice Tuesday
The Giants have been working without two of their top defensive players recently, but their chances of getting them back for Sunday’s game against the Titans are looking better. Head coach Brian Daboll said at his Tuesday press conference that he expects edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari...
NBC Sports
John Johnson: Baker Mayfield looks confident, healthy, and like he’s whipping the ball
Now that Week One is here, there will only be more talk about Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield facing his old team to begin the 2022 season. Browns safety John Johnson was Mayfield’s teammate in 2021 and said on Monday that the quarterback appears to have regained some of the confidence he may have lost last year.
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Will O-line struggle, prevent Super Bowl bid?
On paper, yes, the 49ers’ weakness appears to be along the offensive line. This much is certain: The interior of their offensive line is the most uncertain spot of the team. Will the offensive line end up as the team’s downfall in the upcoming season? That is certainly a concern of 49ers fans -- and, potentially, for good reason.
NBC Sports
Lucas Patrick, Byron Pringle return to practice for Bears
The Bears had a couple of offensive players back on the practice field for the first time in a while on Monday. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that center Lucas Patrick and wide receiver Byron Pringle were back on the field. Patrick broke his thumb in a July training camp practice and had it surgically repaired while Pringle has been sidelined by a quad injury.
NBC Sports
Bears coach Eberflus curious how 49ers will utilize Lance
Trey Lance appears to have all the potential in the world, but the NFL still awaits to see what the former No. 3 overall pick will look like as a full-time starting quarterback. That includes Matt Eberflus, who is tasked with stopping Lance and the 49ers' offense in his first...
NBC Sports
Tyreek Hill: I’m sure Bill Belichick has a plan up his sleeve, but Mike McDaniel has one, too
Like his head coach, receiver Tyreek Hill will make his Dolphins debut against the Patriots on Sunday. Hill told reporters on Monday that he’s looking forward to scoring his first touchdown in a Dolphins uniform. Though that may not exactly come easy against New England’s defense. Hill has...
NBC Sports
Omenihu doesn't see 'any holes' in elite 49ers defense
Heading into his second season with the 49ers, Charles Omenihu is done adjusting to the visiting locker room at NRG Stadium where the club closed out their final 2022 preseason contest. Before San Francisco acquired Omenihu in a trade with the Texans midway through the 2021 season, the pass rusher...
