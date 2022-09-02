Conley has bounced around like a ping pong ball with the Texans over the last week, getting released, re-signing, being released again, and now re-siging. Conley was a regular receiver for Houston last year so it's not a surprise that they're doing what they can to keep him in the organization. Even if he gets playing time, however, Nico Collins has emerged as the No. 2 receiving option behind Brandin Cooks, so Conley likely won't be relevant for fantasy purposes this season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO