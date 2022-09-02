Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots adding former first-round WR to practice squad
The New England Patriots are intent on bolstering their back-end wide receiver depth, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Monday. Treadwell joined the Minnesota Vikings as the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft after a...
Yardbarker
Falcons Signing DL Khyiris Tonga To Practice Squad
Tonga, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round out of BYU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,563,647 that also includes an $83,647 signing bonus. During his four-year college career, Tonga recorded 130 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady uses negative assessments of new-look offensive line to motivate them
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the GOAT in more ways than one. He’s definitely among the best of all time when it comes to finding ways to affix a gigantic chip onto his shoulder. In the debut episode of the second season of his Let’s Go podcast with Jim...
NBC Sports
Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut
It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
Giants Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The New York Giants are opening the year with plenty of question marks at wide receiver. With the regular season beckoning this Sunday, the G-Men made a minor depth addition. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Giants signed Marcus Johnson to their practice squad on a maximum veteran's deal. Johnson...
NBC Sports
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
fantasypros.com
Chris Conley signs with Texans' practice squad
Conley has bounced around like a ping pong ball with the Texans over the last week, getting released, re-signing, being released again, and now re-siging. Conley was a regular receiver for Houston last year so it's not a surprise that they're doing what they can to keep him in the organization. Even if he gets playing time, however, Nico Collins has emerged as the No. 2 receiving option behind Brandin Cooks, so Conley likely won't be relevant for fantasy purposes this season.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady addresses family situation, decision to unretire
There's a lot on Tom Brady's plate these days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested as much last week following his 11-day hiatus from the team, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on." There's been speculation that Brady is having some marital trouble, with the New York Post's Page Six reporting that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season after initially retiring in February.
NBC Sports
King predicts Jimmy G will take over for Lance by Week 7
Trey Lance is the 49ers’ starting quarterback, and Jimmy Garoppolo is his backup. That’s a fact, but NBC Sports’ Peter King believes it might not last long. In his weekly “Football Morning in America” column, King on Sunday predicted that Garoppolo will take over for Lance under center by the 49ers’ Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NBC Sports
Vikings release T.Y. McGill off injured reserve
Defensive lineman T.Y. McGill wasn’t able to capitalize on a hot start to the preseason with the Vikings, but an ankle injury halted his chances of making the team. McGill missed the final preseason game and was placed on injured reserve while the team cut their roster to 53 players last week. That ended his chances of playing for the Vikings this season, but McGill will have an opportunity to play elsewhere.
NBC Sports
Phillip Lindsay signs with Colts practice squad
As it turns out, Phillip Lindsay will stick around Indianapolis. The Colts announced on Tuesday that Lindsay has signed with the team’s practice squad. The veteran running back signed with Indianapolis in May. He rushed for 55 yards with a touchdown and caught three passes for 14 yards during the preseason. But the Colts elected to move on when reducing their roster, keeping Deon Jackson on the 53-man roster behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.
Yardbarker
Broncos Sign WR Vyncint Smith, Fill Out Practice Squad
Smith takes the last open spot on Denver’s practice squad, which now includes:. Smith, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Limestone College. He was able to make Houston’s final roster as a rookie before being waived coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later joining the practice squad.
NBC Sports
Steelers update depth chart, move Kenny Pickett ahead of Mason Rudolph
The Steelers released a depth chart on Monday that showed Mitch Trubisky is in line to start against the Bengals this weekend and it had Mason Rudolph listed as the team’s No. 2 player at the position. Tuesday brought a change to the pecking order in Pittsburgh. The team...
Leach pre-Arizona press conference transcription
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media prior to the Bulldogs’ Week 2 game at Arizona. Following is the transcript:. Question: What are your thoughts on the expanded playoffs?. Leach: I’m thrilled. I think it’s a huge step in the right direction. Having Dr. Keenum involved is...
Yardbarker
Giants Releasing WR C.J. Board From Practice Squad
Board, 28, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga back in 2018. He was cut loose by Baltimore coming out of the preseason. Board had brief stints with the Titans and Browns before signing to the Jaguars’ practice squad...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson leads quartet of Broncos captains
The Broncos did, and to little surprise new quarterback Russell Wilson is one of four captains for 2022. The others are receiver Courtland Sutton, linebacker Bradley Chubb, and kicker Brandon McManus. Via Nick Kosmider of TheAthletic.com, coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed that the players picked the captains, and that “the greatest...
NBC Sports
Rams have left a light on, and locker ready, for Odell Beckham Jr.
They’ve given his number to Cam Akers. But not his locker. As receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be unsigned by any team, the Rams are ready to bring him back, at a moment’s notice. Via Jourdan Rodrique of TheAthletic.com, the Rams have left a locker for Beckham, complete with name plate, at the team’s training facility.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson is “locked in” on football but still “hopeful” to get new deal
The clock is winding down on contract talks between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, nearing the quarterback’s Week 1 deadline for a new deal. Only six days remain before the Ravens kick off the season against the Jets. With or without a contract extension, Jackson will open as the...
NBC Sports
One week from Week One, Cam Newton remains available
At a time when quarterback Tom Brady is playing as well as ever at age 45, a guy who entered the NFL more than a decade later remains available. Cam Newton, the first pick in the 2011 draft and the 2015 NFL MVP, has gotten zero sniffs during training camp and the preseason.
NBC Sports
Giants expect Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeel Ojulari to practice Tuesday
The Giants have been working without two of their top defensive players recently, but their chances of getting them back for Sunday’s game against the Titans are looking better. Head coach Brian Daboll said at his Tuesday press conference that he expects edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari...
