Beckley, WV

Boil advisory in Beckley after main water line break

By Seth McVey
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company issued a boil water advisory earlier today, September 2, 2022, for downtown Beckley after a main water line reportedly broke.

Around 12 PM, Beckley Water Company posted on their Facebook to report a main water line broke and there was an immediate boil advisory for South Eisenhower Drive and South Fayette Street. However, multiple areas outside of these are also reporting water issues. Beckley Water also stated there is a chance the water is contaminated, but have not performed a water quality test at this time.

Beckley Water crews are working to return the water to normal drinking conditions and will inform customers when they no longer need to boil their water.

For more information, please contact Beckley Water Company customer service at 304-255-5121 or 304-763-2691. General guidelines on ways to lessen the health risk are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline 1-800-426-4791.

WVNS

