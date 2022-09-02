Read full article on original website
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Bows out of Tuesday's lineup
Stott is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Marlins, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Stott will head to the bench with lefty Jesus Luzardo on the hill. Edmundo Sosa is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth.
Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition
The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
Yankees debuting Oswald Peraza in disrespectful manner proves they’re lost
Need more evidence that the New York Yankees “don’t get it”? How about the organization’s decision making as the team continues to free fall into the month of September? They’re 9-19 since Aug. 2, which is the worst record in the AL over the last 30 days.
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Loses hold of platoon role
Choi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The lefty-hitting Choi is sitting against a right-handed starting pitcher (Michael Wacha) for the third time in five matchups, signaling that he no longer has a hold on a strong-side platoon role. Harold Ramirez and Isaac Paredes should continue to cut into his opportunities to face right-handed pitching while Choi is holding down a lowly .391 OPS since the All-Star break.
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Called up by Baltimore
Cano was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Cano had been with Norfolk since being acquired by the Orioles at the trade deadline, and the club is now ready to let him show what he can do at the top level. Cano allowed 14 earned runs over 13.2 innings in 10 appearances out of Minnesota's bullpen earlier this year, so Baltimore will no doubt be hoping for better results this time around.
UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener
UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener. UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Here is a...
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Scratched from Tuesday's start
Rasmussen will not start Tuesday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Rasmussen's wife is expecting the couple's first child, and Rasmussen was excused from the team to be with his growing family. It remains to be seen both who will start Tuesday in his place and when he will take the ball next.
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Playing time dwindling
Montero has started only five of Colorado's last 13 games entering Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee. Montero appears to be stuck in a short-side platoon, as four of his five starts in the last 13 games have come against lefties -- replacing either Ryan McMahon or C.J. Cron. Montero has collected 14 extra-base hits in 125 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he's also struck out at a 34.4 percent clip.
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Exits with injury
Stanton was removed from Monday's game against the Twins in the bottom of the eighth inning due to a foot/ankle injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Stanton fouled a ball off the top of his foot/ankle in the bottom of the sixth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
White Sox's Luis Robert: Slips to seventh in order
Robert went 0-for-4 Monday against the Mariners. Robert returned to the lineup for the first time in nine games due to the combination of a wrist injury and being placed on the paternity list. Though his line wasn't notable, Robert hit seventh -- the lowest spot in the order he's occupied this season. Robert has been available inconsistently throughout the campaign, but he has maintained a .296/.332/.446 line with 12 homers and 11 stolen bases across 382 plate appearances.
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Retreats to bench
Bouchard is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds. Connor Joe will get the nod in left field in the series finale in place of Bouchard, who had started each of the Rockies' last five games at the position. In Colorado's 8-4 win in Game 1, Bouchard went 0-for-2 with two walks, one run and one RBI.
Rays' JT Chargois: Working as opener Tuesday
Chargois will work as an opener in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Drew Rasmussen was scheduled to start Tuesday, but he landed on the paternity list, so Chargois will get the ball instead. Chargois has not thrown more than an inning in any of his eight appearances this season -- including when he opened back on August 26 -- so don't expect him to be out there long. Yonny Chirinos is the favorite to follow Chargois into Tuesday's contest.
Mariners' Paul Sewald: Charged with blown save
Sewald allowed an inherited runner to score on one hit in one-third of an inning, taking a blown save in Sunday's 6-3 extra-innings win over the Guardians. Sewald couldn't prevent a run from scoring on an Oscar Gonzalez single in the eighth inning after Erik Swanson put Amed Rosario aboard. This went down as Sewald's fourth blown save of the year, though he's added 17 saves and six holds while functioning as the Mariners' primary closer for much of the year. The right-hander has a 2.45 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 62:15 K:BB through 55 innings this season. He hasn't been charged with a run over 4.1 innings in his last five appearances.
Orioles' Nick Vespi: Optioned to Triple-A
Vespi was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Vespi pitched each of the last three days, so the Orioles decided to send him down and replace him with a fresh arm. Vespi has appeared in 24 games with the Orioles this season, so chances are he will be back with the big club before the campaign comes to a close.
Orioles' Jesus Aguilar: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Aguilar is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Aguilar has started three of seven games since joining the Orioles on Sept. 1. He should start against most lefties and some righties, but the Orioles will also use the designated hitter spot to get some of their bench players spot starts in September. Gunnar Henderson is starting at designated hitter while Ramon Urias and Rougned Odor start at third base and second base, respectively.
Mets' Max Scherzer: Early exit Saturday
Scherzer was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals after five innings and 67 pitches, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. A reason for his exit was not immediately available, but something seems to be up with Scherzer given the circumstances. The game was tied 1-1, he was chasing his 200th career win and his pitch count was manageable. The Mets figure to provide an update later in the evening.
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Monday
Varsho isn't starting Monday against the Padres. Varsho homered in the last two games, going 3-for-7 with two homers, three RBI, a walk and a strikeout across that span. The 26-year-old will rest while Jake McCarthy draws the start in right field and bats sixth.
Jacob deGrom Is Reaching a Whole New Level of deGrominance
He makes the Mets a dangerous playoff team, but his supremacy comes with a trade-off.
Braves' Jake Marisnick: Links up with Atlanta
Atlanta signed Marisnick (toe) to a minor-league contract Aug. 30 and was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett. After being released by the Pirates on Aug. 7, Marisnick was on the open market for just over three weeks before he found a new organization. Since he signed with Atlanta prior to September, Marisnick will be eligible for the playoffs, should he be added to the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster at any point in the weeks to come. Prior to being cut loose by Pittsburgh, Marisnick had been sidelined with a right big toe sprain, but the veteran outfielder debuted Saturday for Gwinnett and appears to be fully healthy again.
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Steps out of lineup Sunday
Martinez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Martinez started the last 14 games and will receive a day off after he posted a .276/.323/.431 slash line with two home runs, five RBI and six runs during that span. Tommy Pham will serve as the designated hitter while Franchy Cordero starts in left field.
