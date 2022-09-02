Read full article on original website
Young Guru Shares Proof of JAY-Z Recording His "GOD DID" Verse in One Take
Young Guru took to Instagram to share evidence that JAY-Z recorded his verse for his DJ Khaled collab “GOD DID” in one take. The engineer/producer uploaded a photo of Hov in the studio and another photo of the single audio stem containing the rapper’s vocals, supporting his earlier statements which apparently was doubted by many. “This is first and last time I’m gonna do this. I could care less if you believe me when I say that he did this @djkhaled verse in one take. Let’s be clear for the youth. Doing a song in one take is just a bonus of the level of talent. The song is what is important,” he started off his lengthy caption, “You have to realize how much work is done before he goes in the booth. Questions like, ‘are these the right words’, ‘are you going in the right direction’, ‘is this the best flow’ are all answered and addressed mentally way before you record. Then you say the verse over and over in the control room to memorialize it.”
Ye Shares Pick for the "Best Song in the History of Music to Date"
After teasing an upcoming collaboration with Donda Sports athlete Aaron Donald for a pair of YEEZY cleats on Instagram on Sunday, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, shared his pick for the best song of all time. The DONDA chart-topper gave WizKid and Tems‘ “Essence” the honorary title, posting a...
Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent Win Creative Arts Emmy for Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent all took home a Creative Arts Emmy for their Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance. The performers won the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) award, marking the first time in history that a program like the Super Bowl Halftime Show was awarded in this category. “I am nervous, man. [JAY-Z] is watching,” executive producer Jesse Collins said during his acceptance speech. “First on behalf of the fellow executive producers and our performers, we would like to thank the television academy for this incredible honor. It’s amazing. This is the first time this show has ever won this award and it’s so incredible to be a part of this moment. It took an incredible team to pull this together and I thank you all.”
Nirvana Ultimately Wins 'Nevermind' Baby Album Cover Lawsuit
Nirvana has recorded its latest victory at court in the case against Spencer Elden, the baby photographed for the band’s Nevermind album cover. The lawsuit had been dismissed once already back in January this year when Elden’s legal team failed to respect a deadline, but Judge Fernando M. Olguin allowed the plaintiffs an opportunity to refile, which it quickly did within the same month.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Gucci's Run Sneaker Gets Marble and Floral Makeovers
Gucci shows no sign of slowing down, with an upcoming runway show, Harry Styles collection launch, and the pressure of being the world’s hottest brand on its shoulders only encouraging more creativity from Alessandro Michele. Naturally, it has done what it does best: pack a bucketload of color and print into signature pieces, notably the contemporary Run sneaker.
Billie Eilish Is the Face of Gucci’s Latest Eyewear Campaign
Alternative/indie superstar Billie Eilish is now the new face of Gucci’s latest eyewear campaign. Given the artist’s affinity for the Italian luxury house through an array of head-to-toe looks, it only makes sense that her vibrant style now surfaces in the house’s new campaign. With an eye-catching...
The Weeknd Loses Voice Mid-Song, Abruptly Ends Los Angeles Stadium Show
This past weekend, The Weeknd continued his electrifying After Hours Til Dawn Tour, stopping at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Delivering fans two tracks, the Canadian artist broke into his hit single “Can’t Feel My Face” but walked off stage after his voice cracked mid-song. The...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Ye Drags adidas, Promising To Bring the Wrath
Ye has once again taken to Instagram to share his thoughts on the current. and YEEZY operations. In the past few months, Ye has been vocal about how the German sportswear giant has not been gaining his approval for certain brand activations including YEEZY Day. It comes as no surprise that Ye continues to express his criticism on social media. After months of slander in a series of family-related posts that see him slamming his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, Ye is now focusing his attention on adidas execs, namely its Senior Vice President/General manager Daniel Cherry III.
Björk Ventures Into a Leafy Underworld in New “Atopos” Music Video
Björk has released the lead single for her forthcoming tenth studio LP, Fossora. “Atopos” is a bass-heavy rumination on love and destruction, in which the artist uses plants as a metaphor. “The lyrics are inspired by what Roland Barthes described as the unclassifiable OTHER ‘our differences are...
The Rolling Stones FW22 Collection Is a Playful Exploration of the Swinging Sixties and Beyond
Rock and roll has been vital in the development of British fashion. For example, the major connection between the Sex Pistols and British designer Vivienne Westwood curated London’s punk scene and has continued to be the foundation that carries it today — seen most recently with Richard Quinn and Tommy Hilfiger’s collaboration — with its ragged T-shirts, bondage pants, and faded graphics of the Queen. Another band that has influenced British fashion is The Rolling Stones. When the five-piece band hit the big time back in the ’60s, the group was best known for its slouched sweaters, rumpled jackets, and ill-fitting trousers, and now the band’s flagship store on London’s Carnaby Street is showing its evolution with its Fall/Winter 2022 collection.
Pantofola d’Oro and Venice Beach FC Link Up to Celebrate the Diversity of Football
Birthed in 1886, Italian footwear brand Pantofola d’Oro has historically held its roots in football. Worn by some of the greatest players in the game, including Mané Garrincha, José João Altafini and Enrique Sívori, its handcrafted silhouettes consistently don delicate leather craftsmanship for supreme comfort on the field. As said by legendary Juventus player John Charles: “It’s not a shoe, this is a slipper, a golden slipper.”
'Rick and Morty' Transforms into 'God of War' In Latest Promo Sketch
With both season six of Rick and Morty and Santa Monica Studio’s God of War: Ragnarok arriving shortly, the two have now teamed up to create a little funny short transforming the animated series’ two main characters into Kratos and Atreus. The short clip starts with Rick shaving his head and slapping red paint on his face while referencing Kratos before throwing Morty a bow and arrow, effectively making him Atreus.
NIGO Releases Second Drop of HUMAN MADE "STORM COWBOY DENIM" Collection
Following the first drop of NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE “STORM COWBOY DENIM”, the Japanese designer has released yet another iteration of vintage-inspired pieces. The second drop features a selection of Type 1954 products, arriving in three new items, the Storm Cowboy Denim Jacket Type 1939 and two pairs of the Storm Cowboy Denim Pants Type 1939. The denim jacket is designed to be a relaxed, box-cut fit and features two front chest pockets, detailed with a button in the signature heart-shaped branding for HUMAN MADE. The back of the jacket sees the words “HUMAN MADE DRY ALLS” stitched as a graphic in red. As for the denim pants, this release debuts two silhouettes including the slim-cut and the straight-leg. All three items are dressed in light-wash selvedge denim that mimics the vintage, worn aesthetic.
'Rick and Morty' Creator Justin Roiland Says "Show Could Run Forever"
Just shortly after Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder promised fans a new season every year, the beloved adult cartoon’s creator Justin Roiland has now opened up about how much longer he imagines the series to run Speaking to The Wrap in anticipation of the latest season, Roiland remarked that “I think the show could run forever. The show could run as long as we want it to.” Co-creator Dan Harmon also chimed in about the show’s evergreen nature.
Mo Amer Takes Control of Narrative on Latest Netflix Series
After seeing stand-up comedy live for the first time at the age of 10, Mo Amer immediately knew that’s what he wanted to do. The comedian started his journey at 14-years-old on his high school stage until he walked into The Laff Stop Comedy Club in Houston, Texas which sent him over to The Comedy Showcase with Danny Martinez who became his mentor and taught him the ins and outs of the industry. Amer started touring the world at 18 without a passport and is now the writer and actor in Netflix’s recent hit series, Mo.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Returns to No. 1 at Labor Day Weekend Box Office
Spider-Man: No Way Home returned to the top of the box office for Labor Day Weekend nine months after its release. According to reports, the Sony film earned $6 million USD from 3,935 theaters over the weekend and is expected to close out with $7.6 million USD on Monday. The film’s jump to No. 1 is due to the lack of major releases as summer winds down and the Tom Holland-starring title, which originally premiered last December, was re-released by the studio with a promising 11 minutes of extra footage. This bumps up No Way Home’s total domestic earnings to $812.3 million USD, keeping it as the third-highest grossing movie in North America.
Marvel Releases New Deleted Scene From 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Marvel Studios has recently released a new, never-before-seen deleted clip of the Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth and Russell Crowe in Thor: Love and Thunder. The deleted scene was first debuted by People and shows just how different the dynamic between Zeus and Thor could have been. Ahead of the film’s digital release, the clip shows Thor and Jane in a tender moment in the hospital as she battles cancer. The version that made it to the actual final cut differs from this one has Zeus appears for a surprise visit alluding to being able to help.
