As LeBron James heads into his 20th year in the NBA, is celebrating the two decades with King James’ 20th signature shoe with the sportswear brand. During the off-season this summer, the Nike LeBron 20 was debuted at James’ Drew League return in all-pink. The silhouette was also seen in an all-black iteration and now, ahead of its reported October release, is arriving in a muted Lakers color scheme. The LeBron 20 surfaces in the “Violet Frost” edition which sees the upper dressed purple mesh and a paisley pattern that highlights the forefoot of the midsole. The shoe is detailed with metallic gold accents that highlight the Swoosh, as well as the piping of the collar. The outsole features a playful pattern that sees an imprint of the King James lion at the bottom as well as his iconic reach-back dunk silhouette.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO