The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Black Suede and Orange
While summer is wrapping up, is already gearing up for the Fall season. The latest iteration to arrive for the Air Force 1 comes in a Halloween-themed colorway with reflective detailing. This offering of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is constructed in a black suede base that features mesh...
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
Nike's Latest Air Max 97 Celebrates the Father of Air Technology
Back in 1978, NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy (1925-2009) presented. founder Phil Knight with the novel idea of adding an air unit to the midsole of sneakers. In 1980, the revolutionary technology was patented, and the rest was history. To celebrate the man behind the breakthrough, Nike Sportswear released a commemorative two-tone Nike Air Max 97 “M. Frank Rudy” colorway earlier this year and now follows up with another take in bright retro tones.
Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following its inaugural Fall/Winter 2022 collection release, Supreme has now reunited with. for a Nike SB Blazer Mid Fall 2022 team-up. For the first installment of its major collaboration series of the season, the upcoming range serves as a follow-up to the New York imprint’s quilted snakeskin Nike SB Blazers released back in 2006.
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
Take a Detailed Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 "Black"
Building on the closer look we have already received, we now have a set of imagery focused on the details found on the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 “Black.” Arriving in two colorways, the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 will be a women’s exclusive release that continues the retailer’s relationship with Jordan Brand.
Nike's Air Foamposite One "Metallic Red" Is Making a Return
Last year, Nike is now set to bring back its “Metallic Red” colorway for Summer 2023, as first reported by Complex. With Foamposite releases few and far between as of late, the rare re-release is dressed in bold “Varsity Red” molded uppers with wavy vertical ribbing.
Nike LeBron 20 Surfaces in a Muted Lakers Colorway
As LeBron James heads into his 20th year in the NBA, is celebrating the two decades with King James’ 20th signature shoe with the sportswear brand. During the off-season this summer, the Nike LeBron 20 was debuted at James’ Drew League return in all-pink. The silhouette was also seen in an all-black iteration and now, ahead of its reported October release, is arriving in a muted Lakers color scheme. The LeBron 20 surfaces in the “Violet Frost” edition which sees the upper dressed purple mesh and a paisley pattern that highlights the forefoot of the midsole. The shoe is detailed with metallic gold accents that highlight the Swoosh, as well as the piping of the collar. The outsole features a playful pattern that sees an imprint of the King James lion at the bottom as well as his iconic reach-back dunk silhouette.
Official Look at the Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex "Cargo Khaki"
Has debuted a new Air Max 90 Gore-Tex for the upcoming Fall 2022 weather. Gearing up for the colder months, the new Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex comes dressed in black, tour yellow, cargo khaki and iron grey color scheme. The silhouette boasts a mixed leather and textile base made with weather-proof material. The bold colors including the cargo khaki green to highlight the panels and the yellow to detail the Swoosh and Gore-Tex branding add to the eye-catching aesthetic of the shoe. The Gore-Tex branding can also be seen on the tongue. The shoe sits on top of a black rubber outsole to round out the design.
Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" Coming Soon: New Details
There are some amazing Jumpman silhouettes out there, and the Air Jordan 3 just so happens to be one of them. It was the first Jumpman shoe designed by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, it has received some truly amazing colorways. There are some OG offerings that people love, including the "White Cement" model which debuted back in 1988.
Sneaker Releases: Berluti Launches New Basketball-Inspired Style for Fall + More
Sept. 1, 2022: Berluti has launched a new statement sneaker for fall. Called the “Playoff,” the new style is inspired by high top basketball sneakers of the ‘80s and ‘90s. It also pays homage to Berluti’s first-ever sneaker, the “Playtime.” Made from Venezia leather, the upper’s assembled cutouts are the result of an impressive artisanal work composed by 80 leather pieces. Sporty features such as padded Venezia leather tongue, perforations, an anatomic insole, and a mesh lining for comfort are also seen on the shoe. A thick and comfortable rubber outsole features a leather insert on the heel with a...
The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Paprika" is Picnic Ready
As the fall season makes its way, Jordan Brand is crafting up a series of autumnal releases to keep you primed for the months ahead. Following the reveal of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Rookie Season” made exclusively for the grade school generation, the latest version to arrive is the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Paprika,” which has been submerged in fall-ready hues.
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"
Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey.” The upcoming release builds on the “MX” pattern series with a gray-toned focus throughout. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” features...
Gucci's Run Sneaker Gets Marble and Floral Makeovers
Gucci shows no sign of slowing down, with an upcoming runway show, Harry Styles collection launch, and the pressure of being the world’s hottest brand on its shoulders only encouraging more creativity from Alessandro Michele. Naturally, it has done what it does best: pack a bucketload of color and print into signature pieces, notably the contemporary Run sneaker.
Air Jordan 1 Mid "True Blue" Has a Fall Release Date
Following in the footsteps for the Air Jordan 1 Low, the Jordan Brand has revealed a similar new colorway for the Air Jordan 1 Mid. The classic mid-top offering arrives boasts a clean, crisp white leather upper. Grey overlays offset the white and while the true blue hue highlights the Swoosh, laces, tongue labels and inner linings. Rounding out the design of the shoe is the white midsole and blue outsole.
Take an On-Foot Look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Brown"
Shortly after releasing the second “Archive” colorway, the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe is now expected to release in a “Brown” look. Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Brown.”
adidas Forum Mid Arrives in Bauhaus-Inspired "Patchwork" Colorway
Following the release of Bad Bunny‘s special-edition Forum Buckle Low “Blue Tint,” the silhouette returns in the form of an all-new adidas Forum Mid “Patchwork.” The upcoming pairs arrive in a Bauhaus-inspired design featuring a mix of colors, materials, and geometric patterns synonymous with the German art school’s decor and iconic posters.
1-of-36 Wu-Tang x Nike Dunk High 1999 Could Be Yours for $50,000 USD
The Dunk lineage is one of ‘s most revered styles, paving the way for the modern collaborative industry as its roots in skateboarding, basketball, music and culture have gone on to define the streetwear scene that surrounds us today. Friends and Family iterations, such as the Wu-Tang Dunk High from 1999, are pivotal as a scene-shifter, and now one pair in a US 9 has appeared for sale courtesy of the luxury consigner Justin Reed.
Official Images of UNDERCOVER and Nike's Air Force 1/Air Revaderchi Hybrid in White
UNDERCOVER and Nike’s unique Air Force 1 collab — a design that brings in elements of. ACG’s multi-use Air Revaderchi from 1992 — was first seen all the way back in June 2021, when it was shown as part of UNDERCOVER’s SS22 collection. More than a year later, official images of one of its three colorways have surfaced. The angelic all-white pair is the one in question, and although its color palette is all classic AF-1, there are plenty of notable tweaks to be had as well.
