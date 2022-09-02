ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

College football rankings: Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas to move up as Utah, Oregon drop in top 25 polls

The first regular-season 2022 college football rankings won't be released on Sunday like usual even though Week 1 has already provided enough thrills to know there will be some shake-ups coming in the AP Top 25 poll. The rankings are delayed until Tuesday because still have two games left -- LSU and Florida State on Sunday, Clemson and Georgia Tech on Monday -- before Week 1 concludes. And while that may be the case, it's no reason to wait with our weekly check-in on how Saturday's results will impact the reshuffled college football rankings.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum ranks his top four teams after Week 1

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has ranked his top four teams after most of the Week 1 action. Week 1 featured some impressive performance and some close calls. The SEC looked particularly strong. Florida upset No. 8 Utah in a 29-26 win. The conference has not lost yet (with the Florida State-LSU game left). That will change next week as conference play begins for the SEC.
CFB world reacts to Brian Kelly ripping LSU team in interview

Something about season-opening games against Florida State brings out weird quotes from Brian Kelly. When Notre Dame opened its 2021 season with a sloppy victory against Florida State, Kelly, then Notre Dame’s coach was interviewed by ESPN’s Katie George and joked that “maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” One year later, George interviewed Kelly, now coaching LSU. This time, it was during halftime of the Tigers game against Florida State. Kelly was not happy with LSU’s first-half performance and was sure to let everyone know.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night

ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU. The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football...
Look: College Coach Drops F-Bomb After Upset Win

First-year Delaware Blue Hens head football coach Ryan Carty was understandably pumped after his team notched an upset victory over Navy on Saturday afternoon. In fact, he was so excited that he dropped an F-bomb on live TV. "Man, I'm proud to be a f--cking Blue Hen," Carty said during...
College football fans react to Nick Saban’s latest rant

What would the start of college football be like without Alabama’s Nick Saban not ranting about something? This time, he was upset about his team’s depth chart. Reporters started to ask questions about offensive guard Emil Ekiyor’s status on the Alabama depth chart on Sunday, which left a bad taste in the coach’s mouth as he said he may not release another depth chart after this past Saturday.
College football scores, rankings, highlights: Alabama, USC, Oklahoma cruise to dominant Week 1 wins

The first full Saturday of college football arrived in style with upsets, stellar debuts and statements made by national title contenders. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame met in the headlining showdown of the opening week with the Buckeyes holding on for a 21-10 win. Reigning national champion No. 3 Georgia also took the field, making an emphatic statement with a 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon. Many of the notable teams from around the country were also in action on Saturday.
Joey Galloway: Ohio State leaving Week 1 'feeling like your defense is ready to go'

Joey Galloway addressed Ohio State’s Week 1 win over Notre Dame late Saturday, and his key takeaways come from the defensive side of the ball. While Galloway admitted the Ohio State offense did not look as expected, the defense should be ready to go moving forward. Ryan Day still needs to fine-tune the offense and get some younger receivers up to speed, but that unit should be fine long term.
Jake Eldridge, the country’s top long snapper from its most talented high school football program, picks Rutgers

Due to the success that Billy Taylor had at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has used another scholarship on a long snapper — this one from IMG Academy in Bradenton. Fla. Jake Eldridge is ranked five stars and is the former No. 1 ranked long snapper in the country, who is now ranked No. 2. He says his “athleticism and consistency” separate him from most long snappers in the country, and has earned him a Big Ten scholarship — something most long snappers only dream of.
Around the Big Ten: Lou Holtz is against Notre Dame joining a conference but thinks it might be inevitable

The push for conference expansion doesn’t seem to be either slowing down or making any more sense. And at the end of the day, it might just end up enveloping Notre Dame. So goes the lament of Lou Holtz, the famed Notre Dame football head coach who in 1988 led the Fighting Irish to their last national championship. Notre Dame is the center of much attention and speculation in the latest chess game concerning conference realignment and expansion. For the Big Ten and the SEC, and to a lesser extent the ACC, Notre Dame is the biggest prize. Not just for what...
Former College Football Head Coach Has Reportedly Died At 71

It's being reported this Tuesday that former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away. He was 71 years old. Morriss played at TCU from 1969-1972 before taking his talents to the NFL. The offensive lineman went on to spend roughly a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Once Morriss' playing...
College GameDay Announces Official Week 2 Destination

ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Big 12 country next Saturday morning. Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and the rest of the crew spent Week 1 of the college football season in Columbus, previewing Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. Next week, College GameDay is heading to Austin, Texas. The beloved college...
