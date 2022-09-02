Loquitas to Open at Resorts World

Resorts World looks to be adding Loquitas , a brand from Loquitas Group LLC , to its food and drink roster. Licensing paperwork submitted recently places Loquitas in space P174 at the resort.

The brand appears to be connected to Bonitas Agua Fresca , which has a location currently operating at Flamingo Las Vegas . Bonitas’s agua fresca menu includes simple flavors like Coconut, Canteloupe, and Mango, along with more elaborate varieties like Blueberry Mojito and Guava Hibiscus.

And in fact, the two brands appear quite closely related. One line in the about page on Bonitas Agua Fresca’s website reads, “Loquitas is proud to use the freshest fruits available…”

What Now reached out to a representative of Loquitas on Friday. The representative said the location was expected to open at Resorts World this fall but declined to comment further at this time.

Further information about Loquitas’s menu, branding, operating hours are currently unavailable, but stay tuned for updates as this story unfolds and more information reveals itself.

