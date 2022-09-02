ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Loquitas to Open at Resorts World

By Neil Cooney
What Now Las Vegas
What Now Las Vegas
 3 days ago

Resorts World looks to be adding Loquitas , a brand from Loquitas Group LLC , to its food and drink roster. Licensing paperwork submitted recently places Loquitas in space P174 at the resort.

The brand appears to be connected to Bonitas Agua Fresca , which has a location currently operating at Flamingo Las Vegas . Bonitas’s agua fresca menu includes simple flavors like Coconut, Canteloupe, and Mango, along with more elaborate varieties like Blueberry Mojito and Guava Hibiscus.

And in fact, the two brands appear quite closely related. One line in the about page on Bonitas Agua Fresca’s website reads, “Loquitas is proud to use the freshest fruits available…”

What Now reached out to a representative of Loquitas on Friday. The representative said the location was expected to open at Resorts World this fall but declined to comment further at this time.

Further information about Loquitas’s menu, branding, operating hours are currently unavailable, but stay tuned for updates as this story unfolds and more information reveals itself.



Keep up with What Now Las Vegas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Food And Drink#Flamingo Las Vegas#Food Drink#Resorts World#Loquitas Group Llc#Bonitas Agua Fresca#Mango#Blueberry Mojito
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
What Now Las Vegas

What Now Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV
538
Followers
178
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Vegas's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowvegas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy