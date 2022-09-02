ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sydney Sweeney Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Black Gown at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

By Renan Botelho
 3 days ago
Sydney Sweeney chicly elevated her look at the red carpet for “Bones And All” premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 02 in Venice, Italy.

The “Euphoria” star arrived in a black garment with a satin neckline and a large bow attached, creating a halterneck effect. The actress completed the outfit with black patent platforms designed by Giuseppe Zanotti .

Sweeney accessorized her look with bracelets and earrings covered in crystals. Regarding hairstyle, she wore a semi-ponytail, tying it up with a black velvet bow matching her outfit.

Giuseppe Zanotti is a popular footwear designer among celebrities. Avril Lavigne, Megan Thee Stallion and Kristen Wiig were recently seen wearing Zanotti’s creations on their feet.

This is Sweeney’s second look commanding attention at the Venice Film Festival. The actress was seen in a full Tory Burch outfit this Thursday.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: Venice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals

