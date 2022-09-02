Read full article on original website
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Qualcomm
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Qualcomm. Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 65 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NIO
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NIO NIO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Tesla Whale Trades For September 06
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 399 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On NextEra Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NextEra Energy NEE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On JPMorgan Chase
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase. Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 32 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.
Where Skillsoft Stands With Analysts
Skillsoft SKIL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Skillsoft has an average price target of $5.5 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $4.00.
Where New Fortress Energy Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for New Fortress Energy NFE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, New Fortress Energy has an average price target of $62.25 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $56.00.
Looking At Snap's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Snap SNAP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Expert Ratings for Discover Financial
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Discover Financial DFS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
13 Analysts Have This to Say About CME Group
CME Group CME has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CME Group. The company has an average price target of $222.85 with a high of $246.00 and a low of $171.00.
Where Rocket Companies Stands With Analysts
Rocket Companies RKT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $8.25 versus the current price of Rocket Companies at $7.215, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Expert Ratings for Greif
Greif GEF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $76.0 versus the current price of Greif at $66.32, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Greif...
Analyst Ratings for Stryker
Within the last quarter, Stryker SYK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Stryker. The company has an average price target of $233.2 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $205.00.
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Bitcoin Takes The Lead, Drags Ethereum, Dogecoin Lower: What Happened?
Bitcoin led the crypto sector lower on Tuesday after breaking bearishly from a symmetrical triangle pattern. Ethereum was holding up stronger in comparison, while Dogecoin lost an important support level at 6 cents. Bitcoin BTC/USD began a sharp decline at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Dogecoin DOGE/USD followed suit. On Friday,...
