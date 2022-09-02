ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Qualcomm

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Qualcomm. Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 65 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NIO

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NIO NIO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

Tesla Whale Trades For September 06

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 399 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Whales#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Dkng
Benzinga

Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
POTUS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On NextEra Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NextEra Energy NEE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
DraftKings
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On JPMorgan Chase

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase. Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 32 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Where Skillsoft Stands With Analysts

Skillsoft SKIL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Skillsoft has an average price target of $5.5 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $4.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Where New Fortress Energy Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for New Fortress Energy NFE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, New Fortress Energy has an average price target of $62.25 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $56.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Snap's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Snap SNAP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Discover Financial

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Discover Financial DFS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About CME Group

CME Group CME has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CME Group. The company has an average price target of $222.85 with a high of $246.00 and a low of $171.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Rocket Companies Stands With Analysts

Rocket Companies RKT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $8.25 versus the current price of Rocket Companies at $7.215, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Greif

Greif GEF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $76.0 versus the current price of Greif at $66.32, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Greif...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Stryker

Within the last quarter, Stryker SYK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Stryker. The company has an average price target of $233.2 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $205.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Takes The Lead, Drags Ethereum, Dogecoin Lower: What Happened?

Bitcoin led the crypto sector lower on Tuesday after breaking bearishly from a symmetrical triangle pattern. Ethereum was holding up stronger in comparison, while Dogecoin lost an important support level at 6 cents. Bitcoin BTC/USD began a sharp decline at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Dogecoin DOGE/USD followed suit. On Friday,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
78K+
Followers
164K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy