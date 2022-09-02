Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
DOJO Creative begins redevelopment of historic Mishawaka building
DOJO Creative, a website design and development company previously based in Michigan, is renovating and redeveloping the former Gene’s Camera Store in downtown Mishawaka. The company says it is on track to wrap up the first floor of the three-phase renovation project in November. The nearly 3,000-square-foot historic office...
WNDU
Hundreds come out for the Elkhart Labor Day Parade
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -Folks in downtown Elkhart lined the streets for the city’s annual Labor Day parade. Families got to enjoy the holiday by recognizing those who put in work in our community. From government officials to members of our local unions, nearly 40 different groups made their way...
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
boatlyfe.com
Barletta to Expand Bristol Manufacturing Facility
A ground breaking ceremony is planned for late summer/early fall this year for Barletta’s new 184,000 square foot production facility at its plant in Bristol, Indiana. The addition will expand the pontoon manufacturer’s footprint to over 425,000 square feet, and is expected to create over 200 new jobs, with the facility planned to be available for production starting in spring 2023.
buildingindiana.com
Seven New Transit Development Districts Approved
The stage for a new era of transformative development was set when the Indiana State Budget Committee approved seven Transit Development Districts (TDDs) in Northwest Indiana. The districts, the first of their kind in the State of Indiana, will help drive new jobs, investment, and opportunities along The Region’s commuter rail lines.
WNDU
Talking labor with South Bend Councilman over lunch
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Several folks in South Bend gathered to talk with Councilman Henry Davis Jr. about what labor looks like in town. There’s been a noticeable change in the labor force since the start of the pandemic, and this was an opportunity for Councilman Davis to connect with others living in his district to hear what they want to see change in South Bend to support workers.
abc57.com
Goshen High School Building Trades program to construct home in Clover Trails
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen School Building Trades Program has begun construction on a new home in Clover Trails. The class-led project will build a 1,400 square foot ranch-style home with a two-car garage and basement over the next year. Once completed, the home is expected to be valued at...
WNDU
South Bend TRANSPO shortage leads to increased wages
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shortage of South Bend Public Transportation Corporation bus drivers led to the most missed trips in a single month in the corporation’s history. They have approved a new union contract and pay increases that they hope will help them compete in today’s competitive job market.
95.3 MNC
Berrien Co. buys building in Buchanan from AEP
Berrien County has purchased a building in Buchanan from AEP. In July the County Administrator, Brian Dissette, informed the Berrien County Board of Commissioners that AEP — the parent company of Indiana Michigan Power — that the facility on Circle Drive could be sold for $200,000. Thursday, Disette reported that the final papers had all been signed for the facility.
WNDU
Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy & Tractor Show’
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The 34th annual “Labor Day Farm Toy Show & Tractor Show’ took place at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on Monday. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction items for sale. Items were available for both the serious collector and the sandbox enthusiast.
WNDU
Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Berrien County
It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Researchers are finding way to save more lives. Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy Show’. Updated: 4 hours ago. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction...
WANE-TV
110+ vendors set for open air market in Huntertown
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – An open air market in Huntertown is back Saturday with more vendors than ever, after seeing increasing success since its debut. The Allen County Marketplace will be filled with more than 110 artisans, boutiques and food trucks at the Huntertown Family Park, coordinators said. Booths include produce, vintage and antique goods, and much more. Live music is scheduled to be performed by Angie Marquardt from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Title IX Investigation underway at Goshen Community Schools
Goshen, Ind. — Goshen Community Schools is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights. A Title IX complaint was filed March 14th against the school district alleging discrimination on the basis of sex. “The complaint specifically is referencing our baseball and softball facilities,”...
WIBC.com
South Bend Stolen Car Chase into the River
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A man has been arrested after a chase in a stolen vehicle where he drove into the river. Early Monday morning, around 2:00a.m. South Bend police investigated reports of a stolen vehicle at E. Lasalle Avenue right downtown. While helping out the victim of the...
95.3 MNC
Trash pickup service delayed by one day in South Bend
The City of South Bend’s trash and yard waste pickup service will be delayed by one day during the Labor Day holiday week of Sep. 5 through Sep. 9. The holiday week trash and yard waste schedule will be:. Monday, Sep. 5: Labor Day observed, no trash or yard...
rv-pro.com
Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally
Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival wraps up
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival wrapped up a successful four-day run. The event took place at Centennial Park in Plymouth on Labor Day weekend. There were carnival rides, crafts, vendors and delicious food and treats. “The blueberry donuts are the biggest hit. That’s the...
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a man who was been missing since this past weekend. Austin Williams, 30, was last seen around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, leaving a residence near Johnson Road and Miami Street in South Bend. Williams...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Muscari & Mystic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Muscari and Mystic. Muscari and Mystic are sisters....
