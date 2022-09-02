Read full article on original website
North Branford PD searching for armed robbery suspect
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for the suspect behind an armed robbery at the Cumberland Farms Foxon Road in North Branford on Monday. Police received a 911 call reporting an attempted robbery just before 6:30 p.m., police said. The suspect reportedly jumped behind the counter and held a knife to the neck […]
Armed robber strikes at Norwich gas station
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning. Investigators received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. reporting the armed robbery. A clerk from the Shell XtraMart Gas Station on West Main Street was the caller, and he told dispatchers that a man had […]
Milford News: Couple Gets Numerous Charges
On September 1, 2022, police responded to Big Y for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention officer. stated that they observed Martin Geldreich load beer into a shopping cart and walk out of the store without paying. They followed him out into the parking lot and the male, later identified...
Armed robbery during Facebook Marketplace buy
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police are investigating an armed robbery they say occurred during an attempted purchase of a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace. Police say it happened Friday around 2 p.m. on Skiff Street and Hartford Turnpike. According to police, the victim told them they were meeting with the seller(s) to purchase […]
Police: 1 person shot on Brook Lawn Avenue in Bridgeport
It happened just after midnight Monday on Brook Lawn Avenue.
NBC Connecticut
Off-Duty Hartford Police Detective Accused of Shooting Man in Waterbury
A Hartford Police detective is accused of shooting a man in Waterbury over the weekend while he was off-duty. Police were called to the area of Kingsley Court and Society Hill Road shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they...
Police: Juveniles pepper spray Connecticut Post Mall shoppers
It's unclear how many people were involved in these incidents or what prompted them.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police seek missing father
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after police chase in Hartford
The state is preparing for heavy rain that's expected to hit the state Monday. Say hello to Trooper First Class Donna Sabourn, K9 Sarge and Sergeant Christine Jeltema with the Connecticut State Police!
Register Citizen
Waterbury police searching for missing man who allegedly disappeared with young daughter
WATERBURY — Police say they’re searching for a missing man who allegedly never returned home from the park with his five-year-old daughter on Sunday. The daughter, 5, has since been found safe, according to police. Aric McCray, 51, was last seen Sunday at 1 p.m. when the child’s...
Armed robbery at Norwich convenience store
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – An armed robbery at a Norwich convenience store is under investigation by police. Police say they were alerted to Friday’s robbery at Mak’s convenience store on Boswell Avenue by a 911 call from the store’s clerk. The clerk reported that a male with a gun demanded and stole cash from the […]
Eyewitness News
Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Cop's Act Of Kindness Goes Valley Viral
ANSONIA — An act of kindness by a new Ansonia police officer went viral on social media over the weekend. According to a post on Facebook on Friday from Wendelyn Narvaez, her grade-school grandson Landen was selling lemonade when he was approached by Officer Joel Perez. Perez asked what...
NewsTimes
Danbury police: Waterbury woman allegedly threatened man at gunpoint in ‘road rage’ incident
DANBURY — A Waterbury woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening to kill a man during a “road rage” incident, according to police. Danielle Barnaby, 43, of Wood Street, was charged with threatening, reckless endangerment and breach of peace, Sgt. John Krupinsky said in an email. Officers...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday
WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
Homicide suspect’s $1M bond revoked after new arrest
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a New Haven man on Wednesday for attempting to flee the scene of a crime in Bridgeport, as well as multiple weapons and motor vehicle violations. Police said they stopped a silver Ford Taurus bearing a paper registration plate for the violations on Route 8 North near Exit #3. […]
West Hartford police search for man involved in Whole Foods armed robbery
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a Whole Foods Market in West Hartford.
WTNH.com
See something, say something: UPS driver saves Essex woman’s life
ESSEX, Conn. (Wtnh) — “I’m on my route, I kind of notice a little bit of everything that goes on every single day,” said Keith O’Brien, a longtime driver and delivery man for UPS. One day last winter, O’Brien noticed a girl named Jojo standing...
Man Nabbed For Shooting One Teen, Running Down Another With Car, Manchester Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly shooting one teen and then running over another one with his car. The incident took place in Hartford County around 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in Manchester. According to Lt. Ryan Shea, of the Manchester Police Department, officers responded to a report of...
Register Citizen
West Haven fire chief: Nobody injured in early morning kitchen fire
WEST HAVEN — The Fire Department says they’re investigating the cause of a kitchen fire in a third-floor apartment at a local complex early Monday. Fire Chief James O’Brien said his department responded to a reported kitchen fire at Crestview Apartments, 62 Treat St., shortly after 3 a.m. Monday.
