NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police are investigating an armed robbery they say occurred during an attempted purchase of a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace. Police say it happened Friday around 2 p.m. on Skiff Street and Hartford Turnpike. According to police, the victim told them they were meeting with the seller(s) to purchase […]

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO