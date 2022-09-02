ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Bed Bath & Beyond, Dropbox, Transocean and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Bed Bath & Beyond — The beleaguered home goods retailer dropped another 14.1%, adding to several straight days of losses. The latest move comes after CFO Gustavo Arnal committed suicide Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement Sunday that Arnal was "instrumental" in guiding the company through the pandemic.
Benzinga

Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
investing.com

Sweetness Coming Back in Sugar Stocks: 3 Counters to Keep on Radar!

Today, sugar stocks remained under the spotlight as investors flee to buy shares of sugar companies. The sector itself is going through a lot of turmoil which was amplified after the government’s recent measures to curb sugar exports. However, now it is rumored that the government might ease the export restrictions a bit and allow exporters to ship at least 5 million tonnes of sugar ahead of the sugar season.
Benzinga

Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
Benzinga

US Stocks Trade Lower; Dow Drops Over 100 points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. All the three major indices recorded their third weekly loss in a row, with the Dow dropping around 3%, and the S&P 500 down around 3.3%. Equity markets in the US were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Benzinga

Where New Fortress Energy Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for New Fortress Energy NFE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, New Fortress Energy has an average price target of $62.25 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $56.00.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Takes The Lead, Drags Ethereum, Dogecoin Lower: What Happened?

Bitcoin led the crypto sector lower on Tuesday after breaking bearishly from a symmetrical triangle pattern. Ethereum was holding up stronger in comparison, while Dogecoin lost an important support level at 6 cents. Bitcoin BTC/USD began a sharp decline at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Dogecoin DOGE/USD followed suit. On Friday,...
Benzinga

A Look At Tesla Stock As Investors Await Post-Labor Day Market Shift

Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading flat in the premarket on Tuesday after a volatile Friday caused the stock to gap up 1.41% when the market opened, only to run into sellers who dropped the stock down 3.86% intraday. Retail traders who kept up with the market during the summer months...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Cardano Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Cardano's ADA/USD price has fallen 3.84% to $0.47. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% gain, moving from $0.44 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cardano over...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Greif

Greif GEF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $76.0 versus the current price of Greif at $66.32, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Greif...
Benzinga

Tesla Whale Trades For September 06

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 399 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Patterson Cos

Patterson Cos PDCO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $37.25 versus the current price of Patterson Cos at $25.5, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
