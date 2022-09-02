Read full article on original website
Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
Peering Into Uber Technologies's Recent Short Interest
Uber Technologies's (NYSE:UBER) short percent of float has fallen 7.27% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 60.82 million shares sold short, which is 3.19% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley MS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $92.57 versus the current price of Morgan Stanley at $84.64, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Where New Fortress Energy Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for New Fortress Energy NFE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, New Fortress Energy has an average price target of $62.25 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $56.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Chewy?
Chewy's (NYSE:CHWY) short percent of float has risen 52.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.71 million shares sold short, which is 37.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
Coca-Cola To $76? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
HSBC raised the price target on The Coca-Cola Company KO from $72 to $76. HSBC analyst Carlos Laboy maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.3% to $61.34 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan cut Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT price target from $11 to $8.5. JP Morgan analyst...
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said The Price Of Tesla Shares Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is no stranger to using the social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR to share his opinions on numerous topics. A tweet in 2020 highlighted the share price of one of his own companies. What Happened: On May 1, 2020, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
Where Rocket Companies Stands With Analysts
Rocket Companies RKT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $8.25 versus the current price of Rocket Companies at $7.215, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Looking At Enovix's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Enovix ENVX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Esports Entertainment GMBLP shares moved upwards by 21.4% to $3.8 during Tuesday's regular session. ADT ADT stock moved upwards by 16.48% to $8.4. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.0 million shares, making up 447.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion.
An Analyst Is Scared That Crowdstrike's Stock Action Could Sour This Company's Prospects. But Not Its Hiring Spree
Zscaler, Inc ZS will report its quarterly results on September 8, the last of Needham's companies to release July-quarter results. Analyst Alex Henderson expects a solid beat with a modest raise appropriately accounting for current macro concerns. Henderson writes the stock should react positively to the print, but given the...
Tesla Whale Trades For September 06
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 399 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
Expert Ratings for Lumentum Holdings
Lumentum Holdings LITE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $102.33 versus the current price of Lumentum Holdings at $78.65, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Expert Ratings for Discover Financial
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Discover Financial DFS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
US Stocks Trade Lower; Dow Drops Over 100 points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. All the three major indices recorded their third weekly loss in a row, with the Dow dropping around 3%, and the S&P 500 down around 3.3%. Equity markets in the US were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Bitcoin Takes The Lead, Drags Ethereum, Dogecoin Lower: What Happened?
Bitcoin led the crypto sector lower on Tuesday after breaking bearishly from a symmetrical triangle pattern. Ethereum was holding up stronger in comparison, while Dogecoin lost an important support level at 6 cents. Bitcoin BTC/USD began a sharp decline at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Dogecoin DOGE/USD followed suit. On Friday,...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PagSeguro Digital
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on PagSeguro Digital PAGS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
