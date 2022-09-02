ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

Tesla Whale Trades For September 06

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 399 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
Benzinga

Looking At Enovix's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Enovix ENVX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Qualcomm

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Qualcomm. Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
Benzinga

Where New Fortress Energy Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for New Fortress Energy NFE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, New Fortress Energy has an average price target of $62.25 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $56.00.
Benzinga

Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 65 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened...
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

US Stocks Trade Lower; Dow Drops Over 100 points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. All the three major indices recorded their third weekly loss in a row, with the Dow dropping around 3%, and the S&P 500 down around 3.3%. Equity markets in the US were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On JPMorgan Chase

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase. Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 32 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.
Benzinga

Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
Benzinga

Where Skillsoft Stands With Analysts

Skillsoft SKIL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Skillsoft has an average price target of $5.5 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $4.00.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cloudflare

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Cloudflare NET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On NextEra Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NextEra Energy NEE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

Peering Into Uber Technologies's Recent Short Interest

Uber Technologies's (NYSE:UBER) short percent of float has fallen 7.27% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 60.82 million shares sold short, which is 3.19% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
