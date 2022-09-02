Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla Whale Trades For September 06
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 399 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
Looking At Enovix's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Enovix ENVX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Qualcomm
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Qualcomm. Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
Where New Fortress Energy Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for New Fortress Energy NFE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, New Fortress Energy has an average price target of $62.25 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $56.00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
Coca-Cola To $76? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
HSBC raised the price target on The Coca-Cola Company KO from $72 to $76. HSBC analyst Carlos Laboy maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.3% to $61.34 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan cut Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT price target from $11 to $8.5. JP Morgan analyst...
Apple Is Running 'The Greatest Business In The History Of Planet Earth,' But Is Its Stock Overvalued?
Apple Inc AAPL shares have held up well relative to the overall market in 2022. CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" panel discussed the tech giant's valuation on Tuesday, with the stock trading flat ahead of the company's "Far Out" event this week. "[Apple's] a good company, but it's not at...
What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 65 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
An Analyst Is Scared That Crowdstrike's Stock Action Could Sour This Company's Prospects. But Not Its Hiring Spree
Zscaler, Inc ZS will report its quarterly results on September 8, the last of Needham's companies to release July-quarter results. Analyst Alex Henderson expects a solid beat with a modest raise appropriately accounting for current macro concerns. Henderson writes the stock should react positively to the print, but given the...
Benzinga
US Stocks Trade Lower; Dow Drops Over 100 points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. All the three major indices recorded their third weekly loss in a row, with the Dow dropping around 3%, and the S&P 500 down around 3.3%. Equity markets in the US were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On JPMorgan Chase
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase. Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 32 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.
Benzinga
Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
Where Skillsoft Stands With Analysts
Skillsoft SKIL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Skillsoft has an average price target of $5.5 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $4.00.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cloudflare
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Cloudflare NET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On NextEra Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NextEra Energy NEE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
This Analyst Sees Recovery For PolyPid Despite Failed Phase 3 Readout
Raymond James downgraded PolyPid Ltd PYPD from Strong Buy to Outperform post SHIELD I Phase 3 results that, despite consistency and evidence of efficacy demonstrated to date, failed to achieve the primary endpoint. It lowered the price target from $15 to $4. The analyst says that though the price reaction...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Peering Into Uber Technologies's Recent Short Interest
Uber Technologies's (NYSE:UBER) short percent of float has fallen 7.27% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 60.82 million shares sold short, which is 3.19% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Canned Soup Is Not The Investor Panacea Inflation Worriers Once Hoped, Swiss Bank Analyst Writes
Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of Campbell Soup Company CPB with a price target of $52.00. The analyst said he expected a bigger Q4 earnings beat and a more aggressive FY23 guidance as pricing in the food industry is catching up to cost inflation.
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
78K+
Followers
164K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0