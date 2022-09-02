ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ebro, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dothanpd.org

Dothan Man Found Murdered

At approximately 3:20 AM on 9/4/2022, Dothan Fire and Rescue along with Dothan Police Department responded to a residence in the 600 block of Mauldin Road for a medical emergency. It was determined the victim, 48 year old Robert Blount, was deceased as a result of being murdered. Multiple persons have been interviewed to attempt to gain information related to this incident.
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man has died in a dump truck rollover crash on County Road 2300 Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. A dump truck was driving east on County Road 2300, approaching Fanning Bayou Drive, when it...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Fatal car crash on I-10 in Jackson County

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal car crash on I-10 near mile marker-138 in Jackson County. Outside eastbound lanes are currently closed for emergency vehicles and to allow authorities to conduct their crash investigation. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semitruck and a van were involved in the accident.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Parents speak out after their son is a victim of an assault

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A boy had just finished watching a movie on a $3 dollar movie night at the Pavilion shopping center in Dothan and when he walked outside he was beaten up by other juveniles and his necklace was taken. “I got a phone call it was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, FL
City
Ebro, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Washington County, FL
Crime & Safety
WEAR

Man killed in pedestrian crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night in Walton County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on County Road 280A near DC Jackson Drive. FHP states a pickup truck hit the pedestrian, who was walking or standing in a westbound lane. The pickup truck then hit a power pole.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan police are investigating an assault of a juvenile

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are investigating an assault of a juvenile, who also had a piece of jewelry stolen Saturday night. On Saturday night patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

One dead in Southport crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed in a wreck in Southport, Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a dump truck rolled over on County Road 2300 near Fanning Bayou Drive. The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. More details about the crash are expected to be released later today.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Man dead in suspected Dothan murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campsite#Camping Equipment#Missing Person#
mypanhandle.com

FHP: Panama City man steals truck and crashes

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in the Washington County Jail Saturday night after reportedly stealing a truck and fleeing from law enforcement. A Florida Highway Patrolman started his pursuit towards the intersection of State Road 20. The ram truck apparently side-swiped another vehicle on...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Chipley, Florida Man on Felony Charges on Thursday, September 1, 2022

A traffic stop on Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida on Thursday, September 1, 2022, for faulty equipment ended in the arrest of a Chipley man on felony charges. At approximately 12 p.m. on September 1, deputies make contact with the driver and witness Hogue moving around a lot and digging in his pockets as a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle.
CHIPLEY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dothanpd.org

Strong Arm Robbery at Dothan Pavilion

On 09/03/2022 at approximately 7:15 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles. Upon arrival, it was determined that a juvenile had been physically assaulted by a group of additional juveniles and had a piece of jewelry stolen during the assault.
DOTHAN, AL
niceville.com

Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
wtvy.com

Missing Samson teen located

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brent Michael Johnson, 16, who was last seen August 24, 2022 has been located. Authorities say that he has been found in West Virginia and may be with relatives. Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill said that West Virginia authorities are trying to locate him at different...
SAMSON, AL
WMBB

Update: One arrested after shooting at Port Panama City

UPDATE 6:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An argument in traffic led to a shooting at Port Panama City Friday, police said.      Darious G. Thornton, a truck driver from Climax, Ga. was trying to back up his truck when he got into a disagreement with a port worker over a blocked path. Witnesses […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at approximately 1:50 p.m., a silver vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop near the intersection of Interstate 10 and State Road 71 South. Officials say the driver was identified as Tommy Jake Jackson, who reportedly had felony warrants out for violating his probation on possession of meth.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy