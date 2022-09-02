Read full article on original website
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man charged with bias crime after attacking several women in SW Portland
Portland, ORE — On Friday, September 2nd, police said they responded to a report of an assault near the waterfront in SW Portland. Police told KATU that the suspect, 24-year-old Kelyn Jones, verbally attacked several women for their perceived sexual orientation. He also tried to punch two women and...
Three more teens arrested on assault charges after Keizer Target incident
Police say they have arrested three other teenagers who they say are linked to a destructive incident at the Keizer Target store Friday where a group of youths were accused of attacking store employees and an elderly man. A 14-year-old girl is facing third-degree assault while two boys, ages 15...
Vancouver man missing since May 2021 identified as person found dead in Columbia River
The family of a missing Vancouver man is finding some closure after the medical examiner has identified him as a person recovered from the Columbia River earlier this year. Brandon Majors was reported as missing since May of 2021. PAST COVERAGE | One year later, police seek information on missing...
Fire burns through food cart pod in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several food carts were damaged Sunday afternoon when a fire burned through a food cart pod on North Vancouver Avenue. Portland Fire & Rescue reported the fire shortly before 3 p.m. near the North Fremont Street intersection. There were no initial reports of injuries from the...
Two teens arrested after group attacks people, causes damage at Keizer, Ore. Target store
KEIZER, Ore. — Officers arrested two teenagers on Friday night after a destructive incident at the Keizer Target store where teens were accused of attacking store employees and an elderly man, police officials said. Reports first came in at about 8:45 p.m. of teenagers harassing customers in front of...
One dead in Highway 101 crash, says Oregon State Police
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to OSP, the accident occurred on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, Thomas Still, 73, of Aumsville left the roadway and...
One person dead, another injured after crash in NE Salem
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-car crash in Northeast Salem near McKay High School. The crash was reported at about 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Hollywood and San Francisco Drives Northeast. Salem Police said one person has died and another person was...
'Hands Across the Bridge' joined people across the Columbia River to celebrate recovery
PORTLAND, Ore. — Today the community came together for the annual “Hands Across the Bridge” celebration. People attended events on both sides of the Interstate Bridge to kick off national recovery month. Organizers shared mental health resources aimed to battle the stigma surrounding addiction. It was a...
Two people escape burning Hillsboro home, overloaded power strip to blame
Fire investigators say an overloaded power strip sparked a fire in a Hillsboro home on Saturday morning. Hillsboro Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a fire at 24500 Southeast Witch Hazel Road in Hillsboro. They say they...
Celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival at Portland's Lan Su Chinese Garden
People from all walks of life celebrated at the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland for the Mid-Autumn Festival. The Mid-Autumn Moonlight Market features several cultural performances, including a lion dance and moon rabbit lantern parade. The celebration continues Sunday, and you can find more information on the Lan Su...
Homeland Security Investigations discusses online student safety
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — As we all know, social media can play a big role in the back-to-school season. But child predators know this as well. Ever-evolving technology, gaming sites and social platforms aren't making it any easier for parents and law enforcement to keep kids safe online. KATU...
September may be warmer and drier than normal, NOAA predicts
PORTLAND, Ore. — September marks the start of meteorological fall, and the Autumnal equinox is September 22. "Portland, right now, is sitting at 59 days without precipitation," said Larry O'Neill, Oregon State Climatologist. "Today [Sunday] is number 60. That ranks as the third most that they've ever had." July...
Metro Council President on homeless service measure's progress in tri-county area
In 2020, voters in Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington counties approved a controversial 1% tax on high-income earners. The tax could be a giant step forward in reducing homelessness in the tri-county area. This past week, we learned how the funds from the first year of the program were used, and...
