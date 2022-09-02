ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Man charged with bias crime after attacking several women in SW Portland

Portland, ORE — On Friday, September 2nd, police said they responded to a report of an assault near the waterfront in SW Portland. Police told KATU that the suspect, 24-year-old Kelyn Jones, verbally attacked several women for their perceived sexual orientation. He also tried to punch two women and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Three more teens arrested on assault charges after Keizer Target incident

Police say they have arrested three other teenagers who they say are linked to a destructive incident at the Keizer Target store Friday where a group of youths were accused of attacking store employees and an elderly man. A 14-year-old girl is facing third-degree assault while two boys, ages 15...
KEIZER, OR
KATU.com

Fire burns through food cart pod in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several food carts were damaged Sunday afternoon when a fire burned through a food cart pod on North Vancouver Avenue. Portland Fire & Rescue reported the fire shortly before 3 p.m. near the North Fremont Street intersection. There were no initial reports of injuries from the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

One dead in Highway 101 crash, says Oregon State Police

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to OSP, the accident occurred on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, Thomas Still, 73, of Aumsville left the roadway and...
AUMSVILLE, OR
KATU.com

One person dead, another injured after crash in NE Salem

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-car crash in Northeast Salem near McKay High School. The crash was reported at about 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Hollywood and San Francisco Drives Northeast. Salem Police said one person has died and another person was...
SALEM, OR
Cameron Taylor
KATU.com

Celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival at Portland's Lan Su Chinese Garden

People from all walks of life celebrated at the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland for the Mid-Autumn Festival. The Mid-Autumn Moonlight Market features several cultural performances, including a lion dance and moon rabbit lantern parade. The celebration continues Sunday, and you can find more information on the Lan Su...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Homeland Security Investigations discusses online student safety

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — As we all know, social media can play a big role in the back-to-school season. But child predators know this as well. Ever-evolving technology, gaming sites and social platforms aren't making it any easier for parents and law enforcement to keep kids safe online. KATU...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

September may be warmer and drier than normal, NOAA predicts

PORTLAND, Ore. — September marks the start of meteorological fall, and the Autumnal equinox is September 22. "Portland, right now, is sitting at 59 days without precipitation," said Larry O'Neill, Oregon State Climatologist. "Today [Sunday] is number 60. That ranks as the third most that they've ever had." July...
PORTLAND, OR
