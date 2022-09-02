Read full article on original website
Where New Fortress Energy Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for New Fortress Energy NFE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, New Fortress Energy has an average price target of $62.25 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $56.00.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley MS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $92.57 versus the current price of Morgan Stanley at $84.64, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Where Skillsoft Stands With Analysts
Skillsoft SKIL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Skillsoft has an average price target of $5.5 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $4.00.
Analyst Ratings for Stryker
Within the last quarter, Stryker SYK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Stryker. The company has an average price target of $233.2 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $205.00.
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Take-Two Interactive
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Take-Two Interactive TTWO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $154.08 versus the current price of Take-Two Interactive at $119.03, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12...
Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said The Price Of Tesla Shares Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is no stranger to using the social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR to share his opinions on numerous topics. A tweet in 2020 highlighted the share price of one of his own companies. What Happened: On May 1, 2020, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
Coca-Cola To $76? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
HSBC raised the price target on The Coca-Cola Company KO from $72 to $76. HSBC analyst Carlos Laboy maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.3% to $61.34 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan cut Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT price target from $11 to $8.5. JP Morgan analyst...
Peering Into Uber Technologies's Recent Short Interest
Uber Technologies's (NYSE:UBER) short percent of float has fallen 7.27% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 60.82 million shares sold short, which is 3.19% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
An Analyst Sees 50% Upside In Stagwell, Calls It Inexpensive Compared To Other AdTech Companies
Needham analyst Laura Martin initiated coverage of Stagwell Inc STGW with a Buy rating and a $9 price target. She believes revenue and EPS are predictable, owing to 20% of annual revenue from recurring maintenance contracts plus 60%-70% of revenue from multi-year contracts. STGW has revenue and EPS upside from...
What Do You Do With Five Hundred Tons Of Surplus Weed? Cannabis Producers Have An Oversupply Problem
When Canada became the second country in the world, after Uruguay, to legalize cannabis, weed companies were viewed as pioneers in “the green frontier.” Their stocks and their fortunes soared. They suddenly became rock stars. Not Enough Weed To Go Around. With legalization, long lines to buy legal...
Expert Ratings for Discover Financial
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Discover Financial DFS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
CBRE Group Invests $100M In Real Estate Tech Company VTS
CBRE Group Inc CBRE has made a $100 million investment in the commercial real estate technology platform VTS. CBRE will also join VTS' Board of Directors. It will partner with VTS to roll out the VTS Platform as the technology platform of choice for agency leasing and property management teams in the U.S.
Stock Splits Led To Big Gains In Tesla And Apple, But Amazon Stock Has Underperformed: Will The E-Commerce Giant Try A Spinoff Next?
Amazon shares are down more than 10% since the company announced a 20-for-1 split in March. Josh Brown says Amazon stock could jump 20% if the e-commerce company were to spin off Amazon Web Services. Stock splits have become increasingly popular among mega-cap companies with lofty share prices as splits...
Expert Ratings for Greif
Greif GEF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $76.0 versus the current price of Greif at $66.32, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Greif...
This Analyst Sees Recovery For PolyPid Despite Failed Phase 3 Readout
Raymond James downgraded PolyPid Ltd PYPD from Strong Buy to Outperform post SHIELD I Phase 3 results that, despite consistency and evidence of efficacy demonstrated to date, failed to achieve the primary endpoint. It lowered the price target from $15 to $4. The analyst says that though the price reaction...
Beyond Meat Whale Trades For September 06
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Beyond Meat BYND. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Canned Soup Is Not The Investor Panacea Inflation Worriers Once Hoped, Swiss Bank Analyst Writes
Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of Campbell Soup Company CPB with a price target of $52.00. The analyst said he expected a bigger Q4 earnings beat and a more aggressive FY23 guidance as pricing in the food industry is catching up to cost inflation.
Looking At Enovix's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Enovix ENVX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
How Is The Market Feeling About Chewy?
Chewy's (NYSE:CHWY) short percent of float has risen 52.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.71 million shares sold short, which is 37.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
