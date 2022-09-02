Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Seattle clean parks proposal would cost homeowners around $330 yearly
(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants the city to spend approximately $115 million per year to ensure nearly 500 parks and community centers stay clean and safe, costing the average homeowner hundreds annually. In a Wednesday news conference, Harrell claimed that 93% of Seattle parks are...
Chronicle
Why Is Union Organizing at a Modern Peak in Washington? Starbucks Workers
Washington workers are forming unions at the highest rate in years, and Starbucks employees in company hometown Seattle are leading the way, a Seattle Times analysis of federal labor records shows. Since October, Washington saw the most petitions filed for union representation since unionization hit a record high during the...
PLANetizen
Washington State Moving Ahead With Complete Streets
Ryan Packer reports for The Urbanist on the details of the Move Ahead Washington law, also known as SB 5974, approved by the Seattle Legislature in March 2022. As explained by Packer, Move Ahead Washington is ambitious in its scope, requiring the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to “identify gaps that exist in pedestrian or bike networks, and work with local jurisdictions to fill them” for every state transportation project that started design after July 1 of this year with a cost of over $500,000.
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
RENTON, Wash. — (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was continuing to search Monday for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Starbucks and Amazon are fighting to undermine elections — at work
Given Seattle’s reputation as a progressive city, you might be surprised that the city has become a testing ground for baseless allegations of voter fraud to undermine confidence in fair elections. Here, it’s an effort to subvert democracy not in our government, but in our workplaces. Union activity...
Search suspended, 9 still missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
KOMO News
Seattle Public Schools, Port Angeles could soon join Kent teachers on strike
SEATTLE — School in the state’s largest district is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, but its teachers are preparing for a possible strike, likely delaying the first day of classes. Results from a recent vote will determine by Wednesday if union members in Seattle Public Schools authorized a...
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com
One Hundred Years in the Wedgwood Business District
The year 2022 marks one hundred years since the first store opened in what is now defined as the Wedgwood neighborhood, between NE 75th to 95th Streets in northeast Seattle. The north-south arterial 35th Ave NE is the central core of Wedgwood with its main business district at the intersection of NE 85th Street.
RELATED PEOPLE
Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington
SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
shorelineareanews.com
The perfect gift for the hard-to-buy-for person: Building Seattle’s State Route 99 Supertunnel - Journey from light to light
We all have them. That person who is just impossible to buy for. Usually a male - a father, brother, husband, partner - whose hobbies are so expensive they are out of reach and who doesn't seem to really want anything else. The solution is at hand - and it's...
The Stranger
Happy Labor Day Weekend, Facebook Broke the Law (a Lot), Woodland Park Zoo to Sell Poop Again
Expect tourists: AAA named Seattle the number one Labor Day destination, with thousands of domestic travelers expected to flock to the city over the long weekend. I can only assume these travelers are coming to say their last goodbyes. After all, Seattle is dying. Or perhaps they are missionaries coming to restore order in our anarchist hellhole. God bless them!
wallyhood.org
OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey
King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 stylish homes in Seattle
The 1912 landmarked Fischer Studio Building was originally a concert hall with music studios and housing for musicians. This three-bedroom top-floor 1970s apartment, renovated in 2016, features the preserved tiled foyer; carved-wood doors; an open main space with 15.5-foot ceilings, French glass doors to Juliet balconies, and wood-burning fireplace; a chef's kitchen with granite counters and extensive cabinetry; and a second suite with kitchenette and loft.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Salon closes, blames burglary
Last week, in discussion following our Crime Watch story noting three West Seattle business burglaries, a commenter said they’d seen security video online of a fourth, at Cuts Hair Salon on the ground floor of Charlestown Center. They said it happened August 26th. As shown in our photo above, the salon’s rear door is still boarded up – and today the salon sent customers an announcement that it has permanently closed. Thanks to the many people who forwarded it to us – here’s what the announcement says:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Amtrak to restart service from Seattle to Vancouver
Amtrak will restart its Cascades passenger-train service between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, in September — earlier than the December restart date announced previously because of a lack of personnel. Service will resume on Sept. 26, according to a statement Wednesday from Amtrak officials along with the Washington and...
The Stranger
Seattle’s Presiding Judge Defends Slow but Steady Progress
In his role as the newly elevated presiding judge of Seattle Municipal Court (SMC), Adam Eisenberg technically oversees the administration of the entire misdemeanor court system. In his bid to convince Seattle voters to return him to that job this November, however, he’s primarily focused on his work developing a diversion program for people accused of domestic violence. That focus stems from Eisenberg’s decades of experience in the legal system as a prosecutor, court commissioner, and magistrate working on domestic violence even before receiving an appointment to the bench in 2017.
KING-5
Miles-long backup reported after fatal crash on southbound I-5 in Seattle
SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for several hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the collision near Northeast Northgate...
urbnlivn.com
Celebrated Northwest Modern home at the Fremont Lofts
Built in 2001, 3816 Evanston Ave. N Unit B is an ivy-covered icon of Northwest architecture. The soaring urban home is situated at the Fremont Lofts, an eight-residence partnership between Johnston Architects and artisanal developer Bill Parks. Across 1,966 square feet, Unit B wows at every turn—from its high-ceilinged interiors to its 650 square feet of outdoor living space.
