ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Seattle clean parks proposal would cost homeowners around $330 yearly

(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants the city to spend approximately $115 million per year to ensure nearly 500 parks and community centers stay clean and safe, costing the average homeowner hundreds annually. In a Wednesday news conference, Harrell claimed that 93% of Seattle parks are...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Why Is Union Organizing at a Modern Peak in Washington? Starbucks Workers

Washington workers are forming unions at the highest rate in years, and Starbucks employees in company hometown Seattle are leading the way, a Seattle Times analysis of federal labor records shows. Since October, Washington saw the most petitions filed for union representation since unionization hit a record high during the...
WASHINGTON STATE
PLANetizen

Washington State Moving Ahead With Complete Streets

Ryan Packer reports for The Urbanist on the details of the Move Ahead Washington law, also known as SB 5974, approved by the Seattle Legislature in March 2022. As explained by Packer, Move Ahead Washington is ambitious in its scope, requiring the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to “identify gaps that exist in pedestrian or bike networks, and work with local jurisdictions to fill them” for every state transportation project that started design after July 1 of this year with a cost of over $500,000.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound

RENTON, Wash. — (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was continuing to search Monday for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan...
RENTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Concrete, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
nypressnews.com

Starbucks and Amazon are fighting to undermine elections — at work

Given Seattle’s reputation as a progressive city, you might be surprised that the city has become a testing ground for baseless allegations of voter fraud to undermine confidence in fair elections. Here, it’s an effort to subvert democracy not in our government, but in our workplaces. Union activity...
SEATTLE, WA
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

One Hundred Years in the Wedgwood Business District

The year 2022 marks one hundred years since the first store opened in what is now defined as the Wedgwood neighborhood, between NE 75th to 95th Streets in northeast Seattle. The north-south arterial 35th Ave NE is the central core of Wedgwood with its main business district at the intersection of NE 85th Street.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
KING 5

Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington

SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
RENTON, WA
wallyhood.org

OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey

King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Seattle Times#Kitsap Sun#City Council#The Seattle Times#Sfd
The Week

6 stylish homes in Seattle

The 1912 landmarked Fischer Studio Building was originally a concert hall with music studios and housing for musicians. This three-bedroom top-floor 1970s apartment, renovated in 2016, features the preserved tiled foyer; carved-wood doors; an open main space with 15.5-foot ceilings, French glass doors to Juliet balconies, and wood-burning fireplace; a chef's kitchen with granite counters and extensive cabinetry; and a second suite with kitchenette and loft.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Salon closes, blames burglary

Last week, in discussion following our Crime Watch story noting three West Seattle business burglaries, a commenter said they’d seen security video online of a fourth, at Cuts Hair Salon on the ground floor of Charlestown Center. They said it happened August 26th. As shown in our photo above, the salon’s rear door is still boarded up – and today the salon sent customers an announcement that it has permanently closed. Thanks to the many people who forwarded it to us – here’s what the announcement says:
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
FOXBusiness

Amtrak to restart service from Seattle to Vancouver

Amtrak will restart its Cascades passenger-train service between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, in September — earlier than the December restart date announced previously because of a lack of personnel. Service will resume on Sept. 26, according to a statement Wednesday from Amtrak officials along with the Washington and...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle’s Presiding Judge Defends Slow but Steady Progress

In his role as the newly elevated presiding judge of Seattle Municipal Court (SMC), Adam Eisenberg technically oversees the administration of the entire misdemeanor court system. In his bid to convince Seattle voters to return him to that job this November, however, he’s primarily focused on his work developing a diversion program for people accused of domestic violence. That focus stems from Eisenberg’s decades of experience in the legal system as a prosecutor, court commissioner, and magistrate working on domestic violence even before receiving an appointment to the bench in 2017.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Miles-long backup reported after fatal crash on southbound I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for several hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the collision near Northeast Northgate...
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Celebrated Northwest Modern home at the Fremont Lofts

Built in 2001, 3816 Evanston Ave. N Unit B is an ivy-covered icon of Northwest architecture. The soaring urban home is situated at the Fremont Lofts, an eight-residence partnership between Johnston Architects and artisanal developer Bill Parks. Across 1,966 square feet, Unit B wows at every turn—from its high-ceilinged interiors to its 650 square feet of outdoor living space.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy