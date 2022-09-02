Read full article on original website
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Hike Takes You Through an Abandoned VillageTravel MavenMountainside, NJ
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Rainbow Fentanyl Is Coming To New York CityOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Vice
Photographing the vibrant graffiti scene in 80s New York
In 1979, after a long day of shooting the biggest stories of the day for the New York Post, Martha Cooper would drive through Manhattan’s Lower East Side. On this trip back to the office she would typically use up the rest of her film on whatever caught her eye. Charmed by the “kids being creative” in the city, she created Street Play.
New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’
Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan. Although the abandoned train stop underneath...
bklyndesigns.com
5 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Furniture in NYC
Downsizing your home, upgrading furniture, or moving to a new city or country?. Maybe you just want to move from one borough to another one among the five boroughs in NYC. If you need to do these mentioned agendas, then you most probably have to dispose of your furniture. The...
From garbage to gallery, this artist transforms discarded art crates from NYC’s streets
At this new gallery show in Tribeca, the art on the walls was once on the curb relegated to the garbage heap. Artist Reed Chojnacki plucked wooden art shipping crates from the rubbish around New York City’s galleries and transformed the trash into glowing neon treasures. These pieces form the artist’s “Neon Crates” series and will be on display with his “Paintings of Monoprints” collection in a show called “ARC” at the Patrick Parrish Gallery (50 Lispenard Street). The show opens Friday, September 9 and will run through Friday, October 21.
Julio Torres on his favorite NYC spots, the changing comedy landscape and more
If you haven't yet caught up on Los Espookys, the Spanish-language HBO series about a group of horror-obsessed friends that turn their passion into a peculiar business, now is the time: season two is scheduled to premiere on September 16. Created by Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres, who...
fox29.com
Iconic skateboard bench arrives in Philadelphia after being stolen from NYC park
PHILADELPHIA - A piece of skateboarding lore was brought to North Philadelphia after it was stolen from a park in New York City. A group of masked skaters reportedly used a rental truck to haul the 13-foot, 300 pound metal bench from Tompkins Square Park in Manhattan to Cecil B. Moore Plaza.
fox40jackson.com
Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck
A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says. The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY. Police told the station that a...
Anthony Johnson reflects on 9/11: Reporter keeps clothes caked in World Trade Center dust
Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson reflects on the 21st anniversary of September 11, describing how he kept clothes caked in dust.
Prepare To Say Goodbye To NYC’s MetroCards
It’s been a long goodbye for the MetroCard. Since 1996, the bright yellow card has been the way to pay for buses and subways run by the MTA throughout New York City and the surrounding areas. When the MTA switched from tokens to cards, it was a different time....
untappedcities.com
18 defunct colleges and universities in the NYC area
When people think of New York City colleges, chances are Columbia University or New York University are among the first educational spaces to come to mind. New York City has dozens of colleges and universities across the five boroughs, but many of these institutions for higher learning can attribute their success to the models and innovations of now-defunct colleges and universities. Some closed just a few years ago, while others shuttered a century ago or longer, though all played a role in shaping the culture of neighborhoods and the opportunities for young New Yorkers. Here is Untapped New York’s guide to the lost colleges and universities (and art schools) of New York City, from Finch College to the National Shakespeare Conservatory.
theobserver.com
REFLECTION — Sept. 11, 2001: The one day in my life I expected to die
Editor’s note: This reflection was originally written Sept. 11, 2011, for the 10th anniversary of the terror attacks on America. It’s been edited over time. September 2001 was going to be one of the best months of my life. I was in my fourth year as a teacher at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City (now closed) and we had just said goodbye to one of the greatest classes to ever go through the halls of the school (Class of 2001) and I was finally going to be able to work with another of the greatest classes in the school’s history (Class of 2002).
Man Stabbed Multiple Times During New York City Parade
New York, NY- Police in New York City today reported that a 30-year-old man was...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, September 6, 2022
MAJOR DECENTRALIZING SHAKEUP AT DEPT. OF EDUCATION: About 1,000 Department of Education staff members and $100,000,000 in associated resources will be reassigned from the Department’s Central Division and Borough-Citywide Offices to more closely support schools where they are, and with access to the financial resources, Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced on Friday. They are being re-assigned as a result of Chancellor Banks’ focus on putting Department of Education directly in support of students and schools.
boropark24.com
Gerer Ruv of America will Settle in Brooklyn Permanently
Rav Hershel Rottenberg, shlit”a, a longtime Gerer dayan in Eretz Yisroel, was appointed the Ruv of the Gerer chasidus a little over one year ago. With the Yamim Nora’im approaching, Rav Rottenberg is set to move here for most of the year, taking a hands-on role in the growth and development of the chassidus, and answering crucial day-to-day questions that arise in the Jewish home.
There’s Absolutely No Way This Is New York’s Favorite Chip and Dip
An informal survey of people in our office (a whole four people, but still!) has come to the conclusion that this "study" must have been swayed in some way because there is no way that New Yorkers are chowing down on this chip and dip combo more than other combo.
offmetro.com
Quirky and Unique New York Restaurants That You Must Try
There are almost 27,000 restaurants in New York, and according to research done by Open Table, you could eat at a different place every night for 22.7 years and visit the same place twice. Many of the New York restaurants are classic institutions that draw in a big tourist crowd,...
Reporter Joe Torres and photographer Glenn Mayrose credit divine intervention for survival on 9/11
Eyewitness News reporter Joe Torres and photographer Glenn Mayrose rushed to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While trying to get closer to the burning towers, a friendly face stopped them in the crowd. Now, they credit this woman with saving their lives.
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
PLANetizen
New York MTA Cuts Bus Service
“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
