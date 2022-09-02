BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This year, Tiger fans looking for a break from the Louisiana heat on game days can cool off in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). In an August letter, LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said the PMAC will be open to the public on game days. He said the PMAC will be open five hours before an evening kickoff. Visitors will have restroom access and can watch the Tiger Band perform after the Victory Hill Parade.

