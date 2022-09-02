ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank preparing for Empty Bowls 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – September is Hunger Action Month. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is continuing its efforts to end hunger for families in our area. Leaders are also getting ready for Empty Bowls 2022, which is returning following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Set sail this Labor Day with the USS Kidd Memorial Museum

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– With many people off of work and most places closed for the Labor Day holiday, the USS Kidd is a great option to get out and learn something new. The Museum is rolling out a new traveling exhibit called “Fur, Feathers, and Fidelity.”...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Series of events being held in Capital City ahead of LSU/SU matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – It’s the matchup everyone has been waiting on! On September 10, LSU is hosting Southern for the first time in history. Terral Jackson Jr, a local business man and entrepreneur and LaMont Cole serving as Mayor Pro Tempore of the city of Baton Rouge, have formed The Bigger Than A Game LLC to celebrate this occasion by hosting a series of events surrounding the game to celebrate our city and state. Both have ties to LSU and Southern University.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Capital Cuisine: Café Pedigo’s

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Saying the name Pedigo’s, a lot of people’s minds go straight to steak. The Pedigo family once had five restaurants across our area. Now, the son of the founder oversees just one, Café Pedigo’s. Donald Pedigo, the owner of Café Pedigo,...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Baton Rouge ranked among America’s most depressed cities, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — Depression can affect anyone in any place, though new data shows some areas of the U.S. have more incidences of anxiety disorder. Researchers at nursing information and education outlet CEUfast reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the cities with the highest numbers of residents who have been been told they have any form of depression.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bluebonnet Dental Care to Host Free Dentistry Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Free Dentistry Day is back!. One business in the Capital Area provides free dental care to locals who cannot afford insurance. Brushing your teeth only does half the job of ensuring your mouth is clean. The other half requires consistent visits to the dentist.
BATON ROUGE, LA
PMAC opening to public on LSU game days

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This year, Tiger fans looking for a break from the Louisiana heat on game days can cool off in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). In an August letter, LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said the PMAC will be open to the public on game days. He said the PMAC will be open five hours before an evening kickoff. Visitors will have restroom access and can watch the Tiger Band perform after the Victory Hill Parade.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Monday Morning Forecast: Light showers this Labor Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Another day of showers in the afternoon with a few spots seeing storms in the late afternoon. The stalled-out front keeps this pattern for us for the next couple of days. Temperatures are staying cooler thanks to the cloud cover and showers. Highs are staying in the mid 80s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bird’s nest to blame for Sunday night fire on Monterey Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire broke out on Monterey Blvd. shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 5. Firefighters arrived at Vina’s Cleaners and found “a fire on the roof sign of the building on fire.”. It took a little over five minutes for firefighters...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Police cracking down on illegal drag racing

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police arrested 23-year-old Warren Thomas for allegedly illegally drag racing and killing his passenger on August 20th. “Everybody will be arrested,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, a spokesperson for Baton Rouge Police. “Innocent people can get hurt behind this.”. McKneely...
BATON ROUGE, LA
SU head coach speaks as date looms with LSU in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern and LSU are scheduled to tangle at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. The Jaguars are coming off an 86-0 thrashing of Florida Memorial. With the local showdown only days away, Southern head coach Eric Dooley is holding a news conference at 12:30...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Vacant apartment fire near Plank Road under investigation, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was displaced after a Monday vacant apartment fire on Denham Street. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire’s cause is undetermined and under investigation. Firefighters found one person safe outside the apartment when they arrived at 12:41 p.m. According to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sports Zone: New era of LSU Football officially begins

Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!. Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports. In this episode, the Superdome turf is painted, plans are ready and all Brian Kelly has to do now is reveal who is under center.
BATON ROUGE, LA

