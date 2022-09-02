Read full article on original website
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank preparing for Empty Bowls 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – September is Hunger Action Month. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is continuing its efforts to end hunger for families in our area. Leaders are also getting ready for Empty Bowls 2022, which is returning following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The...
Set sail this Labor Day with the USS Kidd Memorial Museum
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– With many people off of work and most places closed for the Labor Day holiday, the USS Kidd is a great option to get out and learn something new. The Museum is rolling out a new traveling exhibit called “Fur, Feathers, and Fidelity.”...
Series of events being held in Capital City ahead of LSU/SU matchup
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – It’s the matchup everyone has been waiting on! On September 10, LSU is hosting Southern for the first time in history. Terral Jackson Jr, a local business man and entrepreneur and LaMont Cole serving as Mayor Pro Tempore of the city of Baton Rouge, have formed The Bigger Than A Game LLC to celebrate this occasion by hosting a series of events surrounding the game to celebrate our city and state. Both have ties to LSU and Southern University.
Capital Cuisine: Café Pedigo’s
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Saying the name Pedigo’s, a lot of people’s minds go straight to steak. The Pedigo family once had five restaurants across our area. Now, the son of the founder oversees just one, Café Pedigo’s. Donald Pedigo, the owner of Café Pedigo,...
LSU, SU host ‘Sidelining Hunger’ Canned Food Drive Challenge leading up to Saturday game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — We have a big week ahead of us as the LSU and Southern University football teams prepare to go head to head on Saturday. To celebrate this local competition, both schools are kicking off a week full of events, including a food drive. This...
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
Classes starting late on Tuesday at BRCC Mid City campus due to power outage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A power outage pushed back class start times at Baton Rouge Community College on Tuesday morning. BRCC sent this message out with details for anyone who may be affected by this change:. Due to a power outage, Baton Rouge Community College will delay the...
Baton Rouge ranked among America’s most depressed cities, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — Depression can affect anyone in any place, though new data shows some areas of the U.S. have more incidences of anxiety disorder. Researchers at nursing information and education outlet CEUfast reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the cities with the highest numbers of residents who have been been told they have any form of depression.
Bluebonnet Dental Care to Host Free Dentistry Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Free Dentistry Day is back!. One business in the Capital Area provides free dental care to locals who cannot afford insurance. Brushing your teeth only does half the job of ensuring your mouth is clean. The other half requires consistent visits to the dentist.
BRG welcomes 2 Labor Day babies; September busiest month for births nationwide
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge General welcomed two Labor Day babies Monday morning. The hospital said its birth center welcomed Tiana Rose Pratt, 5 lb. 3 oz., at 8 a.m., and Amyrah Faye Thomas, 7 lb. 3 oz., 55 minutes later. BRG said both mothers and baby girls are doing well.
PMAC opening to public on LSU game days
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This year, Tiger fans looking for a break from the Louisiana heat on game days can cool off in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). In an August letter, LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said the PMAC will be open to the public on game days. He said the PMAC will be open five hours before an evening kickoff. Visitors will have restroom access and can watch the Tiger Band perform after the Victory Hill Parade.
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana State Police recently initiated a traffic stop after noticing a truck did not have a license plate in the right place. The traffic stop took place on US 61 north near Highland Rd. The vehicle stopped by LSP was...
Monday Morning Forecast: Light showers this Labor Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Another day of showers in the afternoon with a few spots seeing storms in the late afternoon. The stalled-out front keeps this pattern for us for the next couple of days. Temperatures are staying cooler thanks to the cloud cover and showers. Highs are staying in the mid 80s.
Bird’s nest to blame for Sunday night fire on Monterey Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire broke out on Monterey Blvd. shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 5. Firefighters arrived at Vina’s Cleaners and found “a fire on the roof sign of the building on fire.”. It took a little over five minutes for firefighters...
Razorback or Tiger, ‘Maw Maw’ is her grandson’s #1 college football fan
MARRERO, La. (WGNO)— She wants to show you the bedroom that’s ready. It’s ready any time her LSU grandson comes home from college to visit the Louisiana grandmother everybody calls Maw Maw. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is with Patricia Brooks Brown. She’s...
Baton Rouge Police cracking down on illegal drag racing
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police arrested 23-year-old Warren Thomas for allegedly illegally drag racing and killing his passenger on August 20th. “Everybody will be arrested,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, a spokesperson for Baton Rouge Police. “Innocent people can get hurt behind this.”. McKneely...
SU head coach speaks as date looms with LSU in Death Valley
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern and LSU are scheduled to tangle at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. The Jaguars are coming off an 86-0 thrashing of Florida Memorial. With the local showdown only days away, Southern head coach Eric Dooley is holding a news conference at 12:30...
Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
Vacant apartment fire near Plank Road under investigation, BRFD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was displaced after a Monday vacant apartment fire on Denham Street. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire’s cause is undetermined and under investigation. Firefighters found one person safe outside the apartment when they arrived at 12:41 p.m. According to...
Sports Zone: New era of LSU Football officially begins
Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!. Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports. In this episode, the Superdome turf is painted, plans are ready and all Brian Kelly has to do now is reveal who is under center.
