Unofficial end of summer brings more Oregon summer heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some refer to Labor Day as the unofficial end of summer, but we still have plenty left in the tank. After a weak disturbance cuts east overnight, conditions will cool and clear for Monday morning. A northerly wind near the surface should prevent much cloud coverage for your morning commute. Of course, we may have a few clouds around, especially closer to the Columbia River.
Tuesday’s forecast: Taking down another 90-degree day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re going to try to take down another 90-degree day here in the Willamette Valley Tuesday. Yes, it’s September — but we can still see a few 90s out there early in the month. It does get a bit more difficult as the month goes along.
