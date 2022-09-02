ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Fans Scared For Texas After Nick Saban's Comment Today

Good luck on Saturday afternoon, Texas. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked on Monday about the difficulty of facing a team led by one of his former assistant coaches. Steve Sarkisian is now the head man at Texas. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Saban doesn't appear...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: SEC Coach Calls Out Rival Following Saturday's Win

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was overjoyed by his team's season-opening win over Georgia State. But while celebrating the big win, he also took a shot at one of his team's rivals. Speaking to the media after the game, Beamer took a not-so-subtle shot at the Tennessee Volunteers for...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Brian Kelly Tonight

Brian Kelly has been a major topic of conversation on social media during his debut as LSU's head coach tonight. There have been a lot of things said about Kelly as his Tigers continue to struggle against Florida State, but one of the most frequent topics brought up his the coach's infamous Southern "accent" from when he was hired last December.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Early Pick For Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

One of the top college football games in the next couple of weeks is the Nebraska-Oklahoma game. These two teams have played each other since 1912 and Oklahoma leads the all-time series with a 46-38-3 record. The Sooners have won the last two in the series, though both have been...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission

Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video

It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two. Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win. Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight. "DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted. College...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Bo Nix Today

Oregon fans are getting a first-hand view of the Bo Nix experiment this Saturday afternoon, and that's not necessarily a good thing. The Ducks offense is having some success against the Georgia defense, but Nix has thrown two costly interceptions in less than two full quarters of play. The first...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Calling For Ryan Day Change

Ryan Day is an exceptional football coach. That much is obviously clear. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has taken the torch from Urban Meyer and elevated the program on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been pretty great on the field, too, making the College Football Playoff and national title game.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Tweet From Quinn Ewers Goes Viral After Texas Debut

Former top recruit Quinn Ewers made his Texas football debut on Saturday. Ewers, who began his career at Ohio State, led the Longhorns to a blowout victory over UL-Monroe to open the 2022 college football season. The former five-star quarterback recruit threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

