Washington, DC

hubison.com

Football Falls Short at Hampton

WASHINGTON (September 3, 2022) - Howard University football team shook off its early offensive doldrums and staged a furious rally, but it came up just short, 31-28, in a loss to rival Hampton University before a crowd of 12,245 at Armstrong Stadium. Following a scoreless first quarter, the Bison (0-2)...
HAMPTON, VA
essexnewsdaily.com

HBCU Scholarship Bike Ride departs from Newark, ends in DC

NEWARK, NJ — Columbia Bank recently sponsored the 2022 Historically Black College or University Scholarship Ride, an annual 216-mile bike ride from Newark to Howard University in Washington, D.C. The program was instituted to raise scholarship monies awarded to high school graduates in Newark who will attend an HBCU, and help bridge the gap between a deserving student’s desire for educational excellence, and the ability to pay for that experience.
NEWARK, NJ
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Washington, DC

Got a couple of extra days to spare in the nation’s capital? Make some serious memories by adding some of the best day trips from Washington, DC, to your itinerary. From glorious national parks, such as Shenandoah National Park to historic Charlottesville, VA, to thriving Baltimore, MD, you’ll find plenty within a few short hours’ drive of Washington, DC. Whether you’re traveling solo, with friends, or with a gaggle of kiddos in tow, you’re sure to find a Washington side trip to meet everyone’s criteria.
WASHINGTON, DC
GW Hatchet

D.C.’s best rooftop bars for scenic views and tasty cocktails

The District may not be known for towering buildings, but the city’s rooftop venues serve up gorgeous views above the D.C. streets with cocktails to sip alongside your friends. Though a trip out for a drink can cost quite the fortune, the striking sights from some of the District’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington Examiner

DC universities push mask and vaccine mandates on students

Students at colleges in Washington, D.C., are facing significant COVID-19-related restrictions compared to their counterparts in Virginia and Maryland, even as the coronavirus continues to recede from the public consciousness. The most relaxed campus in the nation's capital for COVID-19-related mandates is the Catholic University of America, where masks and...
WASHINGTON, DC
thezebra.org

Havin and Christina Baucom, Fashion Trendsetters in Northern Virginia

Alexandria, VA – September is the month to usher in a new fashion season, so I took this opportunity to meet with Alexandria residents stylist Havin Baucom II and his wife, lifestyle and style influencer Christina Baucom. Both federal employees, the Baucoms are also fashion aficionados immersed in the industry by creating digital content and curating one-of-a-kind looks for their clients. Their philosophy is to wear what makes you feel good. In this edition of the Alexandria Noir, I dive into the Baucoms’ fashion aesthetic to learn what inspires them.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Now 3rd Largest Incorporated City in Maryland

Census data shows that the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020). The official 2020 population is 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010. Gaithersburg is now the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. There are other unincorporated areas in Maryland that have higher population, including MoCo’s very own Germantown and Silver Spring.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Voice of America

US International Festival Celebrates Traditional Food, Dance

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA — The Washington, D.C., area is multicultural, with embassies, international businesses and a host of ethnic restaurants. People from Ethiopia, El Salvador, the Caribbean and more live in the city and the surrounding Maryland and Virginia suburbs. To showcase the food, artisans and traditional dance of these...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population

Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

2 hospitalized in Northwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Two people are in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Police say the victims are a man and a 17-year-old boy. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 500 block of Kennedy Street Northwest for a reported shooting...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Nurses Say Staffing Shortages a Major Issue

Nurses in Washington, D.C., are raising concerns about staffing shortages amid a nationwide strain on health care systems. The District of Columbia Nurses Association, a labor union, released a survey of its nurses in which more than 95% of them said staffing shortages are a major issue in the workplace.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

'Bar Rescue' star Jon Taffer opens new tavern in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Capital One Arena in Chinatown has a new business and it will probably be very popular. 'Bar Rescue' reality show host and celebrity restauranteur Jon Taffer has opened his new tavern downtown. Taffer's Tavern is an innovative, full-service restaurant, Inspired by the quintessential neighborhood pub. “This...
WASHINGTON, DC

