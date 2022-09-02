Read full article on original website
Man at center of Burger King brawl says he wasn't aggressor
WYOMING (WOOD-AM) - Police say they intend to file charges against the man at the center of a Sunday brawl at a Burger King on 28th Street in Wyoming. David Zambrana says he was acting in self-defense as was not the aggressor. He says he went inside the store only to get a cup. Investigators say he later jumped the counter.
Two People Charged In Buchanan County Drug Bust
(Buchanan Co., IA) -- Two people from Illinois are facing charges after Buchanan County sheriff's deputies say they were caught with over $13,000 worth of drugs in their car. The sheriff's office says the suspects were stopped for speeding near Independence on September 3rd. The sheriff's office says deputies smelled drugs in the car and ended up finding about $13,500 worth of LSD, ecstasy, mushrooms, cocaine, marijuana, and opioids. The sheriff's office says the suspects' kids, a five-month-old and three-year-old, were also in the car with the drugs. Rogelio Perez Jr. and Mariah Marie Ruiz of Chicago Heights, Illinois were arrested on various drug, weapon, and child endangerment charges.
Florida May Look For Alternative Homeowner Insurance Ratings
TALLAHASSEE -- State leaders don't like the way a ratings agency is treating Florida property insurance companies, so they may go shopping for another one. A joint legislative budget commission will consider spending a million and a half dollars that would look for alternatives to Demotech, which currently rates Florida insurers.
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
When it comes to retirement, one of the key considerations is where you're going to spend the rest of your life. Retirees have to think about the weather, recreation, safety, available health care, affordability, and other factors for their future homes. That's where WalletHub comes in. The financial website found...
This Florida City Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State
The housing market has been hot lately, especially in suburban areas outside of major metro cities. Experts say the rise of remote work and the desire for more affordable and spacious homes sparked a house-buying frenzy for months. Even though the market's finally cooling down, prices still remain steep in some parts of the country.
Rhode Island Rain Totals So Far
Cranston tops the list of rainfall so far. As of Tuesday morning (9/6), Storm Team 10 reports 10 inches have fallen since Monday morning. Greenville and Providence had over eight inches, while Scituate and Johnson recorded six and five inches, respectively. Another inch or two is expected to fall on Tuesday. Check out the totals from Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Christina Erne.
Train Derails In Northern Iowa, Spilling Asphalt Into Nearby Creek
(Hampton, IA) -- Cleanup is underway after a train derails in northern Iowa, resulting in asphalt spilling into a creek. Union Pacific says about 44 train cars derailed near Hampton around 3:30 a.m. Union Pacific says some asphalt spilled into Otter Creek and hazmat crews are working on getting it cleanup up. No one's hurt and the cause of the crash hasn't been determined.
