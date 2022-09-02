ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, NY

In Lewis County, many spent Labor Day on the Beaver River

TAYLORVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Labor Day tradition in Lewis County as kayakers gather to ride the waves on the Beaver River. Every Labor Day, Brookfield releases water from dams along the river. Kayakers like these in Taylorville take advantage of the faster rapids to have some fun on...
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown

Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
Historic organs concert in Adams this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The South Jefferson Historical Association has two historic Jardine organs and they’ll be in concert this weekend. Merlene Norfolk says it’s also a good opportunity to see the renovations at the Six Town Meeting Hall in Adams. Watch the video for her interview...
Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years

Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
20 Treehouse Rentals in New York (Small Scale & Grand!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a unique way to explore the scenic wonders of upstate New York, consider checking out one of the many treehouse vacation rentals. From...
Is this a Secret Driver Signal in New York??

I've been driving a car for nearly two decades, but I may have learned something new this weekend during a road trip to central New York. Is this really a way for drivers to signal each other that I never knew about?. Secret Signals on New York Roads. There always...
Governor Hochul Announces $25 Million Awarded to NYS Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Plug Orphan Oil and Gas Wells

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the United States Department of Interior awarded New York State $25 million under its Initial Grant Program. The funds, included in the federal landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, bolster New York's ongoing efforts to help reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions from aging and abandoned oil and gas infrastructure, as well as protect ground and surface waters.
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?

Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
The Most Polluted Lake In U.S. Is Located In New York State

New York State is home to the #1 most polluted lake in America. Actually, we have two lakes among the top 5 most polluted in the United States. We're also the only state with two (in my opinion, three) lakes on the list. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. The reason I believe we actually have three lakes on the list is that Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but we also share the lake. I'm no scientist, but any pollution from Michigan most likely makes its way to other areas of the lake, including our side.
‘Stub’s Ride for the Last Station’ is this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dexter Fire Department needs a place for its antiques and memorabilia. And that means they need to raise money. Organizers Crystal Heise and Mike Heise talked about a fundraiser called Stub’s Ride for the Last Station. Watch the video for their interview on...
Robert V. Pound Sr., 84, of Brownville

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert V. Pound Sr., age 84, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, while a patient at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital in Syracuse. He fought his last battle against cancer and was surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours will be held from 1...
New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family’s 200 Years of Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
