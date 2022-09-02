Thanks to rain, there have been far fewer Colorado wildfires in 2022. This fall could change that.

Read full article on original website
Related
A 40 Degree Temperature Swing Is Coming To Colorado This Week With Smoky Skies
It's been flat out hot for the past several weeks. Over the past few, it seems like some of the relief from afternoon clouds and showers and thunderstorms have dwindled as well and if your house is anything like mine, the air conditioning has been working overtime during this process.
9News
September is changing more than any other month on the Front Range
DENVER — September is a very dynamic weather month on the Colorado Front Range. There can be severe weather, flooding rains, extreme heat and even snow. That can make it difficult to get a feel for how the climate is really changing. That’s why climatologists use weather data in 30-year chunks to make comparisons and hone in on real change.
As winter approaches, CDOT prepares to break ground on Floyd Hill project
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), westbound I-70 between Floyd Hill and the Veterans Memorial Tunnels is one of the most congested parts of the mountain corridor.
Colorado will remain on edge of historic September heat wave this week
Get ready for a hot week in Colorado with the potential to see several record highs fall from the western slope to the eastern plains. An unusual September heat wave is underway thanks to a massive ridge of high pressure anchored across the western United States.Highs will climb well into the 80s in the mountains with 60s and 70s above 10,000 feet. The lower elevations, including metro Denver, will climb well into the 90s. A few places could even hit the low 100s. Denver's daily record high for September 5 is 101 degrees set in 2020.The hot weather will stick...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two million birds migrate through Colorado in single night
BirdCast, a radar-based migration dashboard that watches migration patterns of nocturnal birds throughout the country, has reported that more that two million birds migrated through Colorado in a single night earlier this week. Between 7:30 PM on Thursday evening until 6:30 AM on Friday morning, the dashboard counted that 2,092,000...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wolf working groups wrap up; Draft reintroduction plan expected in December
Two advisory groups that have been helping Colorado Parks & Wildlife create a plan to reintroduce wolves in Colorado by the end of next year have wrapped up their work after 15 months. This puts recommendations from each of those groups in the hands of state officials as they work...
Colorado Deer Nurses Triplets, Watch These 3 Fawns in Action
There are adorable baby deer everywhere in Colorado right now. It's hard not to stop and take in the innocence and dark eyes of a spotted fawn. Those white spots are still so magical, certainly, it has to do with the 1942 movie Bambi. The deer we have here in...
People Say These Are the Most Overrated Attractions in Colorado
Sure, Colorado is known worldwide for some amazing scenery and things to do. Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park. The Stanley Hotel. Pikes Peak. World class skiing. The list goes on and on. But if you take a deep dive across the World Wide Web, you're going to find...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Near-record heat the next few days, changes arrive Friday with a cold front
Highs will soar to the upper 90s across the Denver metro area and plains through Thursday. Typically in early September, average highs are in the low to mid-80s.
Blast of late summer heat hits Colorado
Near-record, and even possibly record-breaking, heat will continue around Colorado through much of this week.
Simple New Marker on Colorado IDs is Literally A Lifesaver
There's more than meets the eye and in Colorado, new IDs are helping others see that. On July 1, 2022, the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles introduced a new invisible symbol in collaboration with the Invisible Disabilities association that could save lives and unnecessary stress. Misunderstandings Have Lead to Trauma...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. Love Exploring, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aspen Times
Best: Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond
Lake Mead’s receding waters have exposed sunken boats, dead bodie, and more. But, the wisdom of a bet placed in 2005 by Las Vegas has also been revealed. The Southern Nevada Water Authority draws 90% of its water for a population of 2.3 million from Lake Mead. It had two intake pipes, one higher and one lower in the reservoir. Reservoir levels have dropped precipitously since 2002, when the Colorado River delivered just 3.8 million acre-feet of flows. The 1922 compact among Colorado and the seven other basin states assumes more than 20 million in annual flows.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Connecting Coloradans with local-grown produce not always easy
Agriculture looms large in Colorado, and many residents seek homegrown produce when they go to the store. Colorado’s ag industry contributes $47 billion annually to the state’s economy and employs 195,000, said Tom Lipetzky, the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s director of marketing programs and strategic initiatives. But,...
Boat capsizes with three passengers on board in Colorado
A dangerous situation unfolded on Wednesday when a boat with three passengers on board capsized at Chatfield Reservoir, south of Littleton, according to officials from South Metro Fire Rescue. The three passengers were safely removed from the water, and no injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the boat...
KKTV
New COVID-19 booster rolling out across Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new shot designed to protect against the newest variants of COVID-19 is expected to be available across Colorado this week. The state health department expects the shots to become available to Coloradans on Tuesday. They were authorized by the FDA and approved by the CDC at the end of August. As of Aug. 31, the previous boosters for Moderna and Pfizer are no longer authorized for use for anyone age 12 or older.
This Colorado City Is A Top 5 Best To Work Remote In The Country
Working remotely and skipping the office has become more normal than ever before since the pandemic. One Colorado city was just ranked as a Top 5 best place to work remotely. Colorado City A Top 5 Best Place To Work Remotely From. Back before the COVID-19 pandemic began, working from...
5 Epic Road Trips In Colorado To Check Out For Fall Scenery
Sure, it's still scorching hot outside but fall is fast approaching and now is a good time to plan some really fun and breathtaking trips if you're looking to see some stunning fall colors and fully appreciate all that Colorado has to offer. Fall is the time of year when...
Colorado’s Stunning Navajo Peak Lodge Listed For Sale
Colorado is the ideal destination for people who want to experience ranch life and live peacefully in a scenic western paradise. A gorgeous property that's currently for sale in southern Colorado offers ranch living at its finest. With all that it has to offer, this breathtaking ranch won't be on...
coloradosun.com
Vilified, sanctified, politicized, humanized: The Colorado prairie dogs controversy explained
Prairie dogs are such cute and anthropomorphized mascots that a constituent called a Longmont City Council member on her first day in office wailing about the death of “the babies.” Councilmember Marcia Martin whipped her car around, thinking she was responding to an accident at a preschool. Instead,...
Comments / 0