ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Thanks to rain, there have been far fewer Colorado wildfires in 2022. This fall could change that.

By Olivia Prentzel, The Colorado Sun
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
9News

September is changing more than any other month on the Front Range

DENVER — September is a very dynamic weather month on the Colorado Front Range. There can be severe weather, flooding rains, extreme heat and even snow. That can make it difficult to get a feel for how the climate is really changing. That’s why climatologists use weather data in 30-year chunks to make comparisons and hone in on real change.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado will remain on edge of historic September heat wave this week

Get ready for a hot week in Colorado with the potential to see several record highs fall from the western slope to the eastern plains. An unusual September heat wave is underway thanks to a massive ridge of high pressure anchored across the western United States.Highs will climb well into the 80s in the mountains with 60s and 70s above 10,000 feet. The lower elevations, including metro Denver, will climb well into the 90s. A few places could even hit the low 100s. Denver's daily record high for September 5 is 101 degrees set in 2020.The hot weather will stick...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Two million birds migrate through Colorado in single night

BirdCast, a radar-based migration dashboard that watches migration patterns of nocturnal birds throughout the country, has reported that more that two million birds migrated through Colorado in a single night earlier this week. Between 7:30 PM on Thursday evening until 6:30 AM on Friday morning, the dashboard counted that 2,092,000...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#The Colorado Sun
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Simple New Marker on Colorado IDs is Literally A Lifesaver

There's more than meets the eye and in Colorado, new IDs are helping others see that. On July 1, 2022, the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles introduced a new invisible symbol in collaboration with the Invisible Disabilities association that could save lives and unnecessary stress. Misunderstandings Have Lead to Trauma...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Aspen Times

Best: Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond

Lake Mead’s receding waters have exposed sunken boats, dead bodie, and more. But, the wisdom of a bet placed in 2005 by Las Vegas has also been revealed. The Southern Nevada Water Authority draws 90% of its water for a population of 2.3 million from Lake Mead. It had two intake pipes, one higher and one lower in the reservoir. Reservoir levels have dropped precipitously since 2002, when the Colorado River delivered just 3.8 million acre-feet of flows. The 1922 compact among Colorado and the seven other basin states assumes more than 20 million in annual flows.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Connecting Coloradans with local-grown produce not always easy

Agriculture looms large in Colorado, and many residents seek homegrown produce when they go to the store. Colorado’s ag industry contributes $47 billion annually to the state’s economy and employs 195,000, said Tom Lipetzky, the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s director of marketing programs and strategic initiatives. But,...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

New COVID-19 booster rolling out across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new shot designed to protect against the newest variants of COVID-19 is expected to be available across Colorado this week. The state health department expects the shots to become available to Coloradans on Tuesday. They were authorized by the FDA and approved by the CDC at the end of August. As of Aug. 31, the previous boosters for Moderna and Pfizer are no longer authorized for use for anyone age 12 or older.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy