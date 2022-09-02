Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Highway Department Announces Road Closures
Effingham County Highway Department will be performing pavement preservation treatments along the following roadways the next two days, weather permitting. Wednesday, September 7th, (from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm) – South Altamont (300th Street) from Mill Road (frontage road) south 4 miles to 475th Avenue (Runge Corner). Thursday, September...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Westville Area Chlorine Leak Keeps Emergency Crews Busy
A small chlorine leak at a moth-balled water treatment facility along Illinois route one in Belgium forced traffic to be detoured off a segment of that highway for several hours Sunday. Assistant Westville Fire Chief Mark Ames explained what happened…. {AUDIO: ‘’We were contacted by Westville Gas and Water...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Labor Day Parade Brings Huge Crowd Despite Overcast Skies
The sun refused to shine, but it was a comfortable day and a great turnout for Monday’s Labor Day Parade in Danville. Before it all stepped off, Neuhoff Media had the chance to chat with Mike Wombles of Operating Engineers Local 841, and Shane Dowers from Champaign. AUDIO: (Mike...
WTHI
Popular Terre Haute restaurant reopens under new ownership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular restaurant is celebrating its re-opening in downtown Terre Haute. J Gumbo's is under new ownership. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The menu offers authentic Louisiana specialties. You can stop in for lunch Monday thru Thursday and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
myradiolink.com
Montrose Resident Wins Challenger at Menards
Jean Fearington of Montrose, IL will receive the keys to a brand-new Dodge Challenger (valued at about $50,000) during a prize ceremony at the Effingham, IL Menards home improvement store located at 1100 Avenue of Mid-America in Effingham on Tuesday, September 6 at 1:00 PM. Jean was selected as the Grand Prize Winner after registering for the Menards February 2022 Sweepstakes Promotion and will be awarded the vehicle on behalf of Menards and one of its vendor partners, DuPont.
WTHI
One person killed in Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymixfm.com
Foundation being set for new Sullivan Co. Jail
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Progress continues at the site of the new Sullivan County Jail. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said that crews are working on pouring footers at the site and prepping the foundation. He said that construction is expected to take 18 months, and said it...
WTHI
New information released in Parke County murder investigation
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Paxton man’s body recovered in Sullivan Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway after a Paxton man’s body was recovered from Sullivan Lake Monday. According to Indiana DNR, at approximately 3:55 p.m. first responders were sent to the beach area of the Sullivan County Park and Lake for reports that a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Sullivan […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Annual Casey Popcorn Festival underway
35th annual Popcorn Festival gets underway in Casey, Illinois. The Labor Day holiday brings events to the Wabash Valley throughout the entire weekend. This year, the popcorn festival in Casey, Illinois is celebrating its 35th anniversary.
Man shot early Saturday morning in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Tennessee Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Once officers arrived, they found shell casings in the roadway, police said. While on the scene officers said a 30-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with two gunshot wounds to his […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
2022 Westville Labor Day Parade Photo Gallery
A Huge crowd on hand for the 2022 Labor Day Parade in Westville. If we took your picture, you can find it here. Click the picture to see the full size image on your PC, or swipe on your phone.
mymixfm.com
Deaf VU flight student accomplishing sky-high goals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Olivia Allen first caught the flying bug when she was just a kid. “My uncle was a air traffic controller in Elkhart, Indiana,” Allen explained. “They had a Young Eagles event. The pilot asked me if I wanted to be up front and so I was in a co-pilot seat and he let me take the controls a little bit and feel around, and it was just amazing.”
Illinois athletic dept. announces gameday changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it will be implementing a series of changes in gameday operations at Illini football games in order to improve fan experience. These changes come after thousands of fans were left waiting in long lines to enter Memorial Stadium and get concessions […]
WTHI
Few details as THPD executes search warrant
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are not releasing much information after a pretty large police presence in the northern part of the city. It happened Monday night near the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. Police say they were executing a search warrant. They would only say it's...
WTHI
Three arrested in Greene County in connection to a burglary investigation
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people face charges in Greene County after police served a search warrant at a Bloomfield home. It happened Friday morning at a home on Iron Mountain Road. Police started their investigation after a burglary in Bloomfield on August 30. While police were searching the...
WTHI
Victim dead as police continue the search for Terre Haute shooting suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The victim in a weekend Terre Haute shooting has died as police continue their search for the suspect. The shooting happened on 8th Avenue on Saturday night. Police haven't identified the person killed in the shooting, but they do say they have a person of...
Comments / 0