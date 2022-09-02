Read full article on original website
San Diegans flock to beach on Labor Day to escape heat
The heat wave continues to sear San Diego County and some residents are finding relief at the beach, that’s where we sent KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado for details. San Diegans hit the beach for the unofficial last day of summer to try and cool off from the extreme heat wave that continues to bake Southern California. That's a traditional way to celebrate, but with the hotter-than-average temperatures, it's also one of the few bearable locations in the county.
On Labor Day, Newsom signs bill-boosting bargaining power of fast-food workers
Labor Day 2022 was a good one for California fast-food workers. Gov. Newsom signed a new law establishing a Fast-Food Council that allows workers to negotiate wage and working conditions on an industry-wide basis. KPBS reporter Gustavo Solis spoke with the law’s author and people who will be most impacted by it.<br/>
California looks to spur e-bike adoption with new incentive program
California has set aside $10 million to help people afford e-bikes and turned to the non-profit Pedal Ahead to administer the effort. The San Diego-based organization is in the midst of a two-year pilot program that subsidizes the cost of an e-bike for program participants. The goal is to measure...
Record power demand could bring rolling blackouts
An extreme heat wave that’s gripped California since last week will result in record level demands for power. The officials who operate the state power grid are begging residents to conserve power to avoid blackouts. KPBS Science and Technology reporter Thomas Fudge has the story.<br/><br/>. An extreme heat wave...
Giving fast food workers a say
Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law establishing a Fast Food Council that allows workers to negotiate wage and working conditions on an industry-wide basis. Then, state power officials say the heat wave that has gripped California has increased the chance of rolling blackouts. And, a musical that challenges the expectations of the genre will soon be on a local stage.
