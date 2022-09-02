ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Given Trump’s storage methods for top secret documents, your suburban garage is probably more secure | Editorial

By the Miami Herald Editorial Board
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

The list of items the FBI removed from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home includes more than two dozen documents marked “CONFIDENTIAL” and “TOP SECRET,” according to a new information released in federal court Friday.

From a national security perspective, that’s chilling.

But there were also 43 empty folders marked “CLASSIFIED.” Where are those documents? It’s hard to believe the president took empty folders with him, though perhaps that’s the best-case scenario. So what happened to those classified documents?

That creates a whole new level of worry — especially since Trump’s Palm Beach residence and club has been proven to be far from secure.

One box alone, marked #13, according to the “detailed property inventory” of items taken by federal agents on Aug. 8, included what sounds like a mishmash of stuff: 62 magazines and press clippings, two documents marked “CONFIDENTIAL,” one marked “TOP SECRET,” an article of clothing that may have been a gift — and 708 additional documents and photos that lacked a classification. Would Trump even have known if something important was missing?

It’s no wonder the National Archives, and subsequently the Department of Justice, became alarmed. Trump’s method of storage sounds one step below the average suburban garage.

Also, the raid on his Palm Beach residence and club came after long discussions with the Archives about documents he wasn’t supposed to take with him when he left the White House. Eventually, Trump and his legal team turned over 15 boxes to the Archives. He later sent another batch of documents to the DOJ, in June, after a grand jury subpoena.

But even after Trump’s attorneys said they’d turned over everything, DOJ officials said the former president kept documents that belonged to the federal government — to the people of this country, really — including some related to national security.

Even Bill Barr, Trump’s former attorney general, said on Fox News that the government was more than patient.

“People say this was unprecedented, but it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club, OK? And how long is the government going to try to get that back?,” he asked. “They jaw-boned for a year. They were deceived on the voluntary actions taken. They then went and got a subpoena. They were deceived on that, they feel. And the facts are starting to show that they were being jerked around. And so how long do they wait?”

This was no mere mishandling of documents, like some corporate employee who took a confidential reorg plan out the door along with their potted plant. Based on the markings on those folders and documents, this was some of the most serious information our government has, the kind of information that can endanger individuals or our troops.

No president who actually cares about the country would put us in that position. But it doesn’t take a genius — even a “stable” one — to know that you shouldn’t be mixing secret documents that could pose a risk to U.S. national security with articles of clothing or your favorite magazine clippings.

The DOJ had no choice. Trump has created a security nightmare for this country. No amount of pretending it’s about politics changes that.

