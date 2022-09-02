ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

No Coffee At Buffalo Starbucks Today?

If you were planning on treating yourself to your favorite Starbucks drink after dropping the kids off at school, you may be S.O.L. Starbucks Workers United told News 4 that there will be a group of workers picketing at 20 different locations in Buffalo and Western New York on Tuesday.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Millennium Hotel going up for auction

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular airport hotel is going on the auction block this week. The Millennium Hotel, located in Cheektowaga on Walden Avenue near the Walden Galleria, is up for sale. The hotel has been around for nearly five decades. The three-day auction period will begin on Tuesday, with a starting bid of […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Famous Bar Gets New Look In Buffalo New York

A very famous bar in Buffalo got a new look and it looks like not everyone was happy about it. The Old Pink is one of the most well-known bars in Western New York. The Old Pink is a "dive bar" located on Allen Street in Buffalo and is best known for being the home of the Goo Goo Dolls. Both Johnny Reznik and Robby Takoc both have spent time on the stage or playing tunes from the DJ booth at the bar.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

National Buffalo Wing Festival wraps up in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thousands of people were at Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the second and final day of the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The 20th annual event featured nearly two dozen restaurants from all around the globe. They gathered to showcase and share their spices and sauces in the Wing Capitol of the World.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Orchard Park Restaurant Makes Important Announcement

Labor Day Weekend is almost over, which means that the unofficial end of summer is finally upon us. Many kids also go back to school on Tuesday in Western New York. Overall, we can't complain too much about the weather we got for summer 2022. Hardly any rain to start the summer and quite a few Friday and Saturdays were gorgeous, including the past three Saturdays, which have been high 70's and all sunshine.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced

Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Woodworking company makes debut in theatre district

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local woodworking company made its official debut this weekend in the heart of Buffalo’s historic theater district. Seven One Six Design opened its doors to the public yesterday inside the pierce building on main street – right across from Shea’s theater. Owner Scott Erikson says that this was originally just […]
BUFFALO, NY
Popculture

Jimmie Allen Concert Canceled for Unfortunate Reason

Jimmie Allen's Western New York fans will not get to see the country music star perform. He was scheduled to play at the Outer Harbor in Buffalo on Sunday, but the venue canceled the show and is refunding everyone who had tickets. Organizers said there were not enough tickets sold.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Airport Super Crowded as Bills Fans Head to LA [PHOTOS]

It's the day after Labor Day, which means that Buffalo and Western New York is looking forward to fall and football season. The Buffalo Bills kick off the regular season this Thursday night when they play at the Los Angeles Rams, who are the defending Super Bowl champs. The game is the NFL's Thursday Kickoff game for the 2022 season.
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival

(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

City of Buffalo Division of Parks and Recreation announces new hours & fee schedule for 2 indoor pools

The City of Buffalo’s indoor swimming pools will return to their pre-summer hours, starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, following a summer of free, extended hours. The city’s Cazenovia Park and Lovejoy pools were open on weekends, and expanded weekday schedules from July 1 through Labor Day in response to the extreme shortage of certified lifeguards, which forced Buffalo’s outdoor swimming and wading pools to remain closed this summer.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

7 Towns In WNY That Are Perfect Places To Celebrate Autumn All Day

Fall is kind of officially upon us. It officially starts on September 22, 2022. But for many of us Western New Yorkers, the start of school and Labor Day weekend mark the beginning of autumn. If you are someone who loves to enjoy pumpkin spice everything and all that fall has to offer, here are 7 towns in WNY where you can spend the day doing 'autumn' activities like apple picking, hay rides, making smores, hay rides, and more.
EAST AURORA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Applebee’s celebrates back to school with free kids meals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer for many, and local Applebee’s locations are celebrating a new school year with free kids meals. Kids 10 and under can enjoy a free meal at participating Applebee’s locations on Monday, Sept. 5. Participating locations include: Amherst Batavia Buffalo Blasdell Cheektowaga Lancaster Dunkirk […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

