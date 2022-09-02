ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student, faculty member found dead on University of South Carolina campus

By Bill Bates
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.

The student was discovered in a residence hall, and the faculty member was found near the Discovery parking garage on campus, according to President Michael Amiridis.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating, though it is clear that there is no threat to safety.

The University has resources in place for students and faculty that need support. Students can call (833) 664-2854 for free, 24-hour access to a counselor. Faculty and staff can call the Employee Assistance Program at (800) 633-3353 for free help 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

